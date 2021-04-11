LEWISBURG — After not turning the ball over in its first two wins of the season, Bucknell committed four turnovers — two were especially costly — Saturday in a 31-17 loss to Fordham.
The Bison (2-1) drove 76 yards in nine plays to take a 17-10 lead on their first possession of the second half. After forcing a three-and-out, Bucknell took over at Fordham's 35-yard line.
Jared Cooper rushed for 30 yards on the next play, putting the Bison in prime position to take a two-score lead. However, on third-and-goal from the 2, Bucknell quarterback Logan Bitikofer threw a pass into the end zone that Fordham linebacker Glen Cunningham intercepted, and returned to the 27.
"It was huge," Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. "That was the key to the game. I give our players so much credit to be in a game like that, fighting. The first real turnover — we had a muffed punt — of the season was the biggest play of the season so far. We had a quarterback who just panicked and threw the ball. It was uncharacteristic and unfortunate."
After a holding penalty pushed the Rams (2-1) back to their own 17, Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat took over. DeMorat threw a 33-yard pass to Dequece Carter, and then connected with Fotis Kokosioulis for a 50-yard score to tie the game.
The teams traded three-and-outs. Then Mike Courtney intercepted a Bitikofer pass, and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown to put the Rams ahead 24-17 with 2:42 to play in the third quarter.
"We had a chance to win, and really it was our own fault," Cecchini said. "Two plays within a five-minute period of time took seven points off the board for us and gave them seven points with two terrible interceptions. I don't want to make it like it's all about Logan. We had some things defensively in the second half that were breakdowns."
DeMorat, who finished with 335 yards passing and three touchdowns, connected on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Carter with 8:37 to play for a 31-17 Fordham lead.
Now the Bison have to bounce back and prepare for next week's Patriot League championship game.
"It was a tough game," Bucknell senior linebacker Simeon Page said. "Fordham has always proved to be a great opponent. ... I have never been around a group of guys who take on challenges so well. This is just another challenge to move past."
Despite the loss, Bucknell's biggest goals are still attainable.
"We are moving on to the game that matters most — the Patriot League championship," Page said, "and you can believe that we will be ready.
"As a senior class, we want to leave the program better than we found it. When I came in it was really good, but we want to set them up to be a consistent playoff team."
Page sacked DeMorat to tie the Bucknell career record with 25.5.
Bucknell is scheduled to host Holy Cross at 2 p.m. next Saturday for the title.
"We're playing for a championship," Cecchini said. "We've got to get better, and learn from this. We're in position to learn from this and hopefully get Bucknell into the playoffs."
Bucknell got off to a good start in its regular-season finale.
Freshman Coleman Bennett returned the opening kickoff 76 yards to set the Bison up at Fordham's 16. That drive ended in a career-best 39-yard field goal by Ethan Torres.
Fordham scored the next 10 points to take the lead, and seemed poised to take that lead into halftime. The Rams took over at their own 28 with 55 seconds left in the second quarter. DeMorat threw a 21-yard pass to Carter, but Bucknell linebacker Rick Mottram intercepted DeMorat's next pass.
Mottram returned the interception 36 yards to give the Bison the ball at Fordham's 23. Bennett ran it in for his first career touchdown on the next play, tying the score ahead of halftime.
"It was nothing that I haven't seen in practice, that's the reason he's started every game as a true freshman," Cecchini said of Bennett. "He's a difference-maker, an athlete who can do it all in special teams, in the passing game and running the football. He's still young. He seems to get better and more confident with each passing day, but we've seen flashes of this since his very first practice."
After forcing Fordham into a three-and-out to start the second half, Bitikofer led the Bison down the field. He completed a pair of passes to gain first downs to John McGuire, and completed passes of more than 10 yards to both Brandon Sanders and Dominic Lyles as the Bison moved from their own 24 to Fordham's 2-yard line.
After a pair of rushing plays lost two yards, quarterback Tyler Beverett rushed for a 4-yard score to put Bucknell ahead 17-10.
That's when the turnovers cost the Bison.
The Bison played 62 of their 83 players in the loss.
"We've got a lot of players who have worked really hard," Cecchini said. "You can only reward 22 of them with starts. We have so many guys who have put so much in over the last 12, 13 months. That was definitely a plan to go out and play as many guys as we possibly could, while still trying to win the football game. With having the Patriot League championship game already sewn up, we made a conscious effort to reward some guys with playing time."
FORDHAM 31, BUCKNELL 17
Fordham`0`10`14`7 — 31
Bucknell`3`7`7`0 — 17
First quarter
B—FG, Ethan Torres 39
Second quarter
F—FG, Jonah Isaac 41
F—MJ Wright 3 pass from Tim DeMorat (Isaac kick)
B—Coleman Bennett 23 run (Torres kick)
Third quarter
B—Tyler Beverett 4 run (Torres kick)
F—Fotis Kokosioulis 50 pass from DeMorat (Isaac kick)
F—Mike Courtney 49 interception return (Isaac kick)
Fourth quarter
F—Dequece Carter 46 pass from DeMorat (Isaac kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`F`B
First downs`19`14
Rushes-yards`27-86`29-46
Passing`32-42-1`18-33-3
Passing yards`335`153
Total offense`421`199
Fumbles-lost`3-1`2-1
Penalties-yards`5-42`4-36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Fordham: Naim Mayfield 6-46, Trey Snead 12-45, Antonio Feria 1-2, Team 2-(minus-3), Tim DeMorat 6-(minus-4); Bucknell: Jared Cooper 5-35, Coleman Bennett 8-34, Tyler Beverett 5-12; Mikey Neal 2-1, Danny Meuser 1-0, Brandon Sanders 1-0, Joe Fex 1-0, Nick Semptimphelter 1-(minus-7), Logan Bitikofer 4-(minus-10), Team 1-(minus-19).
PASSING — Fordham: DeMorat 32-42-1 for 335 yards, 3 TDs. Bucknell: Bitikofer 14-25-2 for 145 yards; Semptimphelter 4-7-0 for 8 yards; Beverett 0-1-1, for 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Fordham: Fotis Kokosioulis 9-149, TD; Dequece Carter 7-111, TD; Snead 7-25; MJ Wright 5-25, TD; Jeff Ciccio 2-12; Jeremy Imperati 1-12; Garrett Cody 1-10. Bucknell: John McGuire 3-41; Dominic Lyles 3-40; Matt McCreight 2-19; Sanders 2-15; Meuser 2-12; Bennett 1-24; Christian Tait 1-5; Colby Grames 1-1; Cooper 1-(minus-1); Blais Herman 1-(minus-1); Andrew Passero 1-(minus-2).