DANVILLE — Emily Heath hit a hustle play trifecta early in the fourth quarter of Danville's key league game with Shikellamy on Tuesday.
The Ironmen senior closed quickly on a shooter at the 3-point arc for a block, grabbed the loose ball before it could skip out of bounds, and fired it downcourt to teammate Olivia Outt for a layup and the game's largest lead.
It encapsulated everything good in Danville's 54-28 win that tightened its grip on the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I lead — defense, chemistry and balanced scoring.
Corinna Petrus's 13-point, eight-rebound effort headlined a group of four Ironmen who posted at least nine and five in their fifth consecutive victory.
Danville (12-2 overall, 7-0 HAC-I) led by nine at halftime, in the teens early in the third quarter, and by as many as 29 before snapping the visiting Braves' six-game win streak.
"That was probably our best team effort all year. Balanced scoring. Defense was good. Different people doing good things," said Ironmen coach Steve Moser. "I thought this was going to be a real donnybrook. I'm very proud the way we responded."
Shikellamy (9-4, 6-2) dropped to second place in the division, still a loss clear of Mifflinburg (7-9, 4-3), but Danville doesn't have another game against a team with a winning HAC-I record.
"We just weren't hitting shots and we weren't together as a team," said Braves sophomore Tori Scheller, who averaged 11.5 points in the previous four games to boost her average to 9.1 ppg. "I thought we were doing some things good, but some things we just weren't doing good enough."
Shikellamy opened the game 0-for-10 from the field, and trailed 9-2 before Emma Bronowicz scored a bucket with 16 seconds to play in the first quarter. The Braves grew tentative against Danville's match-up zone, which led to steals by ball-hawking Ironmen guards Heath, Olivia Outt and Linae Williams.
"It's much easier to take a couple gambles when you're playing with the lead," said Moser. "Those three guards ... get in passing lanes and get deflections. They were super."
While Tori Smith's baseline jumper cut the margin to 14-9 early in the second quarter, the Ironmen had long chased Shikellamy out of its full-court, man-to-man pressure, and committed just four first-half turnovers. They also saw Braves scoring leader Jordan Moten (14.8 ppg.) saddled with foul trouble and limited to three points in the half.
"Coming into the game our main thing was to take care of the ball and handle their pressure, which I think we did well," said Heath. "And shutting down Moten was a main factor, and I think we did that pretty well."
The 20-11 halftime lead ballooned to 31-14 midway through the quarter after Kylee Cush followed a missed shot with a determined drive and then swished a right-wing 3-pointer on the next trip. She had seven of her 10 points in the third, while Outt added six and Williams four. Petrus punctuated the 20-point quarter by banking in a 30-foot runner from the right sideline as time expired.
"I think in the first half, on offense, we weren't really moving around as much. We were pretty stagnant," said Heath, who had nine points and six boards. "In the third quarter we started to move and cut, and it opened up and we were able to make play."
The Ironmen starters played three full quarters to build a 40-19 advantage that bumped to 26 points after Heath's block/assist play.
"I thought it was done on both ends (in the third)," said Moser. "We a lot of got deflections ... got some good runouts and nice two-on-ones and we made them (or) got to the foul line."
Moten converted a three-point play to trim Danville's 29-point lead to 48-22 with 5:46 left and finish with a team-high nine points. Brook Snyder added five points and five boards in the loss.
Outt matched her season-high with 11 points and added six rebounds, while Cush added 10 points and five boards.
DANVILLE 54, SHIKELLAMY 28
Shikellamy (9-4, 6-2) 28
Jordan Moten 3 1-1 9, Emma Bronowicz 1 0-0 2, Tori Smith 1 0-0 2, Tori Scheller 0 2-2 2, Brooke Snyder 2 1-2 5, Paige Fausey 1 0-0 2, Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2, Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2, Cassie Ronk 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-5 28.
3-point goals: Moten 2.
Did not score: Lilly Wiest, Alisyn Heller, Taylor Sees, Kirsten Strohecker.
Danville (12-2, 7-0) 54
Olivia Outt 4 3-4 11, Kylee Cush 4 1-2 10, Emily Heath 3 3-4 9, Corinna Petrus 6 0-0 13, Linae Williams 2 2-2 6, Ella Dewald 2 0-2 4, Melanie Egan 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-16 54.
3-point goals: Cush, Petrus.
Did not score: Savannah Dowd, Riley Maloney.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`4`7`8`9 — 28
Danville`11`9`20`14 — 54
JV: Shikellamy 43-35.