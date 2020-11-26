Green Dragons dominant in 22-0 season

HERSHEY — Lewisburg expected to win a boys soccer state title in 2019, but that’s not how things played out.
“We were really unfortunate,” Lewisburg senior Ben Liscum said. “Jack Dieffenderfer was out with a torn ACL, and Anthony (Bhangdia) went out with a torn meniscus unexpectedly. I think that team had what it took to win. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way.
“At the start of my junior year, I thought we had a really special couple classes. As long as we rallied together and we played unselfishly, I thought this team could reach the top.”
Last season ended with a 2-1 loss to New Hope-Solebury at Hamburg High School in the Class 2A state semifinals.
“We were really looking forward to being in the state championship game (last year), but it didn’t happen,” senior James Koconis said. “We were really hungry for a state championship this year. We knew we had a lot of players returning, and we were all getting older and better. We knew that if there was a season this year, we had a really good chance of winning a state title.”
The tone for the 2020 season — which ended with Lewisburg winning the state title — was set immediately following that loss. Before the team even left the Hamburg campus, the goals for this season were clearly established.
“I remember in November last year when we lost in the semifinals, coming back onto the bus the first thing that was said was, “Next year, we’re going 25-0,’” junior Philip Permyashkin said. “We won 22 because of COVID, but it feels so good.”
Bhangdia said the team didn’t want to experience another “devastating loss” like the one to New Hope-Solebury.
“We knew this was going to be our year because it was our last chance,” Bhangdia said. “We spent so much time, and so much effort over the summer and preseason. We worked harder than anybody else, and we got our result.”
The Green Dragons didn’t experience another loss on the soccer field — devastating or otherwise — winning all 22 games they played this season.
Lewisburg won 19 of its game by four or more goals.
“To be able to do it this way — control almost every single opponent and not have too many scary opportunities — was not something I totally dreamed of, but I knew these guys were capable of,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “These guys kept getting better day-in and day-out. I say things and they do it, and sometimes they do it above my expectations. I credit them.”
The Green Dragons averaged more than seven goals per game, behind three 30-goal scorers and numerous other players capable of scoring.
“We just have so much offensive firepower this year,” Koconis said. “Even if a team says, ‘Watch out for this guy,’ or ‘Double-team these players,’ you can’t watch out for a whole team. We really did a good job of playing together, and being really great at finishing.”
That versatile attack showed in the state final, as Koconis and Dieffenderfer each scored twice, and Liscum and Permyashkin also scored.
“I think that goes to show you how good this team really is,” Liscum said. “It’s not just one guy. We’re not relying on one guy to do everything for us. We had four guys on the scoresheet — a lot — and that doesn’t happen in a state final.”
Liscum, who committed to play soccer at Penn State, said he had an idea of how good the Green Dragons would be this season, but he didn’t expect to outscore their opponents by a combined score of 157-6.
“The pieces and parts that we have fit together,” he said. “You can’t teach the pace that James has. You can’t teach the technical ability Carter (Hoover) has in the midfield. Simon (Stumbris) and Eli (Adams) are rocks. Tony (Burns) is an experienced keeper. Jack doing what he does, and Anthony and me coming back after really strong years, I think the experience was there.
“I didn’t know we would win this bad, but I think that shows how hard we’ve worked for it.”
That was a common refrain among the Lewisburg players. No matter which team had more talent, or how big the gap was, the Green Dragons wanted to work harder than anyone else.
“We knew coming into (the final) — and any game this season — that if we outworked the other team and played our game, we would beat them,” Bhangdia said. “We did that. We played our game.”
It all goes back to last season’s state semifinal loss, when the Green Dragons might have been a little overconfident and experienced that disappointment. Not wanting to feel that again was a driving force behind Lewisburg’s incredibly dominant season.
“We didn’t earn anything until today. We just now earned this,” Adams said, holding up his gold medal. “Staying humble was really important. We didn’t want to be too full of ourselves because anything can happen in soccer. It’s a crazy game. We just come out do everything we can to win, work our hardest.”