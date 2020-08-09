Katie Koch already knew what it felt like to have a sports season wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Madi Welliver had two seasons altered at once when the Landmark Conference announced it was shutting down all athletic competitions until Jan. 1, 2021.
Koch, a Susquehanna rising junior, was called upon by her field hockey coach — Allison Fordyce — to impart some of what she experienced after her spring softball season was halted by the pandemic.
“She exudes maturity. She’s academically proficient, and an impact player for two college teams. She has the maturity — even though she is devastated by losing two seasons — to tell them that, ‘You will survive this,’” Fordyce said. “She’s been able to handle it well enough to help another team get through it.”
Koch said she felt honored to talk to her field hockey teammates, but that it was very difficult.
“Heartbreaking is the only way I can put it — just to watch a whole group of seniors go through the same things I had to watch the softball team go through it in the spring,” Koch said. “I told them the thing that kept me sane is learning what I loved about playing sports. It’s not about the sport, it’s about hanging on to the relationships that you’ve created through the sport.”
Koch, a Lewisburg High graduate, said she expected the recent cancellation was coming, but that didn’t make it any easier to hear.
“We got an email from the Landmark Conference that they were one of the last four Division III conferences to make a decision,” Koch said. “So I knew it was coming, but getting the announcement ... it was tough.”
Welliver — a Warrior Run graduate and rising senior at Susquehanna — saw her women’s soccer season wiped out and the start of women’s basketball pushed back when the announcement was made.
“Being a senior, it definitely does not make it any easier knowing that my final year as a college athlete won’t be anywhere close to how I imagined it,” Welliver said. “It gives me peace moving forward and motivation to work even harder knowing that I am not alone in this.”
Fordyce said she thought she had steeled herself and was prepared for the announcement. It hit harder than she anticipated.
“I don’t consider myself an emotional person, so I thought I was ready,” Fordyce said. “It’s much different, though, when you have to crush the dreams of your team.”
Two sports at once?
The key line in the Landmark Conference release last Friday read, “At present, it is the intent of the Landmark Conference to play a conference schedule and conduct league championships for fall sports in the spring of 2021.”
That could create a big decision for Koch next year. What sport will she play in the spring if the Landmark Conference conducts both field hockey and softball season at the same time?
“It will be tough. The reason why I wanted to play two sports in college was that I couldn’t choose between either one,” Koch said. “I couldn’t make a decision. I’ve been asked what’s my favorite all my life, and I’ve never been able to answer.”
Welliver has become accustomed to an overlap of seasons with the end of soccer and the beginning of basketball. With so many unknowns related to the pandemic and athletics, she may have to make a decision similar to Koch.
“The potential overlap has been on my mind lately, especially with the possibility of everything happening in the spring,” Welliver said. “Nothing is really set in stone, so it’s hard to plan out what sport is going to play when, and how I will manage it. So, until then, I am just taking things day by day, and turning to my teammates, family, and coaches for guidance and trusting in God’s plan. Even if it comes down to playing both sports at the same time, I’m willing to go to whatever lengths necessary just to be competing with my team.”
Susquehanna women’s basketball coach Gabby Holko said playing two sports at once may be possible.
“In Division III, I think we have a better handle on things like this than a two-sport athlete in D-II or D-I,” Holko said.
‘She’s mine first’
Fordyce and Brad Posner, Koch’s softball coach, share a campus office at Susquehanna and have a running joke about Koch.
“I always tell Brad she’s mine first,” said Fordyce, who coached Koch on a club field hockey team before she enrolled in college. “We both have a really good relationship with her.”
Both coaches also realize what kind of pressure such a decision — if the time comes — will put on Koch.
“I think we are getting ahead of ourselves. I don’t think I’ll talk to her about it until it’s time to make a decision,” Posner said. “She’s got other things on her mind, and other problems regarding school. Making that decision is going to be added stress she doesn’t need.”
Fordyce said: “(Brad and I) have both been conscientious of each other’s season. If they move the fall (sports) to the spring, I think softball should be her priority season because it’s spring. There is probably a better chance in the spring of softball having a more normal-type season than our field hockey season in the spring.”
Chance to play gives hope
Whatever she chooses, Koch knows the decision will be difficult.
“Everything is so up in the air,” Koch said. “I’ll have to talk to my parents and my coaches, and decide what’s best.”
Holko said one of the good things about Susquehanna is how well the coaches work together, particularly in trying circumstances.
“Nick Hoover, our women’s soccer coach, and I have a great relationship. His office is right next to mine,” she said. “We want what’s best for Madi, and I’ve already discussed with Madi that we’re going to try to do what’s best for her.”
Both Welliver and Koch play key roles for their River Hawks teams. Whatever decisions they make, Welliver said she’s happy there’s still a chance to get back to competition.
“The fact that our conference is making the effort to hold a partial season in the spring is something I am extremely grateful for,” Welliver said. “While it’s not going to be to its full extent, any chance to compete is always a reason to have hope. It does give me and my teammates something to work toward and keeps us optimistic and purpose-driven moving forward.”