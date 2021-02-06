Northumberland Christian senior David King figures one of the best ways is to lead by example.
That’s the case in practice, in the classroom, doing community service, or when he’s on the court for the Warriors in a boys basketball game.
“He’s always talking to the kids on the floor about what needs to happen,” Northumberland Christian coach Jeremiah Bennett said. “He’s moved into a leadership role, especially this season.
“He has a very high competitive spirit. He loves to win, and loves to play the game. He works hard, and is intensely involved in the game.”
So it made sense that the ball would be in King’s hands as the seconds ticked away in a tie game against Line Mountain.
“That game came down to the wire,” King said. “Cole Knauss had a really good game and took a lot of pressure of me. They were guarding him tight, which allowed me to create a little space, get past my defender and hit a nice little floater.”
That floater was the game-winning shot in the Warriors’ fourth consecutive win.
“It feels really good,” King said of hitting a game-winner. “A thrill goes through your body. It’s exhilarating.”
King is averaging 18.8 points per game for the 8-5 Warriors, and recently scored his 1,000th career point.
King’s play on the court, his academic performance and commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
King reached the 1,000-point milestone early in the second half of a win over Columbia County Christian.
“That was actually a surprise because I didn’t keep track of my points,” King said. “It was a great feeling. All my hard work paid off. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
King’s father is an assistant coach, and he wanted to keep it a surprise
“I made a shot, the buzzer went off and they announced it,” King said. “The whole team was cheering. The crowd was cheering.”
As one of only three seniors on the Warriors’ roster, King has embraced the role of a captain this season.
“We graduated two of our captains from last year, so there was a big hole to fill,” King said. “I try to step up and make sure everyone knows what they’re doing on the court. The younger kids have all the tools, they just don’t have varsity experience yet.”
That leadership shows up in practice when Northumberland Christian does a drill where the Warriors need to make straight free throws. A different shooter takes each shot, and misses cause the whole team to have to run.
“He’s the first person to step up to shoot because he wants to lead the team,” Bennett said.
“I like to step up when my team needs me,” King said. “It’s good to set an example for other people to follow.”
The example King wants to set extends into the community, as the Warriors as a team try to incorporate at least one service project into each season.
“We meet at the beginning of each season to talk not just about the Xs and Os of basketball, but about what will be the testimony of our team,” Bennett said. “We talk about our core values, such as learn everyday and serve others.”
This year as a team, the Warriors raked the leaves in the yard of a person who recently had major heart surgery.
“As a basketball team, we’re looking to reach out and give back to the community,” King said. “We give back and help where we can to make people’s lives easier.
“We believe in serving others, especially as a team. As a team we talk about goals, and one of goals is not only to be leaders, but to serve from a leadership position.”
Bennett said King and the rest of the team know that there are more important things than what happens on the basketball court.
“We talk about using the gifts and abilities that God has given you,” Bennett said. “How you dribble a basketball, how you rake leaves, how you talk to others are all part of what we do as a program. David has always been willing. He’s grown — as a lot of guys do — into understanding more and more that our program is about more than wins and losses.”
King also knows that what happens in the classroom is important. He has a GPA of 3.96, and is ranked No. 1 in his class.
“I really like to push for the best I can do,” King said. “Plus I know for the future, for college, it’s really important to get good grades. I strive to do as well as I can.”
King said he wants to study biology in college, but hasn’t decided where he wants to go.
For now, he has more he wants to accomplish on the court for Northumberland Christian.
“I want to at least progress into districts pretty far, and win the ACAA championship again,” King said.