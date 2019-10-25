SELINSGROVE — Line Mountain's field hockey team waited 364 days to return to the district tournament after its two-year reign was halted in last season's semifinals.
The Eagles played like a team on mission Thursday, scoring three times in each half and keeping the ball away from Midd-West for much of a 6-1 win in a District 4 Class A quarterfinal.
"It just felt good to show how strong of a team we are," said Ashley Schreffler, one of the team's 10 seniors. "We felt like we disappointed everybody because we just didn't play our game last year (in a 2-0 loss to Mifflinburg), and we want to come back and show them what kind of team we are.
"We just want to prove ourselves again."
Cydney Lahr and Laney Yeager each scored two goals, and Abby Wolfe added three assists as third-seeded Line Mountain (11-8) made a date with No. 2 Lewisburg, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove H.S.
"We started off a little bit slow ... and we do have a lot of young girls who have not necessarily gotten a lot of district time before this point," said Eagles coach Maggie Fessler. "I'd say once we got the kinks out, we were smooth sailing."
The Eagles won their third game in a row and sent the sixth-seeded Mustangs (10-9) to their fourth consecutive loss.
"I knew it was going to be tough. Line Mountain's a great team; Maggie's a great coach," said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer. "We came out and played hard. We were on our heels a little bit, but I'm proud of the girls. They held on and played tough the whole game."
The Mustangs struggled to maintain possession with center mid Lahr and center back Wolfe especially active in the middle of the field. However, the Eagles couldn't break through until the fourth of as many corners in the opening 13 minutes. Karissa Landis and Haley Stahl stepped up to diffuse corner plays, and goalie Aleah Gemberling stopped Lahr's point-blank look.
The Eagles attack was such that Midd-West managed just one first-half shot.
"We've been focusing a lot on possession balls on our end, and really just dictating and taking charge of the game," said Fessler. "Our girls executed very nicely."
Line Mountain executed a slick corner play that saw inserter Wolfe take a return pass from Taylor Rothermel near the left post and center the ball to Lahr for a scoring tip at the 16:51 mark.
The score was unchanged until four minutes remaining in the half when Wolfe took a lightning-quick restart outside the circle and threaded the ball to Ainsley Derck for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles then plunged a dagger with 20 seconds to play. Lahr knocked down an attempt to clear the ball, made a move past a defender and rifled in her second goal.
"That was tough," Sheaffer said of the late tally. "Then to go to 4-0 (early in the second half), they get back on their heels. After the first three goals, I think their heads hung a little bit."
"For us, I think it felt like we guaranteed our win" going up 3-0, said Schreffler, who had a second-half assist. "The more we score, the more fire builds up in us and makes us want to play better as team."
Lahr controlled a loose ball in the middle of the circle and slid it just left to Emily Baumert for a goal 75 seconds into the second half. Yeager, a sophomore right wing, then scored consecutive goals just 3 1/2 minutes apart for a 6-0 lead.
"I didn't expect it was going to be an easy game," said Yeager, "but I think we really stepped up as a team and it worked out really well."
The Mustangs scored in the flow of the game with 16:32 to play, ironically during a sequence of eight penalty corners that gave them a 10-8 edge on the Eagles.
Brenna Brown scored her team-high 24th goal with an assist from Marlo Spriggle. Brown, one of five Mustangs seniors, finished as the program's career leader in goals (69), assists (45) and points (183).
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
QUARTERFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
LINE MOUNTAIN 6, MIDD-WEST 1
First half
LM-Cydney Lahr (Abby Wolfe), 16:51; LM-Ainsley Derck (Wolfe); LM-Lahr, 0:20.2.
Second half
LM-Emily Baumert (Lahr), 28:45; LM-Laney Yeager (Wolfe), 25:11; LM-Yeager (Ashley Schreffler), 21:49; MW-Brenna Brown (Marlo Spriggle), 16:32.
Shots: LM 11-7. Corners: MW 10-8. Cards: None. Defensive saves: None. Saves: Midd-West 5 (Aleah Gemberling); Line Mountain 6 (Olivia Smeltz 3, Kalina Pechart 3).