Keyes leads Warrior Run past Milton

TURBOTVILLE — Ahmahd Keyes scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Warrior Run past Milton 65-50 in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys basketball Saturday.
“I always feel like I’m the best player when I step on the court and I always try to take that mentality on the court,” Keyes said. “It was a big team win. I know a lot of guys were in double digits.”
Warrior Run, which moved to 8-6 with the win, had four players finish in double figures. Keyes led the way, Ethan Hartman contributed 13 points, and Kade Anzulavich posted 10. Tyler Pick, who finished with five rebounds, scored 14 points in the win.
“I know Tyler Pick had a great game,” Keyes said. “Ethan Hartman had a good game. AJ Beiber came off the bench and gave us good minutes.”
The Defenders got contributions from up and down the lineup, with the players seeming to alternate who was taking over.
Keyes scored 11 of 17 his points in the first half. Anzulavich scored six in the third and pulled down three rebounds. Hartman scored seven fourth-quarter points. Denver Beachel led the offense and made all four of his free throws in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
“They were trying to right some wrongs from earlier in the season,” Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman said. “We knew we’re coming down the stretch here. We have a senior group that wanted a high seed in the playoffs, and they know they have to bring it every single night.”
Ceaser Allen led Milton (2-12) with 22 points and had a big third quarter. He scored 10 points and grabbed two rebounds in the quarter. It was the second consecutive game Allen scored more than 20 points.
“We really picked it up over the last four games,” Milton coach Ryan Brandt said. “Our offense has really picked it up. We’ve been working a lot on our shooting, and it’s definitely is paying off.”
Kenley Caputo finished with 10 points, all in the first half, for the Black Panthers.
WARRIOR RUN 65, MILTON 50
Milton (2-12) 50
Kenley Caputo 2 4-4 10; Xzavier Minium 0 2-2 2; Dominic Savidge 2 0-0 4; Ceaser Allen 7 7-10 22; Colton Coreman 2 2-2 6; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2; Eric Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 15-18 50.
3-point goals: Caputo 2, Allen
Did not score: Kyle Wagner.
Warrior Run (8-6) 65
Logan Confer 2 0-0 4; Denver Beachel 0 4-4 4; Braden Bomberger 0 1-2 1; Ethan Hartman 6 1-2 13; Ahmahd Keyes 8 1-1 17; Kade Anzulzvich 5 0-2 10; Tyler Pick 7 0-0 14; AJ Beiber 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-11 65.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Milton`12`13`14`11 — 50
Warrior Run`18`15`14`18 — 65
JV: Milton 54-51.