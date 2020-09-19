DANVILLE — When Danville’s offense no longer had to pull rabbits out of a hat to overcome penalties Friday, Ty Stauffer was able to make some magic.
The sophomore tailback ran for a career-best 147 yards and three touchdowns to provide the Ironmen some desired balance in a 55-22 victory over visiting Midd-West.
“We have a dominant passing game, so being able to get the rushing yards is great,” said Stauffer, who had four gains of 22-plus yards. “Honestly, the line just came through tonight.”
Danville quarterback K.J. Riley came through as well, throwing for 251 yards and three TDs — in addition to running for a score — to break program records for passing yards (5,449) and passing touchdowns (56) in a career. He also tied a mark with his 12th career 200-yard passing game.
In the first quarter, after a holding penalty spoiled the Ironmen’s first offensive series, Riley shook off more miscues to convert third-and-23 and third-and-21 to set up Danville’s first score. Riley hooked up with sophomore receiver Carson Persing for gains of 43 and 51 yards, leading to a 16-yard quarterback keeper for a TD on the opening play of the second quarter.
On the next drive, following a Jack Smiley interception, Riley gunned a 17-yard TD strike to Persing on a third-and-11 play.
In fact, while building a 28-0 lead in the first half, Danville was 4-for-6 on third-down conversions with an average gain of 31.8 yards.
“Behind the sticks, balls on the ground, penalties — definitely not the start we were looking for,” said Ironmen coach Mike Brennan. “It’s part of football, and we were able to maintain our composure and dig our way out of it. I was most proud of the kids for maintaining their composure.
“Obviously we’re going to have to start much better and be much better.”
Stauffer, who was bottled up for 2 yards on his first three carries, ran for 17 yards on Danville’s third scoring drive, capping it with a 9-yard dash.
“At first I was a little discouraged, but we switched up the plays and our team didn’t back down,” Stauffer said. “At halftime we all knew we had to turn the switch on, and in my head I had to turn the switch on. The whole team did that.”
Danville’s third interception of the first half — a leaping grab by Carson Persing of a ball hung up in the wind — led to a 72-yard bomb from Riley to Ian Persing for a 28-0 lead just before halftime.
The Ironmen opened the second half with Stauffer breaking consecutive draw plays for 24 and 27 yards to the end zone, which triggered the mercy rule at 35-0. A 22-yard Stauffer rumble to midfield later in the third quarter set up Riley’s eighth TD pass in two weeks — a 28-yard dart thrown on the run to Carson Persing in the back-left corner of the end zone.
Danville (2-0) had 116 rushing yards after three quarters, and finished with 224 thanks in part to 50- and 69-yard scoring runs by Stauffer and Jagger Dressler in the first three minutes of the fourth.
“We worked hard at it this week,” said Brennan. “We got the O-line into the offense, got Ty some confidence, and it was good to get the running game going a little bit. We feel like we have the ability to make plays in the passing game, but we feel like when the running game catches up we can be a pretty good offensive team.
“We proved that we can be, but we certainly have a long way to go.”
Mustangs senior Hunter Wolfley, who had just 12 yards on 10 first-half carries, busted a 71-yard touchdown run on the final snap of the third quarter. He later gained 65 yards on a 74-yard scoring drive, including the 36-yard TD bolt. Wolfley finished with a game-high 188 yards on 18 carries.
“We adjusted in the second half,” said Wolfley, “and we were hoping from the beginning to have one break loose, and there in the second half we got two to break loose.
“We got something going, something from nothing, and that’s a start. We’ll just build on that for next week.”
DANVILLE 55, MIDD-WEST 22
Midd-West (0-2, 0-2)`0`0`7`15 — 22
Danville (2-0, 2-0)`0`28`14`13 — 55
Scoring summary
Second quarter
D-K.J. Riley 16 run (Riley kick), 11:54
D-Carson Persing 17 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 8:48
D-Ty Stauffer 9 run (Riley kick), 1:19
D-Ian Persing 72 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 25.4
Third quarter
D-Stauffer 27 run (Riley kick), 11:13
D-C. Persing 28 pass from Riley (Riley kick), 1:38
MW-Hunter Wolfley 71 run (Ethan Schlief kick), 0:08.3
Fourth quarter
D-Stauffer 50 run (Riley kick), 11:50
D-Jagger Dressler 69 run (kick failed), 9:19
MW-Wolfley 36 run (Schlief kick), 4:58
MW-Safety (fumble out of end zone), 2:12
MW-Trey Lauver 44 run (kick blocked), 0:54.2
STATISTICS
`MW`D
First downs`11`15
Rushes-net yards`32-267`24-224
Passing yardage`20`224
Comp-Att-Int`3-14-3`8-17-0
Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-0
Penalties-yards`4-44`15-123
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 18-188, 2 TDs; Trey Lauver 4-46, TD; Christian Regester 5-20; Austin Dorman 5-13. Danville: Ty Stauffer 13-147, 2 TDs; Jagger Dressler 2-70, TD; K.J. Riley 3-31, TD; Bronson Krainak 2-9; Sam Meloy 1-2; Jack Gibson 1-1; Team 2-(-36).
PASSING — Midd-West: Regester 3-14-3, 20 yards. Danville: Riley 8-15-0, 251 yards, 3 TDs; Zach Gordon 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Midd-West: Eli Swan 2-12; Everest Wilson 1-6. Danville: Carson Persing 4-139, 2 TDs; Ian Persing 3-96, TD; Dressler 1-16.