NEW BERLIN — Steven Miller’s three-run home run in the opening inning — along with five hits in five trips and four runs batted in from Josh Domaracki — propelled Selinsgrove to a decisive 11-1 victory over Mifflinburg in the championship game of the District 13 Junior Division baseball tournament Friday.
Domaracki and Jake Anders also pitched effectively throughout the six-inning contest, limiting Mifflinburg to four hits while striking out nine. Anders fanned six — including the final three batters — while working the final three-plus.
Sylvan Martin and Tucker Teats added two hits and one RBI each for Selinsgrove (3-1), which advances to the three-team Section 3 tournament that will begin Tuesday night in Lock Haven or Beech Creek. Up first is a game against District 15 champ Wellsboro.
Zeb Hufnagle popped a third-inning RBI double for Mifflinburg (4-2), which forced Friday night’s winner-takes-all contest by defeating Selinsgrove10-3 on Wednesday.
Starting quickly against Mifflinburg starter Luke Rokavec — Mifflinburg opened Wednesday night’s contest with a nine-run first — Selinsgrove was in business in the top of the first when Domaracki led off with a single and Teats was hit by a pitch.
Moments later, Miller turned around Rokavec’s 3-1 delivery and drove it into the array of vehicles that were parked behind the fence in left-center field.
“I’m just looking for a pitch right down the middle, but I kind of got one a little inside,” Miller said. “I got my hands through and I took it over the fence.
“I think that just started our offense. We haven’t gotten our offense going in a couple games. … That hit just started the entire offense.”
“Steven’s been a really good hitter,” Selinsgrove manager Shawn Felty said. “He has an injured finger, so we’ve been rotating him on the field and off the field. He really inspired them at practice last night with a bomb, so I think we had some good vibes going.”
Felty’s crew added another run in the second on Domaracki’s RBI infield single and erupted for six runs in the third — Domaracki plated two runs with the third of his five singles, while Martin hit an RBI double and Teats delivered an RBI single — and Selinsgrove was well on its way toward a postgame celebration.
“It’s great that we kept rallying,” Domaracki said.
Hufnagle’s run-scoring double in the bottom half of the third interrupted Selinsgrove’s impressive fireworks display, but Mifflinburg was unable to creep any closer against Selinsgrove.
“We got beat. Period,” said Mifflinburg manager Glenn Miller, whose club also dropped an early 3-1 decision to Selinsgrove. “It stinks losing, but we’ve got nothing to be disappointed about. The players even said the worst part of it is we’re not playing any more games together.
“They won. Props to Selinsgrove. They came out and they won the baseball game.”
Selinsgrove added its final run in the sixth inning and put the mercy rule in effect by turning two errors, a walk and the last of Domaracki’s hits into an 11-1 lead.
In the sixth inning Mifflinburg put two runners aboard with an error and Nate Chambers’ perfectly executed bunt single, but Anders worked out of trouble by retiring the final three hitters on strikes to kick off the party.
“Jake’s worked hard,” Felty said. “It’s just a matter of him being efficient and throwing strikes. He had a lot of confidence today and it showed.”
The next stop for Selinsgrove, which piled up nine of its 11 hits in the first three innings against a trio of Mifflinburg hurlers? Somewhere in Clinton County.
“I’m really excited, and the entire team’s really excited going to sectionals,” Steven Miller said. “Most of us have been there already and we want to get to states and do good in states, so that’s what (we’ll focus on) now.”
“It feels great, because if we don’t win we go home,” Domaracki added. “We get to keep playing.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13 JUNIOR DIVISION
Championship game
SELINSGROVE 11, MIFFLINBURG 1 (6 inn.)
Selinsgrove 316`001 — 11`11`1
Mifflinburg 001`000 — 1`4`5
Josh Domaracki, Jake Anders (3) and Mark Pastore, Max Maurer (4); Luke Rokavec, Lane Hook (3), Ethan Shoemaker (3) and Shoemaker, Jarrett Miller (3).
WP: Anders. LP: Rokavec.
Selinsgrove: Domaracki 5-for-5, 2 runs, stolen base, 4 RBIs; Tucker Teats 2-for-3, run, hbp, stolen base, RBI; Steven Miller 1-for-3, run, home run (1st, 2 on), 3 RBIs; Pastore 1-for-2, double, run; Sylvan Martin 2-for-3, 2 runs, double, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle 1-for-3, double, RBI; Shoemaker 1-for-2, run, hbp; Aaron Bolick 1-for-3; Nate Chambers 1-for-3.