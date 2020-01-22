Hasenbalg, Danville feel positive after sweep of Mount Carmel

DANVILLE — Danville’s Cole Hasenbalg is focused on being positive as he competes with his fellow swimmers.
There was a lot for Hasenbalg to be positive about in Tuesday’s meet against Mount Carmel, as the Ironmen won 110-26. Danville’s girls grabbed a 140-30 victory over Mount Carmel.
“I just come in with a lot of joy and positivity,” Hasenbalg said. “When you have bad day, you just have to power through it. When you have good day, just ride the wave and enjoy it. I’ve done a lot of sports like track and cross-country. I know how to self-motivate, and I feel like I’ve gotten good at that. I just take the energy from other people and use that to drive myself forward.”
Hasenbalg won the 50 freestyle in 24.20, shaving time off his seed of 24.79. He did the same thing in the 100 freestyle when he posted a 53.71, which was significantly less than his seed time of 57.46.
“I thought I had that kind of potential. I’ve been seeing it in relays just being tired and getting good times,” Hasenbalg said. “I just went in with confidence thinking I could get good times and I did it.”
He also opened the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“For district time it’s just about creating a good team dynamic,” Hasenbalg said. “I’m kind of the fifth man and just rotating.
“I just try to bring a lot of positivity.”
Hasenbalg was then called over as the group of seniors and their coach took a dive into the pool to celebrate senior night.
Justin Riedhammer won the 200 freestyle for Danville. He posted a 2:04.74 to edge Holden Dent, who finished with a 2:09.66. Riedhammer swam the anchor in the 200 medley relay, which has the fastest seed time in the District 4 standings. The Ironmen won in 1:48.43.
It was about finetuning the little things Tuesday for Danville’s Gabby Hackett as the Ironmen elected to open their dual meet against Mount Carmel with diving.
Hackett was immediately thrown into the competition, but she gave herself a manageable set of dives. She captured the top finish with a combined total of 186.20.
“I just realized I had to focus on my dives and just do them the best that I could,” Hackett said. “I felt pretty good, because I was doing easier dives. I felt like if I got them solid, I would be fine. I got an OK score.”
Hackett won the event, and Vanessa Gill finished right behind her with a 130.15.
Kaylee Kane was a bright spot for the Red Tornadoes as she posted the quickest time in the 50 freestyle in 27.82.
“I wanted to get a better time for a better seed for districts,” Kane said. “I didn’t get the time that I wanted, but I’m OK with it. Overall, I feel like it was a good meet. I got to swim my 50, and I was really happy about that. I feel like it was a good meet for us today.”
Girls
DANVILLE 140, MOUNT CARMEL 30
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Leah Tessarvich, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 2:00.30; 200 freestyle: 1. Delaney Bloom (DAN), 2:24.85; 2. Ella Hummel (DAN), 2:27.66; 3. Riccia Brown (DAN), 2:49.90; 200 individual medley: 1. Zoe Zola (DAN), 2:42.66; 2. Sara Brown (DAN), 2:46.12; 3. Sidney Springer (DAN), 2:57.37; 50 freestyle: 1. Kaylee Kane (MCA), 27.28; 2. Joy Zhang (DAN), 27.90; 3. Abby Thomas (DAN), 28.60; 1 meter diving: 1. Gabby Hackett (DAN), 186.20; 2. Vanessa Gill (DAN), 144.10; 100 butterfly: 1. Leah Tessarvich (DAN), 1:07.48; 2. Caroline Spahr (DAN), 1:10.37; 3. Delany Bloom (DAN), 1:20.73; 100 freestyle: 1. Ana Keller (DAN), 1:01.95; 2. Blake Hardin (DAN), 1:04.72; 3. Ava Blansfield (DAN), 1:09.35; 500 freestyle: 1. Zoe Zola (DAN), 6:12.39; 2. Ella Hummel (DAN), 6:29.59; 3. Sara Bowen (DAN), 6:58.27; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Ana Keller, Zoe Zola, Joy Zhang, Brenna Ross), 1:51.98; 100 backstroke: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 1:03.20; 2. Angela Weng (DAN), 1:16.33; 3. Lindsey Schuck (MCA), 1:19.49; 100 breaststroke: 1. Leena Wardeh (DAN), 1:19.72; 2. Kiara Blocker (MCA), 1:31.51; 3. Briana Tamborelli (MCA), 1:32.75; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Caroline Spahr, Ana Keller, Leah Tessarvich, Coyla Bartholomew), 4:00.94.
Boys
DANVILLE 110, MOUNT CARMEL 26
200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Luke Stine, Kaleb Hause, Ryan Hause, Justin Riedhammer), 1:48.43; 200 freestyle: 1. Justin Riedhammer (DAN), 2:04.74; 2. Holden Dent (DAN), 2:09.66; 3. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 2:11.57; 200 individual medley: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 2:11.51; 2. Sean Witmer (DAN), 2:15.30; 50 freestyle: 1. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 24.20; 2. Mason Fantini (MCA), 24.73; 3. Jacob Zarski (MCA), 25.86; 1 meter diving: 1. Renzo Yuasa (DAN), 163.80; 2. Ethan Riedhammer (DAN), 122.85; 100 butterfly: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 54.27; 2. Mason Fantini (MCA), 1:05.48; 100 freestyle: 1. Cole Hasenbalg (DAN), 53.71; 2. Nick DelGotto (DAN), 59.23; 3. Seth Lynn (DAN), 1:03.71; 500 free: 1. Kaleb Hause (DAN), 5:23.63; 2. Holden Dent (DAN), 5:57.82; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Cole Hasenbalg, Justin Riedhammer, Ryan Hause, Kaleb Hause), 1:38.26; 100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 1:00.00; 2. Jacob Zarski (MCA), 1:12.75; 3. Ryan Green (MCA), 1:23.05; 100 breaststroke: 1. Luke Stine (DAN), 1:08.69; 2. Nick DelGotto (DAN), 1:13.18; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Danville (Cole Hasenbalg, Justin Riedhammer, Kaleb Hause, Luke Stine), 3:42.12.