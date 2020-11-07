Lewisburg senior James Koconis made sure the Green Dragons got the second half of Wednesday’s boys soccer district semifinal off to a good start.
Koconis scored 51 seconds into the second half to help Lewisburg turn a tie game into a 6-1 win. The Green Dragons (17-0) host Midd-West at 2 p.m. today in the District 4 Class 2A final.
It was Koconis’ 11th goal to go with 15 assists this season.
“We’ve done really well this season,” Koconis said. “We’ve really come together as a team during the unfortunate circumstances that we’re all living through right now. We’ve become closer as friends and teammates, and that makes me really happy.”
Koconis said he was pleased with his personal play this season, but that he was just part of what made Lewisburg so dominant.
“It’s hard to think of myself in an individual role,” Koconis said. “We have so many talented players that we’re like an overall machine that just wins and scores goals.”
“It’s definitely been a great experience. I think I’ve done a good job of completing my role in the machine. I’m excited for the next few games.”
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said Koconis brings a lot to the team, but what is even more important is how Koconis is off the field.
“I have three boys, and if they grow up to be James, I would be very pleased,” Kettlewell said.
Koconis’ performance on the soccer field, his sparkling GPA (106%) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“James brings a work ethic and a passion, an ability to learn,” Kettlewell said. “He’s just a team player. He’s been playing varsity since his freshman year. He continues to get better. He is extremely coachable. I will miss him after this year — both on the field, and just knowing him. He is probably the smartest player — on and off the field — that I’ve ever got to know. He has a brilliant mind, and he’s an unbelievable student.”
While Koconis is a star on the soccer field, his academic accomplishments might be even more impressive.
Koconis has already taken 11 Advanced Placement courses, is currently enrolled in AP government and AP chemistry, and plans to take four more next semester.
“I feel like I’m very disciplined and organized,” Koconis said of his success in school. “Even though I could have a lot going on, that discipline helps me make sure after practice that I have all the work done that I need for the next day.
“I’m very motivated to be the best that I can be. My parents are not pressuring, but they’re very supportive of my work ethic.”
Koconis is also taking independent study of calculus 3 this semester.
“He does that with one of our other soccer guys,” Kettlewell said. “Every day they come to my room, and they are putting stuff on the board that I haven’t seen since college. They’re reminding me of things, and having good discussions even with other math teachers. It is fun to watch him do it, and he does it because he wants to learn. It’s a pleasure.”
Koconis planned to take calculus 3 at Bucknell this semester, but his plan had to change because of the pandemic.
“I had a free period, so I was like why not?” Koconis said. “I don’t have tests, so it’s less stressful. It’s just learning for fun, which is great.
“Ever since I was in middle school, I’ve always loved seeing how math functions. It was algebra in middle school, so it was seeing how equations can be simplified from paper-long lines to just three variables. I’m fascinated by that. Throughout high school, I’ve been taking all the math classes that were offered.”
As much as Koconis enjoys math, biology is where his academic future likely lies. He said he plans to major in biology next year, with the possibility of going to medical school.
“In 10th-grade honors biology, I had a really great teacher who would always engage with me on my questions about how cells work,” Koconis said. “It really just emphasized my curiosity.”
Environmental science has also captured the attention of Koconis.
“The AP environmental science teacher has been very proactive in trying to do good things for the environment,” Koconis said. “My freshman year, he got a partnership with a company for us to start an American Chestnut tree grove behind the school. I thought it was a very cool thing.”
During his freshman year, he planted saplings and cleared weeds in the grove.
“I really like the idea of helping out this species that had been almost extinct,” Koconis said. “I think it’s endangered now. Last year, I was a teacher’s assistant for AP environmental science. Besides being a TA in class ... I would go out and measure (the trees) and plant them.”
Along with his teacher, Koconis is using a new way to measure tree growth — buds per inch. Koconis counts the buds, and compares it to the previous count to make sure the tree is growing properly and healthily.
Koconis also spends time during the summer as a volunteer swim coach.
“Swimming was a huge part of my life when I was younger,” Koconis said. “I was on the swim team for the school as a freshman, but I decided to stop because I had a lot going on. The summer swim team offers the opportunity for high schoolers going into 10th grade to be a volunteer swim coach. After I stopped swimming, I wanted to stay in touch with the sport and community. It was great to give back.”
Kettlewell said all those things fit in with Koconis’ character.
“He is a very caring person,” Kettlewell said. “He’s a very thoughtful person. He is very purposeful with what he does. Everything he does, he does 100 percent.”