Collin Hummel has found that balance is key for him to succeed both academically and athletically at Bloomsburg University.
Hummel, a Lewisburg graduate, was recently selected to the academic all-district first time by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
“Balance is a huge part of it for anybody who is going to college for athletics,” Hummel said. “You’ve got to remember you’re a student-athlete, so the academic part matters more. I try to get my homework as done as soon as I can. That way when I’m at practice, I don’t have to worry about a project or a paper that I have to do. I can fully focus on swimming.”
That award follows a season in which Hummel was a three-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champion as part of three relays for the Huskies. He holds a 3.71 GPA as a marketing major.
“Collin has become one of the most valuable swimmers in our program,” Bloomsburg coach Stu Marvin said. “He now has six PSAC titles, two NCAA All-American honors, and seven performances on our all-time top 10 list. Collin also excels in the classroom, amassing three academic All-American honors, three PSAC scholar-athlete honors and three BU scholar-athlete honors. He has also been on the BU dean’s list a perfect six of six times.”
It’s been a great success story for Hummel, who has only been swimming competitively for seven years.
“Being an NCAA All-American is definitely the most satisfying,” Hummel said. “I started swimming as a freshman in high school and I never thought being an All-American was in the cards for me.
“The best part is it wasn’t just me, but as part of a relay with three other guys. I’m happy to share that honor with them — guys who helped me achieve goals I never thought were possible.”
Hummel said there is some strategy in swimming relays, but the biggest thing is making sure all four swimmers are comfortable with their roles.
“I like to go first or last,” Hummel said. “I’m comfortable leading off; I think my starts are pretty good. I’m also good with going at the end. As long as I get to swim, I don’t really care.”
He said the biggest thing was taking care of his own leg of the race.
“In relays, I want to step up,” Hummel said. “I want the other three guys to do their part, and not have to worry about me. I really don’t want to let them down.”
Marvin added: “His improvement has been staggering over the past three years. When his career is over, Collin should be one of the ten best swimmers in the history of BU swimming.”
Hummel said in high school his workouts were based on swimming a lot of distance, but that has changed at the college level.
“In college, I’ve added lifting weights as part of my regimen,” Hummel said. “The training is more intense than in high school, and the competition is tougher.”
The former Green Dragon said he was pleased with how his season went, but knows he has room to improve in his final season.
“Individually, I like to think I can hold my own especially in the 50 and 100 free — those are my specialties,” Hummel said. “I picked up the 100 fly when I got to college, and I can hold my own in that. I added the 100 back this year, and I have room to grow in that event.”
Hummel said he is hoping to add more individual success to his relay success during his final season.
“For next year, of course I’d love to drop time,” Hummel said. “I want to go to NCAAs as an individual, as well as part of relays. I’d love to be conference champion in the 50 and 100 free.”
The biggest thing for him is the impact he can have on his teammates.
“Most important to me is to be a leader for the guys and girls at Bloomsburg because it’s my last year,” Hummel said. “I want to show them how to be successful in the pool and in the classroom, and enjoy my last year at BU.”