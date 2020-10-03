Hess: If I do it, I ought to try my best

Lewisburg junior Jacob Hess has won all four boys cross-country races he’s entered this season, twice breaking the 16-minute mark in victory.
Hess said he uses a similar mindset when he’s running to the one he employs in his academic work. Hess maintains a 3.99 GPA while taking six Advanced Placement courses this season. He has already completed a pair of AP classes, as well as a handful of honors classes.
“I go into those classes knowing they’re going to be hard,” Hess said. “If I’m going to take them, I ought to try to do my best and give it what I can. That’s the same philosophy I use in running. If I’m going to be out there, I might as well do it well.”
That philosophy has paid off for Hess both academically and athletically, and that is why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Hess said he was pleased with his start to the season, although he did say it was different as the Green Dragons have not competed in any large invitationals during the coronavirus-altered season.
“In the current environment we have, it’s gone about as good as I could have hoped for,” Hess said. “I’m missing the big-race atmosphere and the crowds of people, but I can try to still get faster. I can keep practicing to stay in shape and be ready for states and when I really need to perform.”
Last year as a sophomore, Hess won the District 4 title and placed fifth at states as Lewisburg won the team state title.
Lewisburg coach Ron Hess, who is also Jacob’s father, said his top runner put in the work over the summer to continue to improve.
“He’s gotten off to a heck of a start,” coach Hess said. “He had great summer mileage, and he even upped his mileage a little.”
With the uncertainty of competing during a pandemic and not having large invitationals, coach Hess said he asked his team to push hard in three of the four races they’ve had this season.
In those races, Jacob Hess finished in 15:55, 15:57 and 16:07.
“It’s definitely a good marker to have, to say here’s where I am at the beginning of the season,” Jacob Hess said of his times. “I want to be further along at the end of the season.”
Hess doesn’t just like to push himself when it comes to times.
In addition to his classwork at Lewisburg, Hess also took a probability and statistics course at Lycoming College.
Coach Hess said he and his wife have pushed Jacob to take some of those tougher courses, but he has embraced those challenges.
“Generally, Mom and Dad find the classes, suggest I do them and leave me the choice of whether to actually do it,” Jacob Hess said. “My dad was a high school counselor and my mom works in college admissions, so I’m fairly certain they know what they’re doing.”
Jacob Hess said he was looking at colleges that offered Division I athletic programs and matched his academic interests of the science and engineering fields.
In that regard it makes sense that Hess is currently taking his second AP calculus class, as well as AP courses in economics and environmental science.
“There’s a lot in math I find interesting, such as the way the math works,” Hess said. “I’ve liked it a lot. That’s not to say it isn’t hard, and there are certain parts I don’t like, but it’s definitely something interesting.”
He has also taken over a leadership role as one of the captains on the cross-country team.
“It was somewhat difficult for me because I’m not the most outspoken guy on the team,” Hess said. “I’m the guy who wants to come in, work hard and leave. I’ve learned I have to be giving out the knowledge I’ve taken in.
“It’s challenged me, but I think I’ve handled it well so far. I’m trying to step up into the leadership position, which I already did silently, but now I’m doing it more vocally as a captain.”
Running, school and working don’t leave time to Hess to do much else, but he makes time for faith-based activities including Lewisburg Young Life and being involved in the youth group at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Milton.
“It’s the cornerstone of who I am,” Hess said of his faith. “I’ve found the most important thing I can do — and I believe anyone can do — is to know God and follow the right path.”