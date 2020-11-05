LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg boys soccer team found itself in an unfamiliar position Wednesday — tied at halftime.
The unbeaten Green Dragons hadn’t had a game closer than six goals since September, but Warrior Run — which scored first — was right with Lewisburg at halftime.
James Koconis scored less than a minute into the second half, starting a scoring barrage as Lewisburg scored five unanswered goals to grab a 6-1 win in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal.
“It was a really big moment for us,” Koconis said. “After the half, the energy is always reset in the game. It was big to get that early goal, so we could gain momentum and continue pressuring for the rest of the second half.”
Koconis stole the ball near midfield and passed it to Jack Dieffenderfer in the center of the field. Koconis made a run down the right side of the field as Dieffenderfer passed it ahead to Anthony Bhangdia. Bhangdia then feed Koconis, who shot and scored.
“I’ve played with these people for four years, some of them up to eight years,” Koconis said. “When I first moved here, I was on a few of these guys’ club team. I think we really understand where we’re going with the ball in relation to each other. That makes us even more dynamic.”
It took 15 minutes for the Green Dragons (17-0) to score again, but after Koconis scored, Lewisburg’s play reached a higher level than for much of the first half.
“James’ goal allowed us to create some energy,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said.
“That was a good turning point,” Bhangdia said. “We knew we had to come out firing on all cylinders in the second half. It helped switch the momentum.”
Warrior Run’s offsides trap caused Lewisburg some problems early in the game, as the Green Dragons were called offsides four times. However with 23:48 to play, Bhangdia ran onto a long pass from Philip Permyashkin, and scored to double Lewisburg’s lead.
“We recognized that we had speed over their center backs,” Bhangdia said. “We knew that through ball was an option to get some fast breaks.”
Dieffenderfer scored on a similar play just 72 seconds later, this time after a long pass from Alan Daniel.
“It was definitely huge,” Kettlewell said. “Once we get the lead, teams have to take more chances. When they take more chances, it opens up stuff for us. When James, Jack and Anthony get some space, they can usually find the back of the net.”
Carter Hoover scored with 10:42 left, and Simon Stumbris scored on a free kick from near midfield with 8:20 to play for the final margin.
“Lewisburg played to their potential the second part of the first half, and it just continued through the second half,” Warrior Run coach Andrew Bieber said. “I wish them well in the district championship game.”
Early in the game, however, it was a completely different story.
The Defenders (15-4) started the game well, winning a majority of loose balls and using dogged defending to make things difficult on Lewisburg.
“That’s a tough team,” Kettlewell said. “They come ready to play. We were kind of on our heels at the beginning, and they came out ready to really physical. It was a good learning experience for us.”
Alex Hazzoum ripped a shot from 35 yards out that hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced in for a goal, giving Warrior Run a 1-0 lead 14 minutes into the game.
“It felt good (to get that goal from Alex Hazzoum),” Bieber said. “We know we can play with Lewisburg, but it’s just a matter of us being able to do it for 80 minutes, and we didn’t do it.”
That was only the second time that the Green Dragons have trailed all season.
“It was kind of a wake-up call,” Bhangdia said. “We came into this game thinking it was going to be handed to us, and it wasn’t. Our coaches were saying it was probably a good thing they did that ahead of the district final. We haven’t really had a goal scored on us first this season. I think it was a wake-up call, and a good thing overall.”
Koconis agreed that the Green Dragons came into the game, expecting the win to be given to them.
“Having them score on us early made us realize that anything can happen, and we can’t overlook any team,” Koconis said. “They have some really talented players. They were working the ball really well. I think we also had a slow start.”
The Green Dragons tied the game with 17 minutes left in the half. Stephen Tiffin capitalized on a defensive miscue by Warrior Run, and fired the ball into the empty net.
Lewisburg advances to the district final where the Green Dragons will play the winner of tonight’s game between Midd-West and Wellsboro.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Boys soccer semifinal
LEWISBURG 6, WARRIOR RUN 1
First half
WR-Alex Hazzoum (Luke Mattox), 14:08; L-Stephen Tiffin, 23:04.
Second half
L-James Koconis (Anthony Bhangdia), 40:51; L-Bhangdia (Philip Permyashkin), 56:12; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Alan Daniel), 57:24; L-Carter Hoover (Permyashkin), 69:18; L-Simon Stumbris, 71:40.
Shots: L, 27-11. Shots on goal: L, 18-10. Corners: Tied, 6-6. Saves: Warrior Run 10 (Duncan Bender); Lewisburg 8 (Tony Burns). Offsides: Warrior Run 0; Lewisburg 5. Fouls: Warrior Run 17; Lewisburg 21. Cards: Warrior Run (Kaden Majcher, yellow, 65:17; Hazzoum, yellow, 71:36); Lewisburg (Bhangdia, yellow, 76:45).