Hoffman helps Bucknell win in return to mat

LEWISBURG — For 23 months, Garrett Hoffman had to sit on the sidelines and watch as he rehabbed from an injury.
Hoffman got back on the mat Thursday as Bucknell hosted Bloomsburg. Hoffman competed in the final match and picked up a 9-2 decision win over Bloomsburg’s Jarrett Walters, a Danville graduate.
“You’re uncertain how a guy like that is going to react after being away from the mat for 23 months,” Bucknell coach Dan Wirnsberger said of Hoffman. “Just to see him step on the mat is a win, but he shines bright when the lights are on and that’s what he did for us tonight.”
Bucknell made it two wins in a row against Bloomsburg with a 24-13 victory.
An early highlight for the Bison was Matt Kolonia’s first-period pin at 149 pounds, which put Bucknell ahead 12-4.
“It’s vital anytime you’re talking a dual meet and bonus points,” Wirnsberger said. “There’s some good things that go along with that as far as where we got some bonus points like in that match. We have confidence in Matt Kolonia at that point.”
Bloomsburg’s Trevor Allard entered Thursday’s match as the nation’s No. 14 wrestler at 184. Allard won by technical fall to pull the Huskies to within 18-13 of Bucknell with two matches left to wrestle.
Drew Phipps won by 4-0 decision at 197 pounds to seal the win for the Bison.
Bloomsburg entered Thursday’s match with a 13-5-1 edge in the all-time series, but Bucknell has claimed the last four dual meets against Bloomsburg. The Huskies lost last year’s matchup 35-7.
“The biggest thing was this was our first dual and we made the one-hour weigh-in,” Bloomsburg coach Marcus Gordon said. “We’ve wrestled open tournament and invites and it’s just a game-changer weighing in one-hour beforehand and wrestling. It’s what we focused on.”
BUCKNELL 24, BLOOMSBURG 13
125: Brandon Seidman (Buck) dec. Christian Gannone, 3-2; 133: Josh Mason (Bloom) m. dec. Darren Miller, 14-3; 141: Noah Levett (Buck) dec. Aaron Coleman, 10-5; 149: Matthew Kolonia (Buck) pinned Gavin Hale, 2:01; 157: Nate Newberry (Bloom) m. dec. Jaden Fisher, 15-5; 165: Zach Hartman (Buck) dec. Alex Carida, 3-0; 174: Mitch Hartman (Buck) dec. Anthony Vetrano, 3-0; 184: Trevor Allard (Bloom) tech. fall Kyle Inlander, 18-3 (7:00); 197: Drew Phipps (Buck) dec. Kyle Murphy, 4-0; 285: Garrett Hoffman (Buck) dec. Jarrett Walters, 9-2.