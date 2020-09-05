DANVILLE — Things were certainly different around Ironmen Stadium on Friday night.
Socially-distanced crowd, check. Masks, check.
Also there were some new additions to a football sideline. Along with the get-back coach, now teams have a spread-out coach — somebody to watch the sidelines to make sure social distancing is being enforced
The only thing that seemed normal took place on the turf — some high school football.
On what would have been the second week of the regular season, Danville and Loyalsock kicked off a coronavirus pandemic-shortened football season with a scrimmage on Friday night.
“We wanted to give them as much of a Friday night experience as we could,” first-year Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We don’t have too many of them this season.”
The two teams played in the only Friday night scrimmage in the Valley. Eight Valley teams will scrimmage today.
Mifflinburg and Milton will travel to Hughesville, and Southern Columbia heads to Berwick at 10 a.m. Lewisburg is at Selinsgrove, and Midd-West is at Warrior Run. Both of those scrimmages are at 11 a.m. Shamokin travels to Central Columbia for a 6 p.m. scrimmage.
For the players, it was a chance to get back on the field, and face off against an opposing team for the first time since March, in any sport.
“It was great to get back on the field, and to play against a pretty good team,” Danville quarterback K.J. Riley said. “Overall, we’re pretty happy just to play.”
The intensity level was up, and the varsity did most of the work on Friday night — rare in a scrimmage, as the junior varsity usually gets plenty of work.
“Tonight felt like a little bit more like a game than a normal scrimmage,” Brennan said. “I feel like the kids were excited. We’ve put a lot of time in. We are in one of the first counties to go green. These kids have been working, this is the end of our 11th week. These kids have been at it for almost three months.
“It’s the first time they’ve been able to compete against anyone else.”
The new-look Ironmen — out is the Delaware Wing-T and in is Brennan’s preferred spread attack — played pretty well.
Though Riley and his receivers missed a connection or two — “things that we will hit in the regular season when we have our timing down,” according to Brennan — once the teams started using down-and-distance and a play clock, Danville really started rolling.
Riley connected on two touchdown passes — one of 10 yards to Jagger Dressler after a sustained drive, and another of nearly 60 yards in which Ian Persing tipped it one-handed to himself before controlling it.
“We didn’t show everything today, of course,” Riley said. “We just need to keep growing, getting better for the rest of the season.”
Brennan said he was pleased with his defense, too. Loyalsock hit two big plays on Danville early in their first round of offensive plays, driving inside the 10-yard line quickly. However, the Ironmen stiffened, and didn’t allow a score on the next six plays. Teams were running 10 consecutive plays during that portion of the scrimmage.
“I was really encouraged by that first stretch of the defense, where we gave up a long pass, but nothing else on the next six plays,” Brennan said. “I feel like it was huge, confidence-wise.”
Now its time for Danville to get ready for next week’s opener at Mifflinburg, which is when the Ironmen’s 2020 season kicks off at 7 p.m. next Friday night.