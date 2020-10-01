LEWISBURG — There was too little time for Kara Koch to process everything an overtime goal against Selinsgrove would mean to she and her Lewisburg teammates.
In fact, the breakaway unfolded so quickly Wednesday that the Green Dragons senior midfielder was on autopilot as she darted into the circle.
Koch instinctively drifted to the right as Seals goalie Riley Batdorf approached, then Koch slammed the ball across her body into the back-left corner of the cage.
Lewisburg’s second goal in an eight-minute span of game time gave the Green Dragons a stunning 2-1 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“We knew we had to play one of our best games we have played, and they did. They showed up,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “This is the best game they’ve played this year. Absolutely. Hands down, the best game they’ve played this year — and they know it. They played as a unit. They were all here, heads in it, from front to back.”
It marked just the fourth time the Seals lost to a HAC team since the conference’s inception in 2008. The Green Dragons are responsible for three of those losses — all at Pawling — including one in each of the last two seasons.
“It does mean a lot because this (Selinsgrove) team is so well-coached, they’re very disciplined — they’re a great team,” said Koch. “So knowing that we are able to beat that, honestly, it just gives us a really big confidence boost which helps a lot in the grand scheme of things.”
The matchup of defending District 4 champions (Selinsgrove in Class 2A; Lewisburg in A) was a defensive showcase for all 66-plus minutes.
The Green Dragons (5-1) had experimented with top returning scorer Rylee Dyroff in the middle of their attack and on the right flank this season before moving her to the familiar left wing that produced 29 goals last year. Though that adjustment created some early Lewisburg threats, Selinsgrove countered by limiting Koch’s possession and her ability to apply pressure from the center of the field.
“We knew Kara was one of the strongest players, so it was one of our main goals to slow her down because she controls what their team is,” said Seals senior back Hannah Smullen. “As a team, I think we did our best to stop her.”
Smullen, a coaches all-star last season, moved up in the Seals’ defensive set to make room for classmates Grace Kuhns and Greta Widmaier on the back line. That group was strong throughout Wednesday’s game, but particularly in the final 61/2 minutes of the first half.
Selinsgrove (7-1) went ahead with eight minutes to play in the half on Jess Alba’s eighth goal in as many games. Emily Fry flowed to the right side of the circle for a shot that caromed off Green Dragons goalie Kerstin Koons’ pads to Alba not far from the left post.
In the closing minutes, however, Lewisburg earned three penalty corners — one stifled by Kuhns — and a threat off a restart that Widmaier swept away from the goal mouth.
“That’s really the most sustained defensive play that we’ve had all year, and I thought we did a pretty good job there,” said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb. “I don’t think we made many mistakes in the defensive end with those kids in the circle. I was happy with their composure and their choices.”
The Seals, likewise, had trouble breaking down the defense in their attacking end. Selinsgrove was credited with four total shots, one after halftime.
“We were able to connect passes and talk a lot, just get the ball up the field together — as a unit,” said Lewisburg junior back Siena Brazier, who worked with senior Jiali Pickering and juniors Natalie Hall and Emma Terry.
“Even if we weren’t able to come back, we were still working as a team and pushing our hardest — harder than we’ve played before this game. It sets a standard for how we want to play every game after this.
Two minutes after Lewisburg’s fifth and final corner — when Batdorf stopped an angled Koch drive with her right foot — Koch slammed a ball from outside of the circle that Dyroff deflected up into the cage with 2:05 to play.
The tying goal brought about 7-versus-7 overtime, during which the Green Dragons created two quick threats. With just less than nine minutes to play in sudden-victory, Selinsgrove sophomore Alayna Davis was sidelined with a green card following a collision across the field from the scorers’ table. On the ensuing restart, Dyroff shot a pass to Koch in the middle of the field for her game-winning breakaway.
“I knew that when I got in the circle, I had to shoot it and it had to be on cage because I knew Rylee wasn’t going to be all the way up at post,” said Koch. “I just knew I had to make it at that point because it was just me.”
LEWISBURG 2, SELINSGROVE 1 (OT)
Second quarter
S-Jess Alba, 8:07.
Fourth quarter
L-Rylee Dyroff (Kara Koch), 2:05.
Overtime
L-Koch, 8:43.
Shots: L 8-4. Corners: 5-5. Cards: Selinsgrove (Alayna Davis, OT, 8:57, green). Saves: Selinsgrove 6 (Riley Batdorf); Lewisburg 3 (Kerstin Koons).