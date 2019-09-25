DANVILLE — Following an impressive win over Loyalsock on Saturday at home, Chris Lupolt challenged Selinsgrove to put together another strong performance.
Selinsgrove flashed its possession-heavy attack and created plenty of scoring opportunities while starting quickly, but the Seals never could put away Danville.
The early goals the Seals received from Noah Derr and Ryan Mangels were just enough to defeat the Ironmen 2-1 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer contest Tuesday.
Cole Catherman finished with two saves for Selinsgrove (10-1-0, 6-0-0), which maintained its perch atop the HAC-I standings with its ninth straight victory.
“It’s certainly been an impressive season,” Selinsgrove junior Jamison Bohner said. “The boys are doing well. They’re working hard during practices, during games.”
P.J. Cera scored the lone goal for the Ironmen (5-2-2, 2-2-2) — off Kaleb Hause’s corner with 7:31 left in the first half. Danville also picked up a splendid outing from freshman goalkeeper Evan Haas (10 saves).
Carrying momentum from Saturday’s 6-0 conquest of previously undefeated Loyalsock, the Seals went on the attack quickly against Danville.
Just 8:39 into the game, after fielding a diagonal ball from Matt Gilfert, Derr made a move on the left wing and hammered home a goal.
Cera hit the right post at the 10:10 mark on a shot that would have tied the game. Selinsgrove’s lead grew at 18:02 when Mangels scored off a pass from Bohner.
Haas deftly handled dangerous shots from Mangels and Owen Magee to keep Danville's deficit at two.
The Ironmen pulled one back when Hause’s restart from the left flag found Cera near the top edge of the 18. Cera’s shot got through Catherman, and the ball barely squirted over the line.
Haas made six of his saves in the second half.
“He played a great game,” Lupolt said of Haas. “You’ve got to give Danville credit. They had a good system in place. They kept their outsides wide and that created interesting matchups for us defensively. They played some possession against us, too.”
What also helped Selinsgrove was its starting backfield — Mason Beaver, Evan Pickering, Clint Rowe and Dylan Watts — won many 50-50 balls.
“We just defended better in the second half,” Bohner said. “We figured out what their game plan was. As a team, we just held back and went through adversity together.”
Even though Danville and Haas stopped several more Selinsgrove scoring the chances, the Seals came out on top.
“We’re taking everybody’s best shot,” Lupolt said. “And our kids responded.”
SELINSGROVE 2, DANVILLE 1
First half
S-Noah Derr (Matt Gilfert), 8:39; S-Ryan Mangels (Jamison Bohner), 18:02; D-P.J. Cera (Kaleb Hause), 32:29.
Shots: S, 14-4. Corners: S, 8-7. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman); Danville 10 (Evan Haas).