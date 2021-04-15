LEWISBURG — Amelia Kiepke swept the jumping events, while Elena Malone and Madison Downs each won two events as Lewisburg knocked off Milton, 103-47, in girls track and field action on Wednesday.
On the boys side, Lewisburg won 15 of 18 events to claim a 107-43 win in the boys meet.
Simon Stumbris won the long jump (19-4 1/2), the triple jump (40-2) and the high jump (5-8) for Lewisburg. Cam Michaels won the 100 (11.8) and the 200 (24.09), while Zach Gose won the shot put (45-0) and discus (117-5).
Kiepke won the long jump (15-1), triple jump (31-0) and high jump (4-6). Malone won the 200 (27.3) and the 400 (59.8). Downs won the shot put (33-9) and discus (115-6).
Milton’s Janae Bergey won the 100 (12.71) and the 100 hurdles (15.95).
Boys
Lewisburg 107, Milton 43
3200R: Lewisburg, 8:53.72; 110HH: Ephraim Langdon (Milt), 18.1; Chase Bilodeau (Milt); Jevin Lauver (Lew); 100: Cam Michaels (Lew), 11.8; Chris Aviles (Milt); (Lew); 1600: Jacob Hess (Lew), 4:31.2; Thomas Hess (Lew); Micah Zook (Lew); 400R: Milt, 46.97; 400: James Koconis (Lew), 51.97; Lucas Jordan (Lew); Beau Shelly (M); 300H: Jack Drouin (Lew), 46.69; Langdon (Milt); Ashton Krall (Milt); 800: Calvin Bailey (Lew), 2:01.83; Gianluca Perrone (Lew); Elijah Adams (Lew); 200: Michaels (Lew), 24.09; Aviles (Milt); Jeremy Sanches (Lew); 3200: Bryce Ryder (Lew) 10:26.22; Connor Murray (Lew); Cody Templin (M); 1600R: Lew, 3:42.62; Javelin: Conner Snyder (Milt), 135-6; Sean Kelly (Lew); Mitchell VanBuskirk (Lew); Long jump: Simon Stumbris (Lew), 19-41/2; Payton Rearick (Milt); Ian McKinney (Lew); Shot put: Zach Gose (Lew), 45-0; Cole Goodwin (Milt); Nolan Miller (Milt); Triple jump: Stumbris (Lew), 40-2; Ian McKinney (Lew); Adam Seasholtz (Lew); Discus: Gose (Lew), 117-5; Stephen Tiffin (Lew); Dale Mitchell (Milt); High jump: Stumbris (Lew), 5-8; Thomas Haynos (Lew); Anthony Ward (Milt); Pole vault: Seasholtz (Lew), 13-6; Tyler Lobos (Milt); Drew Harris (Milt).
Girls
Lewisburg 103, Milton 47
3200R: Lewisburg, 10:55.54; 100H: Janae Bergey (M), 15.95; Siena Brazier (Lew); Maddy Ikeler (Lew); 100: Bergey (M) 12.71; Elena Malone (Lew); Asha Hohmuth (Lew); 1600: Leah Walter (M), 5:30.63; Sarah Mahoney (Lew); Hannah Mirshani (Lew); 400R: Milt, 52.51; 400: Malone (Lew), 59.8; Hohmuth (Lew); Mackenzie Lopez (Milt); 300H: Brazier (Lew), 47.83; Ikeler (Lew); Riley Murray (Milt); 800: Delaney Humphrey (Lew), 2:29.64; Kyra Binney (Lew); Lopez (Milt); 200: Malone (Lew), 27.3; Aaliyah Myers (Milt); Alyssa Coleman (Lew); 3200: Mahoney (Lew), 12:11.71; Mirshahi (Lew); Sam Wakeman (Lew); 1600R: Lew, 4:18.03; Javelin: Morgan Reiner (Milt), 105-11; Anita Shek (Milt); Madeleine Stowe (Lew); Long jump: Amelia Kiepke (Lew), 15-1; Morgan Harris (Lew); Sara Dewyer (Milt); Shot put: Madison Downs (Lew), 33-9; Munayyah Meredith (Lew); Shek (Milt); Triple jump: Kiepke (Lew), 31-0; Morgan Harris (Lew); Dewyer (Milt); Discus: Madison Downs (Lew), 115-6; Shek (Milt); Riley Godown (Milt); High jump: Kiepke (Lew) 4-6; Harris (Lew); Dewyer (Milt); Pole vault: Murray (M) 8-6; Emma Freeman (Lew); Kathleen McTamm (Lew).
Danville, Central Columbia split
DANVILLE — Brandon Zimmerman won three events, including breaking his own school record in the long jump in the process, to help the Ironmen beat the Blue Jays, 96-54.
Grace Petrick and Caillie Fish each won two events in the girls meet for Danville, but Central Columbia picked up an 83-67 victory.
Zimmerman won the 110 high hurdles (14.81), the 300 hurdles (40.33) and the long jump (23-3 3/4). His long jump broke his previous record of 22-7 set in the first meet of the year on April 5.
Petrick won the 800 (2:37.85) and 1600 (5:44.78), while Fish won the shot put (31-4 1/2) and the discus (97-8).
Boys
Danville 96, Central Columbia 54
3200R: Dan, 11:46.69; 110HH: Brandon Zimmerman (Dan), 14.81; Benjamin Bulger (Dan); Brett Mercer (CC); 100: Jackson Clarke (Dan), 11.32; Tanner Stout (CC); Nicholas Shukausky (CC); 1600: Rory Leiberman (Dan) 4:36.63; Evan Klinger (Dan); Nick Krohn (Dan); 400R: CC, 46.53; 400: Gavin Fry (Dan) 55.7; Dylan Devlin (CC); Andrew Beagle (CC); 300H: Zimmerman (Dan) 40.33; Bulger (Dan); Mercer (CC); 800: Douglas Houser (Dan), 2:06.77; Krohn (Dan); Aiden McNelis (CC); 200: Clarke (Dan), 24.57; Toby Reed (CC); Tristan Douglas (CC); 3200: Lieberman (Dan), 10:57.12; Dane Spahr (Dan); Adam Gallo (Dan); 1600R: Dan, 3:37.71; Javelin: K.J. Riley (Dan), 155-2; Bronson Krainak (Dan); Logan McWilliams (CC); Discus: Garret Carter (CC) 123-2; McWilliams (CC); Tyler Simas (Dan); Shot put: Carter (CC), 45-1; Simas (Dan); Tenneson Scott (Dan); Long jump: Zimmerman (Dan), 23-33/4; Tanner Stout (CC); Ethan Riedhammer (Dan); Triple jump: Jagger Dressler (Dan), 43-21/4; Stout (CC); Bulger (Dan); High jump: Russel Gump (CC), 5-10; Beagle (CC); Colin Findura (Dan); Pole vault: Mercer (CC), 10-6; Reidhammer (Dan); Jack Burkhart (CC).
Girls
Central Columbia 83, Danville 67
3200R: Dan, 11:48.53; 100H: Ruby Podeschi (CC), 18.4; Sarah Sharp (Dan); Ava Rebuck (CC); 100: Liberty Gearinger (CC) 12.88; Rilee McMahon (CC); Lindsay Pensyl (CC); 1600: Grace Petrick (Dan), 5:44.78; Hannah Bartholomew (Dan); Coyla Bartholomew (Dan); 400R: CC, 52.47; 400: Madelyn Blake (CC), 1:04.22; Bella Johns (Dan); Madison Whitesell (CC); 300H: Sharp (Dan), 52.85; Podeschi (CC); Rebuck (CC); 800: Petrick (Dan) 2:37.85; H. Bartholomew; C. Bartholomew (Dan); 200: Gearinger (CC) 26.38; McMahon (CC); Johns (Dan); 3200: Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 12:27.36; Alivia Shen (Dan); Zoe Zola (Dan); 1600R: CC, 4:32.15; Javelin: Kendall Thompson (Dan), 85-11; Caillie Fish (Dan); Madeline Hand (Dan); Shot put: Fish (Dan) 31-41/2; Abigail Paternostro (CC); Rachel Heggenstaller (CC); Discus: Fish (Dan), 97-8; Brianna Eckard (Dan); Jordan Brookhart (Dan); Long jump: Megan Minnig (CC), 14-103/4; Ava Snyder (CC); Caitlyn Weatherill (CC); Triple jump: Weatherill (CC), 32-2; Minnig (CC); Snyder (CC); High jump: (tie) Minnig (CC) and Weatherill (CC), 4-4; Megan Stout (CC); Pole vault: Kaitlyn Bailey (CC) 7-0; Rachel Busch (CC); Charlotte Allen (CC).
Tuesday
Shamokin, Central Mountain split meet
COAL TOWNSHIP — Billy Delbaugh won three events, while Santino Carapelluci and Carter Smink each won two events to lead Shamokin to a 102-48 win over Central Mountain.
On the girls side, the Indians managed just two event wins in Central Mountain’s 110-40 victory.
Delbaugh won the 100 (11.69), 200 (23.3) and the long jump (19-0 1/2). Carapelluci won the 800 (2:15.72) and 1600 (5:13.47). Smink swept the hurdles races. He won the 110 high hurdles (16.67) and 300 intermediate hurdles (46.99).
Boys
Shamokin 102, Central Mountain 48
100: Billy Delbaugh (Sham), 11.69; Dominick Kennedy (CM); Max Madden (Sham); 200: Delbaugh (Sham), 23.3; Colton Lynch (Sham); Cory Adams (Sham); 400: Lynch (Sham), 52.5; Caleb Porter (CM); Jason Alderson (Sham); 800: Santino Carapelluci (Sham), 2:15.72; Owen Amato (Sham); Paul Miller (CM); 1600: Carapelluci (Sham), 5:13.47; Bryce Gray (CM); Amato (Sham); 110HH: Carter Smink (Sham), 16.67; Austin Bainbridge (Sham); Mitchel Knowles (Sham); 300IH: Smink (Sham), 46.99; Bainbridge (Sham); Knowles (Sham); 400R: CM, 47.23; 1600R: Sham, 3:46; 3200R: Sham, 10:15.75; High jump: Brett Gerlach (CM), 6-0; Marcus Moyer (Sham); Caleb Porter (CM); Pole vault: Dominick Kennedy (CM), 10-0; Wade Alleman (Sham); Sayyidakbar Akbarov (Sham); Long jump: Delbaugh (Sham), 19-01/2; Knowles (Sham); Alderson (Sham); Triple jump: Chase Young (CM), 40-1; Jacob Watson (CM), 38-31/2; Alderson (Sham); Shot put: Logan Dawes (CM) 39-9; Ian Paul (Sham); John Kodack (Sham); Discus: Riley Macaruso (Sham), 115-101/4; Anton Stratts (CM); Kodack (Sham); Javelin: Paul (Sham), 126-61/4; Macaruso (Sham); Kodack (Sham).
Girls
Central Mountain 110, Shamokin 40
100: Rachel Hill (CM), 13.6; Lily Hendricks (CM); Kiahna Jones (CM); 200: Hall (CM), 29.12; Dancia Kelly (CM); Gina Carapelluci (CM); 400: Kayla Harvey (Sham), 1:08.42; Madison Blair (CM); Aubrey Shultz (Sham); 800: Abbey Wolfe (CM) 2:53.05; Kayla Harvey (Sham); Maddie Jones (CM); 1600: Sofia Dressler (CM), 6:12.47; Gianna Dressler (CM); Garman (CM); 3200: Maddie Jones (CM), 15:27.6; Katlyn Brunson (Sham); Autumn Garman (CM); 100H: Ashley Rich (CM), 17.0; Carapelluci (Sham); Madison Lippay (Sham); 300H: Carapelluci (Sham), 52.56; Cami Wiseman (CM); Camry Steinhart (Sham); 400R: CM, 53.94; 1600R: CM, 4:43.8; 3200R: CM, 12:19.16; High jump: Hendricks (CM) 4-8; Lippay (Sham); Molly Rossnock (Sham); Pole vault: Jocelyn Renninger (CM), 7-61/4; Rileigh Nowrowski (Sham); Emilee Bland (Sham); Long jump: Briley Lewis (CM) 14-0; Rich (CM); Emma Kramer (Sham); Triple jump: Jones (CM), 30-2; Kelly (CM); Short (CM); Shot put: Mallory Eck (CM), 32-3; Aubrey Shultz (Sham); Alyssa VanGorder (CM); Discus: Mckenna Fox (CM), 85-61/4; Chloe Mitchell (CM); Kayd Tilghman (CM); Javelin: Kramer (Sham), 89-6; Mallory Eck (CM); Tilghman (CM).