LEWISBURG — Bucknell shot remarkably well throughout Monday’s Patriot League women’s basketball quarterfinal — particularly to start each half.
That allowed Bucknell to put four players in double-figure scoring and race past Army 87-61.
“We’re excited to be where we’re at,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “I thought from start to finish it was one of our better performances of the season. I thought it was important that we get off to a good start and make some shots.
“Generally speaking, when you’re in our position, the pressure’s on you because you’re (playing at) home and the higher seed. If you don’t get off to a good start, that pressure can mount. So, to make some shots early was important.”
Taylor O’Brien (17), Tessa Brugler (15), Abby Kapp (14) and Ellie Mack (10) cracked double digits as the Bison (24-6) rolled to their ninth consecutive victory. Mack also grabbed 10 rebounds as Woodruff’s group controlled the glass 43-24.
Bucknell was so effective and efficient offensively, the Bison established season highs in points (87), field goals made (36) and assists (21). The Bison matched their best rebounding total of the season, and nearly equaled the overall shooting percentage (58.3%) it rang up last month against Navy.
Monday’s victory also means the top-seeded Bison will return home Thursday night (6 p.m.) to host No. 4 Holy Cross (19-11) in a Patriot League semifinal. Holy Cross eliminated No. 5 Lafayette in another quarterfinal, winning 52-33.
Alisa Fallon’s 19 points paced Army (9-22).
Making their first five shots — and eight of their first nine — the Bison scored the initial 11 points of the game and cruised from there against a smaller Black Knights lineup they handled for the third time in as many tries.
Only once (11-2) was Army’s deficit smaller than 10 points.
Bucknell got open looks from just about anywhere — but especially in the painted area as Brugler, Mack and Autumn Ceppi (eight points) repeatedly hammered the Knights inside.
The Bison’s interior trio finished off entry passes, stuck back rare offensive rebounds and, in Mack’s particular case, struck from the mid-range and perimeter.
Kapp made four shots from beyond the arc. It was O’Brien who really benefited from Bucknell’s free-flowing attack as she was able to get to the hoop off the dribble and made two 3-pointers.
Bucknell wasn’t content to sit on its early 11-point lead — or its 17-point halftime lead (46-29) — as the Bison began the second half by making seven of their first eight shots. That enabled the Bison to build a 30-point lead (63-33) by the midway point of the third quarter when Tai Johnson knocked down her lone 3-ball.
“Playing offense as strong as we did, we just knew we had to keep that tempo up at the start of every quarter,” said O’Brien, who scored 13 of her 17 points in the opening half. “It was really important for us to come out hot and, even if we weren’t coming out hot, we had to play as hard as we could on every single possession.”
“When we have that sort of advantage going into the second half, I really like to think about it as not giving them any hope,” added Kapp, who scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half. “Just don’t let them think they have a chance.”
Everything seemed to click at the offensive end of the floor for the Patriot League’s regular-season champions, who until Monday hadn’t scored more than 77 points. Now it’s a matter of backing up Monday night’s win against Holy Cross.
“Making the shots is important. Getting the right shots is important,” Woodruff said. “What I liked is all of the shots came within the flow of the offense. Nobody was out there trying to get their own, it was just the ball found the open man.
“If we can put together a few more games like that, we’ll be difficult to beat.”
PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinal
BUCKNELL 87, ARMY 61
Army (9-22) 61
Kate Murray 5-9 0-0 12; Morgann Yancey 1-8 0-1 2; Sarah Bohn 1-3 2-2 5; Natalie Stralkus 0-7 1-2 1; Alisa Fallon 8-15 1-2 19; Hope Brown 4-12 1-1 11; Liz Layne 2-4 0-0 4; Taylor Sullivan 1-2 0-2 2; Espi Varoz 0-0 0-0 0; Natalie Rhine 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-62 5-10 61.
Bucknell (24-6) 87
Tessa Brugler 7-10 1-2 15; Ellie Mack 4-9 1-2 10; Taylor O’Brien 7-11 1-1 17; Ally Johnson 2-3 0-0 4; Abby Kapp 5-9 0-0 14; Autumn Ceppi 4-5 0-0 8; Tai Johnson 3-5 0-0 7; Carly Krsul 3-4 1-2 7; Gia Hayes 0-3 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-2 2-2 2; Bridget Tobin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-62 6-9 87.
Halftime: Bucknell 46-29. 3-point goals: Army 8-22 (Murray 2-3, Fallon 2-3, Brown 2-4, Rhine 1-1, Bohn 1-2, Sullivan 0-1, Yancey 0-4, Stralkus 0-4), Bucknell 9-16 (Kapp 4-7, O’Brien 2-2, Mack 1-1, Tobin 1-1, T. Johnson 1-2, A. Johnson 0-1, Hayes 0-2). Rebounds: Army 24 (Fallon 6), Bucknell 43 (Mack 10). Assists: Army 13 (Stralkus 3), Bucknell 21 (A. Johnson 6). Total fouls: Army 13, Bucknell 12. Turnovers: Army 12, Bucknell 16. A: 823.