BELLEFONTE — Lauren Shedleski thrust both hands in the air and kept them raised, long after the horn sounded and the ball swished through the net.
The Mount Carmel junior walked that way several steps toward the sideline as if to emphasize to the crowd at Bellefonte High that she made Teresa Haigh’s shot as difficult as possible.
Didn’t matter.
Haigh ended the opening quarter of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A second-round game with her third 3-pointer to stake Bishop Guilfoyle to a lead — and that wasn’t the half of it.
The Marauders’ sniper shot 8-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 26 points to lead the District 6 champions to a 51-40 victory over the Red Tornadoes.
“We knew they were going to shoot 3s and that we had to defend the 3-point line,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano, “but she had a heck of game.”
Haigh, an agile 6-foot junior, accounted for nine points on 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters, shooting Guilfoyle into the lead from an early 7-3 deficit and keeping the Marauders in front when the Red Tornadoes slashed a 12-point deficit to four near the end of the half. She was 6-of-9 from the floor over the final three quarters, 5-of-6 from deep, despite rarely getting a clean look.
“I work really hard on shooting the 3, and it came through tonight,” Haigh said. “I definitely get a sense of the movement around me, but I am able to block it out. Because if I just focus on the rim and I just shoot the same way, I know when I shoot the ball where I want it to go.”
Guilfoyle (22-6), which won District 6 as its No. 4 seed, won its eighth straight game and snapped the Red Tornadoes’ five-game winning streak. The Marauders face District 2 champion Old Forge, a 67-51 winner over District 3 runner-up Steel-High, in the state quarterfinals Friday.
Mount Carmel, which finished 21-6, followed a fifth consecutive first-round state win with a fifth straight second-round loss. The Red Tornadoes graduate just one starter, Brooke Bernini, from a district championship team.
“We know we can go to bigger and better heights,” said Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno, who had team-high totals of 13 points and 11 rebounds. “We know we can beat any team in the state if we play to our best and follow Coach Lisa. It’s a big motivator next season because we’re all tired of losing right here.”
The Red Tornadoes started well Tuesday, getting a Renno block on one end and a Bernini 3-pointer on the other in the early going. Haigh popped a trey from the right wing to tie the score, but Mount Carmel answered with a slick Lauren Ayres drive for a layup and Shedleski’s quick jumper off an inbound pass to lead 7-3.
However, the Tornadoes didn’t score over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first quarter, and Haigh nailed a pair of 3-pointers — including the 23-foot buzzer-beater over Shedleski — for a 13-7 edge.
“We knew we had to know where she was at all times, and we did,” said Varano. “She’s just a tough matchup because she’s tall and she’s going to shoot over a lot of outstretched hands. It was a tough assignment for our girls. Most of the time we had someone that was undersized — significantly — on her.”
Another Haigh triple capped an early second-quarter possession that saw Guilfoyle grab three offensive rebounds. Soon, the score was 19-7 and spiraling toward a rout.
Mount Carmel ended a scoreless stretch of nearly seven minutes when Renno scored off a steal under the basket. It sparked a string of three buckets by the 6-foot junior, including two in a row against the 5-8 Blaise Kilmartin, who had spelled 5-10 Jamison Consiglio. When Consiglio was on the floor, she was able to hold off Renno initially until help in the form of two teammates came to form a triple-team.
“(Renno) is a phenomenal player, and Jamison played incredible defense. We threw everything at her and took her out, for the most part,” said Haigh. “We’d been working so hard on that in practice. We just knew what each of us needed to do, our role, to win this game, and I think we really came through tonight.”
Renno scored eight of her points in the second quarter, but finished 6-for-8 from the floor while showing the discipline to pass out of traffic in lane.
“We’re just trying to work our hardest out there,” said Renno, “so if working my hardest means I don’t get the shot then that’s it.”
Shedleski (10 points) hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to pull Mount Carmel within 21-16, and she added a pair of free throws to make it 24-20 with a minute left in the half. Haigh then rattled in a 3 to send Guilfoyle to halftime up seven having shot 10-for-28 (6-of-12 from distance).
“They were pretty consistent,” said Varano. “What we saw on tape, they’re a very good shooting team. You hope at some point they’re going to go cold. It just didn’t happen.”
Sophia Warner’s three-point play just three minutes into the second half gave Guilfoyle its largest to that point, 37-24. Mount Carmel pulled within 39-31 thanks to Ayres’ straightaway 3 with a Renno assist. Haigh’s seventh triple — a step-back look off a quick return pass from Consiglio — pushed the margin to 12 points early in the fourth quarter.
“(Haigh’s) a great player,” Renno added. “Hands in her face and everything, she’ll still make it. It was crazy.
“They got hot, and we didn’t necessarily get hot.”
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
SECOND ROUND
At Bellefonte High School
BISHOP GUILFOYLE 51, MOUNT CARMEL 40
Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) 51
Aurielle Brunner 1 1-2 3, Jamison Consiglio 1 0-0 2, Sophia Warner 3 3-4 9, Leah Homan 4 2-2 11, Teresa Haigh 9 0-0 26. Totals 18 6-8 51.
3-point goals: Haigh 8, Homan.
Did not score: Blaise Kilmartin.
Mount Carmel (21-6) 40
Lauren Ayres 2 2-2 7, Mia Chapman 0 1-2 1, Lauren Shedleski 3 3-5 10, Brooke Bernini 3 0-0 7, Dani Rae Renno 6 1-4 13, Alyssa Reisinger 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 7-15 40.
3-points goals: Ayres, Bernini, Shedleski.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Madison Sosky, Jewel Scott, Emily Szatny.
Score by quarters
Bishoip Guilfoyle`13`14`14`10 — 51
Mount Carmel`7`13`12`8 — 40