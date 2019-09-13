DANVILLE — Maybe the best way to categorize Danville’s latest game is to call it a learning experience.
The Ironmen found out they’re capable of matching Williamsport from a physical standpoint and a technical one, too. What they learned Thursday is they need to come out ready to work from the first whistle against a team like the Millionaires.
Converting scoring chances is another must.
Isaac Niemczyk, Jimmy Pombor and Tyler Fausnaught each scored goals as Williamsport topped Danville 3-0 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer match at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium.
Elliott Wannop finished with six saves in goal for the Millionaires (2-2, 2-1 HAC-I).
Evan Haas totaled four stops for the Ironmen (4-1-1, 1-1-1).
“Hopefully, they learned you’ve got to come ready to play against everybody,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said. “I don’t think we had the intensity at the start. (In the) second half, the intensity was much better. You’ve got to come and play every minute against every team.”
Danville nearly went in front when Matt Bucaloiu’s shot from deep sailed over Wannop’s outstretched hands and hit the crossbar, but it was Williamsport that grabbed a 1-0 lead at 10:55 when Niemczyk stuck an unlikely ball past Haas.
Finding space on the right wing, Pombor’s service skipped by a Danville defender that was unable to clear it. When the ball reached Niemczyk, he pounced.
The Ironmen had additional opportunities materialize, but Nick Cera’s shot was parried wide of the left upright by a diving Wannop in the 14th minute. Then, with just over six minutes to go in the half, Logan Manofsky got behind the defense and in on Wannop for a tremendous look that he put wide.
Moments later, Pombor had the ball in front of the Danville goal and gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage at 34:07.
“I think it took us a while — especially in the first half — to get rolling,” Cera said. “Then, we switched things up and got our act together during halftime. We actually came at them harder and more motivated in the second half.”
That was especially true early in the second half.
“Just trying to get more offense,” Dressler said of a formation change. “We were not passing very well today at all. We had to play more direct.”
When Evan Cochran slipped in when Wannop came out to play a ball, he had a chance in the 44th minute to halve Danville’s deficit. That look would not fall either, as center back Wes Engel cleared the ball away.
“That’s gotta be a goal,” Dressler said.
And when Samson Hill’s service from the right wing led to Fausnaught’s headed goal at 73:56, Williamsport’s lead grew to 3-0.
“I definitely think there’s potential for us, and there’s definitely potential moving forward,” Cera said. “We can use this experience to work off of this. This is the best team we’ve played all year.
“We’re just going to have to learn from this, work on the things we didn’t do well and the next game be more motivated and focused and get a win.”
WILLIAMSPORT 3, DANVILLE 0
First half
W-Isaac Niemczyk (Jimmy Pombor), 10:55; W-Pombor, 34:07.
Second half
W-Tyler Fausnaught (Samson Hill), 73:56.
Shots: D, 9-8. Corners: W, 6-4. Saves: Williamsport 6 (Elliott Wannop); Danville 4 (Evan Haas).