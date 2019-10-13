SUNBURY — Jacob Hess knew he’d have plenty of competition Saturday, but one fellow racer drew much of his attention.
Hess arrived at Shikellamy Stadium on Saturday morning as the Shikellamy Classic defending champion and was determined to know where Williamsport’s J. Henry Lyon was at all times as they covered the 3.1-mile layout along Little Shamokin Creek.
While the pair dueled throughout, it was Hess that wound up prevailing as his personal-best time of 15:48.1 earned him the individual crown.
Hess cut about 44 seconds off the time he ran a year ago.
Lyon finished second, 12 seconds back, while Hess’ Lewisburg teammate Peter Lantz (16:20.0) wound up third. South Williamsport’s Port Habalar crossed the finish line in fourth place, while another Lewisburg runner, Calvin Bailey, was fifth.
Lewisburg’s other scoring runners — Evan Hart and Thomas Hess — came in eighth and 17th, respectively, as the Green Dragons easily claimed the team title.
Lyon defeated Hess last month by a mere second in a triangular that took place on Lewisburg’s home layout.
“All these people here, I knew them,” Hess said. “And I knew I was close to Henry. My starts aren’t always the best, so I wanted to stick with him at the start and then work off of him until I could pass him and pull away.”
Hess succeeded at getting to the front of the sizable pack right after the starter’s pistol exploded, but he had to bide his time until he could make a move.
Hess tried once, but soon allowed Lyon to run out front. When Hess pushed in front a second time some two-thirds of the way into the race, he didn’t yield.
“Right after the mile, I decided that once we ran up the dike I was going to try and make a move — which I did,” Hess said. “I made it and I felt he still had too much energy, so I just let him go back in the lead. I stayed behind him until about the two-mile (mark), where I made the actual move and pulled away.”
Lyon was still mighty close as the race rolled into the stadium for the final 400 meters. Hess held off the Millionaires junior to repeat as champ.
“He knew it was going to be a tough challenge against Lyon,” said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess, Jacob’s father. “Lyon’s a really good runner. He beat him in the dual and some of his times are really fast, so we had the conversation and he said, ‘If I beat him, I beat him. If I don’t, I don’t.’ That’s kind of the thought process he had coming in, however, I was like, ‘We don’t need to go to the well 100 percent. I don’t need it.”
“He was like, ‘No, I want a fast time.’ He wanted to go under 16 on this course. That was the goal he gave himself and he did it.”
All of the Green Dragons ran so well they won the team championship by scoring 34 points to runner-up Williamsport’s 97. Milton finished third with 136 points.
Every one of Lewisburg’s runners, including non-scoring competitors Gianluca Perrone and Connor Murray, posted PRs on Shikellamy’s relatively flat course.
Next stop: Bloomsburg University on Oct. 25 for the District 4 Class 2A meet.
“I wanted us to race because it’s been a few weeks since we actually put one down, but I didn’t want them going too crazy at the end,” Ron Hess said. “So, race performance and we trained through it. Race performance, let’s see what we can do and see where we’re at, because we did not do too many courses that were the same as last year.
“I was very happy with the performance.”
SHIKELLAMY CLASSIC
Team standings
1. Lewisburg (Lew), 34; 2. Williamsport (Wmpt), 97; 3. Milton (Milt), 136; 4. Danville (D), 146; 5. Hughesville (H), 175; 6. Shikellamy (Shik), 180; 7. Warrior Run (WR), 186; 8. South Williamsport (SW), 210; 9. Central Columbia (CC), 251; 10. Loyalsock (Loy), 258; 11. Shamokin (Sham), 323; 12. Mount Carmel (MC), 326; 13. Southern Columbia (SC), 353; 14. Central Mountain (CM), 354; 15. Mifflinburg (Miff), 370; 16. Bloomsburg (B), 374; 17. Jersey Shore (JS), 380; 18. Selinsgrove (Sel), 410.
Individual standings
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 15:48.1; 2. J. Henry Lyon (Wmpt), 16:00.3; 3. Peter Lantz (Lew), 16:20.0; 4. Port Habalar (SW), 16:22.0; 5. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 16:22.8; 6. Alejandro Quintana (Loy), 16:23.6; 7. Damein Moser (WR), 16:27.2; 8. Evan Hart (Lew), 16:40.5; 9. Krystof Lapotsky (MC), 16:40.9; 10. Hunter Foust (H), 16:41.0; 11. Tanner Walter (Milt), 16:43.8; 12. Eli Zakarian (D), 16:48.0; 13. Owen Mahon (Wmpt), 16:48.4; 14. Caden Dufrene (WR), 16:57.2; 15. Evan Laudenslager (SW), 16:57.9; 16. Tyler Davies (CC), 17:00.6; 17. Thomas Hess (Lew), 17:00.8; 18. Carter Balliet (Shik), 17:03.1; 19. Ethan Holcomb (Wmpt), 17:07.9; 20. Brody Bender (Milt), 17:08.3; 21. Paul Snyder (Shik), 17:12.4; 22. Ryan Bahr (H), 17:14.1; 23. Evan Klinger (D), 17:14.3; 24. John Maize (D), 17:14.4; 25. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 17:15.4.
Top five teams
Lewisburg (34): 1. Jacob Hess 15:48.1; 3. Peter Lantz 16:20.0; 5. Calvin Bailey 16:22.8; 8. Evan Hart 16:40.5; 17. Thomas Hess 17:00.8.
Williamsport (97): 2. J. Henry Lyon 16:00.3; 13. Owen Mahon 16:48.4; 19. Ethan Holcomb 17:07.9; 27. Justin Fulmer 17:19.0; 36. Cody Spiegel 17:30.8.
Milton (136): 11. Tanner Walter 16:43.8; 20. Brody Bender 17:08.3; 29. Colton Loreman 17:24.3; 33. Timothy Marvin 17:27.9; 43. Chase Bilodeau 17:55.6.
Danville (146): 12. Eli Zakarian 16:48.0; 23. Evan Klinger 17:14.3; 24. John Maize 17:14.4; 35. Nick Krohn 17:30.0; 52. Cole Hasenbalg 18:13.9.
Hughesville (175): 10. Hunter Foust 16:41.0; 22. Ryan Bahr 17:14.1; 39. Kenneth Draper 17:49.9; 41. Morgan Gavitt 17:50.5; 63. Logan Long 18:54.5.