DANVILLE — Over the last few years, Shamokin’s girls basketball teams have been very defensive-oriented, and have at times struggled to put the ball in the basket.
The 2021 version of the Indians is quite a different group. The Indians have an offense that can beat you several different ways as they proved in Wednesday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup with Danville at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
Desiree Michaels scored 16 points off the bench — mostly on drives to the basket — while the Indians also knocked down six 3-pointers in a 54-29 victory over the Ironmen.
“I think we are looking to attack (offensively) more than we have been in the past, which is good,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “It’s nice to see them wanting to attack the basket, so I’m liking that.”
However, on the other side of the equation — though the Indians jumped out to an early double-digit lead — Danville had its chances to stay in the game beating Shamokin’s defense. The Ironmen struggled to finish around the basket.
“We are going to have an interesting walk-through at practice (today). We have to get back to some of our basic fundamentals on defense,” Rickert said. “We lose our minds sometimes (on defense), so we have to communicate, and know what we are doing, and then defend the proper way.”
Danville shot just 17 percent in the game.
“That was the biggest part of the whole night. Give them credit; they have a good group of girls; and they made their shots. When we gave them opportunities, they knocked them down,” Danville coach Wayne Renz said. “When they gave us opportunities, we didn’t take advantage.
“I think this game is much closer if we make some of those shots, especially early.”
The Ironmen (0-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) took an early 2-0 lead on a Savannah Dowd putback, but despite breaking the Indians pressure, couldn’t convert on several layup opportunities, and had a 3-pointer rattle out of the basket.
“Early we had quite a few opportunites, but didn’t convert them,” Renz said.
A drive by freshman Carly Nye got the Indians on track. By the time Nye scored her second bucket, it capped nine points in a row to give Shamokin a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Michaels helped Shamokin build its lead to 12 in the second quarter, scoring the first 10 Shamokin points of the frame, mostly on drives to the basket from the wing. Dowd scored with 1:21 left in the first half to cut the Shamokin lead to 24-12.
However, Ari Nolter knocked down a 3-pointer, and Grace Nazih converted on a drive as the Indians opened up a 29-12 lead at halftime.
An Emma Kramer 3-pointer to open the second half pushed the Shamokin lead to 32-12, before a Riley Mahoney 3-pointer for the Ironmen. Mahoney’s bucket with 5:45 left in the third quarter was the first bucket by a Danville player other Dowd, who made all five of the Ironmen’s first-half field goals.
Danville got within 15 late in the third quarter on two Ella Dewald foul shots with 3.5 seconds left, but the Indians got the ball to Nazih at the elbow, and she converted a jumper at the buzzer.
Dowd had 12 points and eight rebounds to pace the Ironmen. Riley Outt had a game-high 14 rebounds.
Nazih and Nolter each finished with 11 points for the Indians (3-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-I).
SHAMOKIN 54, DANVILLE 29
Shamokin (3-1) 54
Carly Nye 2 0-0 4; Emma Kramer 2 0-0 5; Maddison Lippay 2 0-1 4; Grace Nazih 5 0-1 11; Ari Nolter 3 2-2 11; Desiree Michaels 8 0-1 16; Madison Nolter 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 2-5 54.
3-point goals: A. Nolter 3, Kramer, Nazih, M. Nolter.
Did not score: Morgan Nolter, Cassidy Grimes, Payten Puttmann, Annie Hornberger, Cassandra Drumheiser, Allyson Waugh.
Danville (0-2) 29
Olivia Outt 2 2-2 6; Riley Maloney 1 0-0 3; Ella Dewald 1 3-4 6; Savannah Dowd 6 0-0 12; Riley Outt 1 0-4 2. Totals 11 5-10 29.
3-point goals: Maloney, Dewald.
Did not score: Maddie Sauers, Theresa Aramarante, Chloe Hoffman, Lucy Pickle.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`14`15`13`12 — 54
Danville`4`8`13`4 — 29