LEWISBURG — While the promise has been there since the first time Ben Liscum, Anthony Bhangdia and James Koconis pulled on varsity jerseys, Lewisburg has been waiting for the junior trio to really break out.
Based on Wednesday's performance, they're getting really close.
Bhangdia scored a pair of goals, Koconis scored and had an assist, and Liscum set up three scores as unbeaten Lewisburg defeated Midd-West 4-2 setback in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer match.
Logan Moore scored the other goal for the Green Dragons (14-0-1, 10-0), who are one win from clinching the HAC-II title.
“One more win and we’re hoping to get it,” Liscum said.
“We’ve just got to make sure we stay clean,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “They’re a good team and I want to keep them on the opposite side of the District (4 Class AA) bracket. I don’t want to see them early.”
Stefan Leitzel and Aidan Steininger scored first-half goals for the Mustangs (14-2, 9-2), who twice tied the game in the first half.
Koconis set up Bhangdia’s first-time shot at 65:49 following a rush toward goal that propelled the Dragons in front to stay.
Barely a minute later, Liscum’s cutting through ball put Koconis behind the Midd-West defense. Two quick touches and a shot later, Lewisburg led 4-2.
“I believe we just got caught on their quick counter twice,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster. “It was unfortunate, because I believe for the first part of the second half, we were non-stop and maybe just going too far. Our center backs maybe going too far and not keeping an eye on that guy over their shoulder.”
Lewisburg’s junior trio manufactured a pair of goals that changed the game.
“You could foreshadow it our freshman year,” Liscum said. “James and I were heavily involved in that state semifinal team, and Anthony came in off the bench. I think we saw that once our class was solidified, this was going to be a great team in a little bit.
“This year, we’re getting everyone back, and we’re firing. It’s really clicking in our front three.”
LEWISBURG 4, MIDD-WEST 2
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 3:53; MW-Stefan Leitzel (Carter Knepp), 25:45; L-Logan Moore (Liscum), 28:12; MW-Aidan Steininger (Nick Eppley), 30:56.
Second half
L-Bhangdia (James Koconis), 65:49; L-Koconis (Liscum), 66:54.
Shots: MW, 9-6. Corners: L, 4-3. Saves: Lewisburg 7 (Tony Burns); Midd-West 2 (Chase Roush).