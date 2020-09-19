SUNBURY — Jersey Shore used its hurry-up offense and forced some early turnovers to take control in the first quarter Friday night.
The Bulldogs racked up 430 yards of offense in a 53-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I victory over Shikellamy.
“We wanted to come out and set some kind of tone that we were in charge early,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. “We were able to do that.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Bulldogs (2-0) drove 74 yards in eight plays to take an early 7-0 lead. Quarterback Branden Wheary connected with Cayden Hess for a 3-yard touchdown reception to start the scoring.
Hess hauled in eight passes from Wheary for 110 yards and a pair of scores.
Shikellamy (0-2) went three-and-out on its first possession of the game, and a long punt return from Dalton Dungan set up the Bulldogs once again. This time sophomore fullback Hayden Packer punched in one of his two rushing touchdowns in the game from 1 yard away.
On the following drive, Shikellamy quarterback Drew Balestrini rolled left on a third-down pass attempt, but was sacked. The ball squirted out and was scooped up by Quincey Myers and returned 20 yards for a score.
Another fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff set up the Bulldogs again. Five plays later, Wheary hooked up with Owen Anderson on a 17-yard catch-and-run for the score.
That put the Bulldogs ahead 28-0 just eight minutes and 12 seconds into the game.
“The kids worked hard in practice all week,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. “For some reason, we got out here on the field and we couldn’t execute anything. We’re just going to keep working hard and see if we can get any better at it.”
In the second quarter, Jersey Shore’s Cam Allison scored a rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 34-0. Allison was the leading rusher in the game, carrying the ball 21 times for 84 yards and a TD.
The Bulldogs ran the ball 49 times for 244 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the game. They ran 67 offensive plays in the game, as the team’s fast-paced offense controlled the tempo all night.
“We run (offense) pretty fast,” Gravish said. “We challenged them last week because we didn’t think they were running it fast enough. There was a time or two we didn’t line up fast enough tonight.”
Shikellamy’s best drive of the night came at the end of the third quarter. Junior running back Coltyn Sempko busted off an 11-yard run to open the drive — the longest run of the night for the Braves. Sempko kept the drive alive early in the fourth quarter, picking up a first down on fourth-and-1.
Sempko led the Braves in offense, carrying the ball 12 times for 30 yards.
Fellow junior John Peifer added a reception for 11 yards.
Jersey Shore capped off the night with a late touchdown run from sophomore Brady Jordan to give the Bulldogs a 53-0 advantage. Jordan carried the ball 10 times in the game for 74 yards.
“Any time the kids can get to be out here together and play, it’s a positive,” Keiser said.
JERSEY SHORE 53, SHIKELLAMY 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Jersey Shore 28 12 13 0 — 53
Shikellamy 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
JS-Cayden Hess 3 reception from Branden Wheary (Cam Allison kick), 9:36.
JS-Hayden Packer 1 run (Allison kick), 7:00
JS-Quincey Myers 20 fumble return (Allison kick), 5:27
JS-Owen Anderson 17 reception from Wheary (Allison kick), 3:48
Second quarter
JS-Allison 2 run (PAT failed), 9:48.
JS-Hess 16 reception from Wheary (PAT failed), 2:03.
Third quarter
JS-Packer 1 run (PAT failed), 6:38
JS-Brady Jordan 1 run (Allison kick), 1:48
TEAM STATISTICS
JS S
First downs 18 4
Total yards 430 25
Rushes-yards 49-244 27-14
Passing 12-18-0 2-16-1
Passing yards 186 11
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 2-10 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Allison 21-84, TD; Jordan 10-74, TD; Packer 9-36, 2 TDs; Nicholas Williams 5-32; Anderson 3-18; Gabe Andrus 1-0. Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko 12-30; Gage Wolfe 4-3; Chase Morgan 2-3; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 3-(-1); Braydon Wertman 1-(-8); Drew Balestrini 5-(-13).
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Wheary 12-18-0, for 186 yards, 3 TD. Shikellamy: Balestrini 2-16-1, for 11 yards.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Hess 8-110, 2 TDs; Anderson 2-48, TD; Dalton Dungan 1-29; Allison 1-(-1). Shikellamy: John Peifer 1-11; Wolfe 1-0.