LEWISBURG — Jake Hernandez scored 24 points, Cam Michaels added 12, and Joey Martin chipped in 11 as Lewisburg topped Central Mountain for a 58-47 win.
“Central Mountain is going to be a very good team this year,” Lewisburg coach Matthew Salsman said. “For us to play as well as we did after last week. We were reeling. It was nice for us to come and get a victory tonight.”
Lewisburg received points from five players, and got contributions from eight different players as the Green Dragons appeared closer to a finalized lineup with the return of Martin, who drained two 3-pointers in the opening half. Martin missed more than a week of games, but the reason was not disclosed.
Hernandez gave Central Mountain issues with his physical play underneath almost immediately. He scored eight points in the opening quarter.
“It was a huge, huge win for us,” Hernandez said. “Central Mountain is a good basketball team. We just played smart and got the win.”
Hernandez scored six in the third, and was in complete control in the fourth quarter. He scored 10 points in the fourth to help Lewisburg pull away for the victory.
“We just stayed composed,” Hernandez said. “Cam was just getting to the rim. He was just making good decisions.”
Michaels distributed to teammates, and kept the offense moving at a high pace. He scored 10 points after halftime.
“We have some options in our offense that when we get looks, we give him a lot of freedom there,” Salsman said. “We trust him a lot that even if he can’t get to the basket, he’s going to make the right decision and pull it back out. He’s just a great kid and a great player.”
In the third quarter, Michaels took over as Central Mountain extended its defense to Lewisburg's shooters on the outside. That played right into the strengths of Michaels.
“It’s nice going to the hoop and knowing Jake’s always going to be there,” Michaels said. “I just keep looking for kickouts for my team like I always do. It’s always helpful.”
The Green Dragons shot 14-of-22 in the second half, including 7-of-9 in the fourth quarter.
Nick Long led Central Mountain with 18 on nine makes from the field. Aiden Major scored eight, but outside of that the Wildcats struggled to find another consistent scorer.
Lewisburg heads to Shikellamy tonight for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Braves.
LEWISBURG 58, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 47
Central Mountain (2-2) 47
Jack Hanna 3 2-4 8; Brett Gerlach 2 1-1 5; Nick Long 9 0-0 18; Cayde McClosky 1 0-0 3; Aidan Major 4 0-0 8; Trevor Adair 1 2-4 5. Totals 20 5-9 47.
3-point goals: McCloskey, Adair.
Did not score: None.
Lewisburg (5-3) 58
Jacob Hernandez 10 4-7 24; Joey Martin 4 1-2 11; Cam Michaels 5 0-0 12; Kadyn Magyar 1 0-0 3; Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 5-9 56.
3-point goals: Martin 2, Michaels 2, Zelechoski 2, Magyar.
Did not score: Dante Simms, Kaden Wuerdeman.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain`8`9`12`18 — 47
Lewisburg`18`6`17`17 — 58