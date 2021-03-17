SCRANTON — Danville’s preferred style of play is pretty obvious to deduce by the number of 70s and 80s that dot the Ironmen’s scoring outputs this season.
On Tuesday night, they served notice to the rest of the Class 4A state playoff field that the Ironmen can play 1980s Big East-style physical basketball as well.
Danville made Dante Harward’s three-point play with 4:13 left in the game stand up for a 51-49 win over Scranton Prep on the Cavaliers’ home court, advancing the Ironmen to the Elite Eight of the PIAA playoffs.
Danville (16-1) will face Middletown (15-4) in the state quarterfinals Friday. Scranton Prep, the District 2 champion, finishes its season at 12-6.
The Ironmen didn’t have their best game shooting — other than sophomore Carson Persing shooting 4-of-6 on 3-point attempts — but their experience carried them through.
“Experience and talent shows through in situations like that,” Harward said. “It’s a team game. We walk into this gym as a team, and we leave as a team.”
Harward’s big bucket came on an inside move against Robert Rossi — the Cavaliers’ top inside player. The smaller Harward got the basket to fall, and drew the fourth foul on Rossi, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. That three-point play put the Ironmen ahead 50-47.
The final 4:13 of the game seemed as if Danville was on defense for a majority of that time.
It made the Ironmen coaching staff sweat — the only points Danville scored in that stretch came on a Jagger Dressler foul shot with 6.8 seconds left in the game. Coach Gary Grozier said it seemed “more like an hour” than four minutes.
However, the Danville players were nonplussed by the pressure.
“Not nervous at all — I wasn’t nervous; the team wasn’t nervous,” Harward said. “We knew the whole game would come down to the final few possessions.”
Scranton Prep missed eight of its final nine shots of the game. The Cavaliers' lone field goal of that stretch came on a Noah Sorensen putback with 2:50 left in the game to make it 50-49.
Danville missed the front end of a one-and-one, and turned the ball over trying to run some clock, but its defensive never wavered.
The Cavaliers tried for a good shot, a missed a 3-pointer, and Riley and Michael Scoff went tearing after a loose ball.
Scoff’s chin skidded off the floor, and the game was delayed for five minutes with 38 seconds left, while Scoff was tended to, and blood was cleaned from the court.
When play resumed, Scranton Prep’s Gavin Bednarz drove into the lane, but Riley — who finished with four steals — knocked the ball free. A tie-up went to the Cavaliers. On the next possession, Aiden Witkor got his hands on a pass out of the double team, and Dressler corralled the loose ball, and was fouled.
“We just never wanted to let Rossi get downhill, going to the basket, because he’s going to make the shot, or the two foul shots,” Grozier said. “So we were really focused on trapping either he or Bednarz to keep the ball out of their hands.”
Dressler made one free throw for a 51-49 lead. Rossi pushed the ball upcourt, and Bednarz got a look at a corner 3, but it rimmed out, setting off a Danville celebration.
It didn’t look early as if the Ironmen would get to celebrate much of anything. Bednarz, who hit his first five shots of the game, scored the last five points of a 9-0 Cavalier run to start the game.
“We are in their home gym, so we have to keep their guys out of their spots on their home floor,” Grozier said. “We didn’t do a very good job of that.”
Harward added: “We came in here prepared from them to be a physical team, work the ball inside out. They caught us off guard hitting those shots early.”
Witkor knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:14 left in the first quarter for Danville’s first points, and when Zach Gordon broke free for an easy fastbreak layup on a long pass from Dressler, the Ironmen were back within 16-14 after one quarter.
Bednarz hit back-to-back 3-pointer to open the second quarter, but Harward hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-2 Danville run. Persing had two 3-pointers in the spurt. When Riley knocked down two foul shots with 2:35 left in the opening half, the Ironmen led 33-24.
A big adjustment for the Ironmen came in their 2-3 zone. The wings, and two guys on the top of the zone did a good job of keeping Bednarz in check after his hot start.
“We need to do a better job of pushing out on the 3-pointer shooters,” Riley said. “The matchup 2-3 really worked, and our communication was key to keep our eyes on their shooters.”
Rossi scored seven third-quarter points to help spark a Cavaliers rally to get back in the game. Rossi’s 3-pointer with 5:34 left in the game tied the contest at 47-47.
Danville had four players finish in double figures. Persing had 12 points; Dressler finished with 11; while Harward and Riley both had 10 points.
Bednarz scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cavaliers.
PIAA CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
DANVILLE 51, SCRANTON PREP 49
Danville (17-1) 51
K.J. Riley 4 2-3 10; Jagger Dressler 3 5-6 11; Zach Gordon 2 0-0 4; Dante Harward 2 5-6 10; Aiden Witkor 1 1-2 4; Carson Persing 4 0-0 12. Totals 16 13-17 51.
3-point goals: Persing 4, Harward, Witkor.
Did not score: Brady Hill.
Scranton Prep (12-6) 49
Andrew Ferguson 0 2-2 2; Gavin Bednarz 7 4-4 22; Michael Skoff 2 0-0 4; Matthew Cobb 2 0-0 4; Robert Rossi 5 0-0 12; Brandon Roche 1 1-2 3; Noah Sorensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-8 49.
3-point goals: Bednarz 4, Rossi 2.
Did not score: Ryan McAndrew, Nick Cafarella.
Score by quarters
Danville`14`19`10`8 — 51
Scranton Prep`16`8`18`7 — 49