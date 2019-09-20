MIDDLEBURG — Coming off an emotional overtime loss to Lewisburg, it took Midd-West a little longer than normal to get going Thursday night.
In addition to dealing with Warrior Run, the Mustangs also were introduced to the new turf at Sports Boosters Park.
Midd-West eventually found a way to top its Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival and grab a 2-1 win.
Carter Knepp’s finish capped a scramble with 6:25 remaining to give the Mustangs the victory.
Stefan Leitzel punctuated an earlier attacking sequence by burying a resounding 30-yard blast that handed the Mustangs (7-1 overall, 5-1 HAC-II) their first lead. Nathan McCormack scored the lone goal for Warrior Run (5-4, 3-2) on a 40-yard rip.
“Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how it’s done, it’s about getting the result you want,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “We got the result. Wasn’t the prettiest of play. Wasn’t the right way, but when you put the work in — and that’s what we were talking about — we got the result.”
Leitzel added: “It’s good to bounce back from Tuesday.”
Warrior Run also played short for the final 24:56 after Tyrese Hazzoum was sent off for a harsh tackle on Midd-West’s Nick Eppley. Eppley, who assisted Knepp’s game-winner, was back in action for the first time in roughly three weeks.
Warrior Run continued to attack without Hazzoum, but losing the athletic senior impacted the Defenders plenty since he’d spent the first 55 minutes of the game man-marking Knepp.
Once the play broke down in the penalty area, Midd-West put the Warrior Run backs and goalkeeper Jacob Yoder (six saves) under duress.
When the ball hopped to Knepp, the returning all-state player wasted little time sticking it home at the 73:35 mark.
The Mustangs had some trouble bottling up Alex Hazzoum — especially in the opening half — as the Warrior Run junior was able to find space or slip away from defenders. He glanced a shot off the left upright with some 13 minutes gone.
And when Max Kennel had a look at a rebound, freshman center back Griffen Paige stayed in front of the shot and sent it out of danger.
“I thought the first half woke us up a bit,” Leitzel said. “Because I thought there were some opportunities that Warrior Run should have scored on.”
The spirited play carried well into the second half, as Warrior Run gave the host Mustangs everything they could handle. Gradually, Ferster’s group began to use their man advantage and consistently found someone unmarked, usually in the attacking third.
Once Leitzel blistered a rip high into the net at 57:37, Midd-West settled down.
McCormack delivered an equalizer with 16:24 showing to pull the Defenders even — despite playing short.
Midd-West nearly scored in the 68th minute, but Yoder was able to cover the ball as it squirted free in the penalty area. When Knepp shook loose, Yoder had no chance.
“We talked about that at halftime,” Ferster said. “OK, the jitters are out. We’re back on our home pitch. It’s what we do under the lights. Let’s go, let’s finish this.”
MIDD-WEST 2, WARRIOR RUN 1
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel, 57:37; WR-Nathan McCormack, 63:36; MW-Carter Knepp (Nick Eppley), 73:35.
Shots: MW 8-6. Corners: MW 7-2. Saves: Warrior Run 6 (Jacob Yoder); Midd-West 3 (Chase Roush).