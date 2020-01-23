SELINSGROVE — Zach Knecht was determined to provide a constant presence in the paint Wednesday during a critical Landmark Conference men's basketball contest.
Once Knecht started to score consistently, opportunities were available for Susquehanna’s perimeter threats, and Matt LaCorte took advantage.
Knecht matched his career high with 21 points, LaCorte scored a career-best 26, and Susquehanna beat Scranton 75-73 in a matchup of Landmark co-leaders.
Lukas Yurasits added 11 points as the River Hawks (12-4, 5-0) took over sole possession of the Landmark lead with their fourth consecutive victory. Susquehanna will host Catholic on Saturday for the second of three consecutive home games.
Logan Bailey scored 24 points to lead visiting Scranton (12-4, 4-1), the Landmark’s preseason favorites — just ahead of Susquehanna. The Royals got received 13 points from Kyle DeVerna and 12 from Jackson Danzig.
“I’ve been telling everybody this, but I haven’t been playing my best in the recent games,” said Knecht. “My teammates have been on me, telling me how confident they are in me, and that just gave me the ability to clear my mind and go at people.”
Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said: “Zach really stepped up. Zach went at (Matthew) Mancuso early. … And Zach just kept going at him, going at him, going at him.”
Susquehanna took a 43-35 lead into the locker room at halftime — Knecht scored the River Hawks’ first six points and had 15 in the opening half — but Scranton was determined to limit the 6-foot-7 senior’s touches and looks after the break.
That’s when LaCorte erupted for 17 points — the 6-2 junior wing buried five of his career-high eight 3-pointers in the second half — with most of his work done beyond the arc. LaCorte had the River Hawks up nine (60-51) with just under 11 minutes to go, igniting an 11-2 run with a pair of free throws and capping it by burying a deep look.
“Zach Knecht had a huge first half for us,” LaCorte said. “They were all looking at him as soon as he caught the ball. Everyone moved around the ball and found open spots, and half the time I happened to be open.
“So I was fortunate to get open shots and knock them down.”
The Royals pulled within one (63-62) on a short Mancuso jump hook, and the River Hawks were able to maintain their narrow edge until Danny Frauenheim got to the basket. Moments later, Yurasits stole a pass, initiated a fast break and found LaCorte in transition for another deep swish at 4:44.
Susquehanna was still in control with 1:31 left when a Knecht finish gave the Hawks a 73-66 lead, and the River Hawks owned a six-point cushion (75-69) with 35 seconds to play when Knecht dropped in yet another basket at the rim.
Sandwiching hoops from Mancuso and Bailey around a miss at the free-throw line, Scranton pulled within two (75-73) with 9.8 left.
The Royals had one last possession after tying up Yurasits and benefiting from the alternate possession rule, but Bryce Butler slapped the ball away from a driving Bailey.
“We put ourselves in a nice spot,” said Marcinek, who chalked up career victory No. 445, “but there’s so much basketball to be played.”
SUSQUEHANNA 75, SCRANTON 73
Scranton (12-4, 4-1) 73
Logan Bailey 10-15 2-2 24; Kyle DeVerna 4-10 4-7 13; Jackson Danzig 5-10 0-0 12; Matthew Mancuso 3-5 3-4 9; Ben Bosland 1-5 2-2 4; Stephen Braunstein 1-3 2-2 4; Jack Brockett 1-2 0-0 3; Ryan Ems 1-3 0-0 2; Brian Monaghan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-54 13-17 73.
Susquehanna (12-4, 5-0) 75
Matt LaCorte 8-14 2-2 26; Zach Knecht 9-17 3-3 21; Lukas Yurasits 4-9 1-1 11; Bryce Butler 2-5 0-0 5; Danny Frauenheim 2-6 0-1 4; Mike Kempski 2-3 2-2 6; Jay Martin 1-3 0-0 2; Wes Simons 0-2 0-0 0; Tom Sampson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 8-9 75.
Halftime: Susquehanna 43-35. 3-point goals: Scranton 6-20 (Bailey 2-2, Danzig 2-5, Brockett 1-2, DeVerna 1-6, Mancuso 0-1, Bosland 0-2, Braunstein 0-2), Susquehanna 11-17 (LaCorte 8-12, Yurasits 2-4, Butler 1-1). Rebounds: Scranton 36 (Mancuso 12), Susquehanna 24 (Butler 7). Assists: Scranton 14 (Danzig 5), Susquehanna 16 (Frauenheim 5). Total fouls: Scranton 11, Susquehanna 16. Turnovers: Scranton 16, Susquehanna 10. A: 243.