CATAWISSA — Loren Gehret might have been surprised when she looked up to see a huge space in front of her.
She was even more shocked when it happened a second time.
Gehret scored three goals Saturday night — two in the first 14:03 when she was wide open, and shot from a distance — as Southern Columbia defeated Moravian Academy 6-0 in a PIAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.
The win pushes the Tigers (13-9) into a state semifinal against Conwell-Egan on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Once again it will be on the Tigers’ home field.
“We just had a rough regular season, but our confidence is up right now,” Cassidy Savitski said. The Tigers went 9-9 in the regular-season. “We are a completely new team. We just come out so hard mentally and physically.”
The Tigers settled in after the early goals and dominated the first half.
“Getting our first few goals early really helps us, because it calms us down and lets us know we can score,” Gehret said. “We just have to keep passing it and moving it around. We don’t have to force anything.”
There was no reason to force anything Saturday. Gehret scored twice and Summer Tillet, Savitski and Karly Renn also scored in the first 40 minutes as the Tigers took a 5-0 lead into halftime. Tillett scored just two minutes after Gehret’s second goal, putting a Gehret corner kick into the net.
Savitski scored 10 minutes, and Renn scored with a Sophie Shadle assist five minutes before halftime.
Gehret completed the hat trick in the second half when she broke away from the defense midway through the period. She beat the keeper and put a shot into the back of the net for her third tally.
“She’s finally becoming confident in what she’s capable of doing,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said of Gehret. “She’s an outstanding player, and the more confidence she gets the better she’s going to be.”
PIAA CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 6,
MORAVIAN ACADEMY 0
First half
SC-Loren Gehret, 2:55; SC-Gehret, 14:03; SC-Summer Tillet (Gehret), 16:07; SC-Cassidy Savitski, 27:01; SC-Karly Renn (Sophie Shadle), 35:17.
Second half
SC-Gehret, 62:53.
Shots: SC, 22-5. Shots on goal: SC, 13-4. Corners: SC, 9-0. Saves: Moravian Academy 7 (Anna Mayer); Southern Columbia 4 (Mackenzie Palacz). Fouls: Moravian Academy 14; Southern Columbia 8. Cards: Moravian Academy (Lauren Reid, yellow, 34:48; Chloe Oudin, red, 62:30).