LEWISBURG — After Loyola (Md.) stopped Bucknell’s unblemished run through Patriot League play two weeks ago, Saturday was a chance for redemption for the Bison.
Bucknell took full advantage.
The host Bison (16-6 overall, 9-2 Patriot League) kept the Greyhounds in check with a stingy defense, allowing only five field goals in the first half in a convincing 66-42 rout in Patriot League women’s basketball.
“Every win is a good win and we’re preaching consistency, slimming things down and centralizing our focus as we head toward the postseason,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff.
Woodruff noted in the loss to the Greyhounds, his team was lethargic and showed no urgency with ball and body movement.
“It was completely opposite of that,” he said of Saturday’s win.
The Greyhounds (6-16, 3-8) never got a chance to breathe. The Bison jumped to a 7-2 advantage early, then closed the first quarter on a 10-0 spurt as they held Loyola to 2-for-18 shooting from the field. A 17-4 lead turned into a 25-8 advantage in the second quarter as the Greyhounds’ struggles continued and turnovers began mounting.
“We were mainly in the right place at the right time and recognizing when to help (defensively) and when not to,” said guard Taylor O’Brien, who finished with a blocked shot and three steals. “We were flowing.”
That flow defensively, which limited Loyola to 5-of-28 from the field with eight turnovers, helped open up the offense, and Ally Johnson proved an early benefactor, sinking a quartet of 3-pointers in the first half as Bucknell built an 18-point cushion at the break.
“They were going underneath screens on her (Johnson),” Bucknell senior forward Ellie Mack said, “and she will knock those looks down a lot of the time.”
It was Mack’s turn to take over in the third quarter, as Bucknell rolled to 24 points on 64 percent shooting from the field.
“I felt like in the first half I was taking good shots, but they just weren’t falling,” Mack said. “In the second half, they started falling.”
Mack contributed 10 of those 24 third-quarter points. Tessa Brugler had five, Johnson canned her fifth 3-pointer, and O’Brien added four points in the onslaught, bringing Bucknell’s lead to 29 (54-25) through three.
While Loyola sank 12 field goals in the second half, and top scorer Stephanie Karcz posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Woodruff noted the effort that it took to contain the Greyhounds’ best player.
“We wanted to make her more of a scorer than a facilitator,” Woodruff said. “The first game, her passes probably helped set up a good number of points. We wanted to eliminate her passing, those ‘hockey assists’, the passes that lead to passes that lead to points.”
No other Greyhound reached double figures in scoring.
Bucknell, meanwhile, got a game-high 18 points from Mack, 17 more from Ally Johnson (which tied a career-high) and 11 from O’Brien. Carly Krsul chipped in eight off the bench for Bucknell. Mack also led the team in rebounds and assists for the game, with eight and four, respectively.
BUCKNELL 66, LOYOLA (Md.) 42
Loyola (6-16, 3-8) 42
Emily McAteer 1-10 0-0 2; Stephanie Karcz 6-15 0-0 12; Alexis Gray 1-4 3-4 5; Bri Rozzi 3-7 0-0 7; Hannah Niles 0-2 0-0 0; Laryn Edwards 1-4 0-0 3; Ashley Hunter 3-8 1-2 7; Molly Taylor 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 17-54 4-6 42.
Bucknell (16-6, 9-2) 66
Tessa Brugler 1-3 3-3 5; Ellie Mack 8-13 2-2 18; Taylor O’Brien 5-11 1-2 11; Ally Johnson 6-10 0-0 17; Abby Kapp 1-6 0-0 3; Autumn Ceppi 1-3 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 1-3 0-0 2; Gia Hayes 0-3 0-1 0; Carly Krsul 4-5 0-1 8. Totals 27-58 6-8 66.
Halftime: Bucknell 30-12. 3-point goals: Loyola 4-12 (McAteer 0-2; Karcz 0-1; Gray 0-1; Rozzi 1-3; Niles 0-1; Edwards 1-1; Taylor 2-3), Bucknell 6-22 (Mack 0-3; O’Brien 0-4; Johnson 5-9; Kapp 1-5; Hayes 0-1). Rebounds: Loyola 32 (Karcz 11), Bucknell 35 (Mack 8). Assists: Loyola 10 (three tied with 2), Bucknell 15 (Mack 4). Turnovers: Loyola 15, Bucknell 8. Total fouls: Loyola 11, Bucknell 10. A: 1,219.