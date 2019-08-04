Kissinger, Bernheisel use top groove to win

SELINSGROVE — Ryan Kissinger and Bryan Bernheisel both used the top groove at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night to earn race victories.
Kissinger took the lead in the sprint car race on the second lap, and looked unstoppable until the final lap when the red flag came out.
David Quackenbush flipped wildly end over end, and out of the speedway in turn four. Quackenbush was uninjured.
Kissinger took off after the restart, with Jason Schultz shooting to the inside of turn one. Shultz tried again in turn three, but Kissinger held on for his second win of the season. Kyle Reinhardt, Derek Locke and Cody Keller were the top five finishers.
“I knew I could run the top wide open with very little brake,” Kissinger said. “When Schultz and Reinhardt are on your tail, you have to hit everything just right.”
With about 10 laps to go in the late model feature, Bernheisel executed a picture perfect slide job to take the lead on the restart in turn one. The race stalled on lap 22 when Meade Hahn, Jim Bernheisel and Kenny Trevitz got together in the first turn after Bernheisel’s engine blew, and the others spun in the oil.
Hayes Mattern pulled beside Brett Schadel and tried to get by when the pair touched leaving Schadel backward in the fourth turn. Schadel was able to continue.
Mattern tried a slider on the restart, but got high allowing Donnie Schick and Coleby Frye to get by.
Bryan Bernheisel held on his first win of the season over Schick, Frye, Trevitz and Mattern.
“I tried to run clean, but we may have made some contact,” Bryan Bernheisel said. “It’s way too late for this to be the first win of the season.”
Kyle Bachman blasted to the lead of the prostock race followed by Shaun Lawton, Brandon Moser, Corey Long and AJ Stroup.
Moser slid to the outside getting by Lawton and Bachman for the lead on the second lap. As Lawton and Bachman battled for second, Moser took off. Action slowed on lap seven when Lawton rolled to a stop on the back stretch.
Moser and Bachman took off on the restart with Bachman testing the high side of the speedway, but it was Moser picking up the win.