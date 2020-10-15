DANVILLE — Brook Karchner needed a skilled cutman and lengthy attention Wednesday after a field hockey ball was sharply struck and hit her just above the right eye.
“Great start to the night,” she later said with a laugh, after helping her team to an 8-0 win. “I love getting hit in the face.”
What the Mifflinburg senior didn’t need — or want — was an excuse to sit out the rest of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game with Danville when the accident occurred just three minutes in.
After being helped off the Ironmen Stadium field, Karchner sat patiently on the tailgate of the trainer’s four-wheeler while her laceration was treated. She underwent concussion protocols with her mother, Connie, nearby, before applying an ice bag on her way to the Wildcats’ bench. She eventually proved her fitness with some sideline physical activity, including a series of pushups while the game neared halftime.
Karchner not only returned to the field in the second half, she scored two goals and assisted on another in Mifflinburg’s 8-0 win, its third in four games as the regular season enters the homestretch.
“If it was (solely) up to me, I don’t know that I would have put her back in. But, you know, senior year, getting near the end of the road ... She’s like, ‘I’m good. I’m good,’” said Wildcats coach Shelly Orren. “The kids voted her captain. She has that respect, and she sets an example by her actions. She’s not loud, she’s just an all-around great person and the girls recognize that. They recognize that hard work and that never-give-up (attitude).
“You never see Brook give up. Ever.”
In addition to Karchner’s scoring, classmates Camryn Murray (two goals) and Chloe Hanselman (goal, assist) helped Mifflinburg to its second straight win in what’s scheduled to be a four-game week. The Wildcats (6-5-2 overall, 5-2-2 HAC-I) entered play Wednesday holding the No. 5 seed in District 4 Class A behind three teams (Lewisburg, Central Columbia and Midd-West) they will face in the coming week.
Danville (1-11, 1-7) dropped its 11th consecutive game and suffered its seventh shutout loss. The Ironmen have scored just six goals this season, and chances (five shots, one corner) were few and far between Wednesday after Mifflinburg scored twice in the opening five minutes — both in the two-minute span after Karchner’s injury — and played loose the rest of the way.
“It takes the pressure off,” Orren said of the early goals. “I thought I saw some really nice things that we’ve been waiting to see all season. A little more aggression in that circle, (and) able to finish. We’ve struggled with that, and tonight they did some real nice passing, communicating and working together. Very happy with the outcome. I feel like things are starting to come together.”
The Ironmen were game on defense, particularly during a 3-0 first half, but they cracked in the face of Mifflinburg’s persistent attack. Several Wildcats goals were scored off Danville goalie Kaitlyn Gabel’s pads, including Karchner’s first. She stayed with the play and pushed the ball past Gabel into the cage for a 6-0 lead early in the fourth.
“I was still playing they best I could play,” she said. “I always give my 100 percent when I’m out on the field. I was actually pretty good (physically) going back out there.
“I did not, honestly (think I would score). Our team was passing so well, the connections were just there to get it in the cage. We were working really well together. It was pretty fun.”
Karchner was approached after the game by Ironmen senior defender Katy Hansel, who apologized for the point-blank hit that caused her wound. Karchner accepted the heartfelt apology with the grace of someone dismayed that someone else was distressed by it.
“Oh, you are fine!” Karchner cheerfully said. “It happens. It’s OK.”
MIFFLINBURG 8, DANVILLE 0
First quarter
M-Claire Hayes, 11:41; M-McKenna Hauger (Camille Finerghty, Chloe Hanselman), 10:22.
Second quarter
M-Camryn Murray, 6:48.
Third quarter
M-Murray, 11:48; M-Sara Harter (Brook Karchner), 3:23.
Fourth quarter
M-Karchner, 12:54; M-Karchner, 9:35; M-Hanselman, 8:47.
Shots: M 18-5. Corners: M 6-1. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Danville, Velvet Sterowski-Heck. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Jaden Keister); Danville 10 (Kaitlyn Gabel).