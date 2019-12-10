COAL TOWNSHIP — Jordan Moten’s second-half buckets acted like the literal thing Monday, bailing out Shikellamy from tough spots and keeping the Braves afloat in their season opener.
Moten ended her team’s scoreless third quarter with consecutive 3-pointers that vaulted Shikellamy into the lead. The junior guard then hit another triple early in the fourth to push the Braves’ lead to six over Shamokin.
Moten finished with a career-best 22 points, including a pair of end-game free throws that helped Shikellamy hold off the host Indians, 35-30, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
“One thing our team is good at is definitely recognizing the shooter,” said Moten, who broke out midway through her sophomore season with a 16-point effort against Class A state qualifier Benton.
“When we’re in these types of positions, they know where I’m at (and) they know what play to run. I may not make most of them, but they know where I am ... and that’s a good start.”
Moten drained five 3-pointers in all, shooting 38 percent from distance, to carry the erratic Braves against a Shamokin squad that already had two games in the book.
“It’s just plain and simple, understanding the game of basketball: When someone’s hot, you’ve got to defend them,” said Indians coach Jordan Rickert. “Their best player is on the court, you’ve got to talk and communicate, call out who we have on defense. These are things we’ve been talking about, and when you don’t do them it leads to things like that.
“Give credit to Jordan. She got hot and started making shots.”
The Indians trailed from the time Moten and classmate Tori Scheller made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the first quarter until Kait Dunn beat the halftime horn with a 25-foot heave.
Shamokin (1-2) held its largest lead at 21-17 early in the third quarter while the Braves started the half 0-for-10 from the floor. The Indians, however, also went cold — finishing the period 1-of-15 — so Shikellamy was well within striking distance when Moten swished from left corner and from in front of her bench for a 23-21 lead.
“When I knew that we were falling down, I knew something had to start it back up,” said Moten. “I felt if I could start it back up, everybody would get up. Everybody picked their heads up after that ... and we just went on from there.”
The Braves went to the fourth quarter up three, and Moten doubled their advantage when Brooke Snyder found her in the right corner for 3.
Dunn and Sophie Rossnock had consecutive scores off steals to pull Shamokin within 27-25. Moten hit a jumper in transition, and Scheller scored on a drive to pump the Braves’ lead to six.
“Our kids were anxious,” said Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti, “(but) we had two good scrimmages, and there’s something in this team. They’re scrappy as hell, and I like that style.”
Emma Bronowicz had nine rebounds and three points in the win, while Snyder pulled five boards and had three steals.
Dunn led the Indians with 15 points and four steals in the absence of fellow HAC-II first-team honoree Grace Nazih. The junior swing player, who averaged 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, had shoulder surgery, and said she is hopeful to return around the holidays.
“This team is used to being down a player,” said Rickert. “We’re down Grace right now and it hurts, but this team has played down — losing Lydia (Deptula to a knee injury late last season) — and understands how to step up when somebody’s out that you need.”
SHIKELLAMY 35, SHAMOKIN 30
Shikellamy (1-0) 35
Jordan Moten 7 3-4 22, Emma Bronowicz 1 1-2 3, Tori Smith 1 0-0 2, Tori Scheller 2 0-0 5, Brooke Snyder 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 5-9 35.
3-point goals: Moten 5, Scheller.
Did not score: Averi, Dodge, Paige Fausey.
Shamokin (1-2) 30
Emma Tomcavage 1 0-0 2, Chloe Yoder 3 0-2 6, Kait Dunn 5 3-4 15, Sophie Rossnock 3 0-2 6, Emily Slanina 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 4-10 30.
3-point goals: Dunn 2.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Ariana Nolter.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`13`4`7`11 — 35
Shamokin`6`13`2`9 — 30
JV score: Shikellamy 43-17.