HERSHEY — Shortly after winning the Class 2A boys cross-country state title in 2019, Lewisburg set its sights on a repeat.
Only one runner graduated from the 2019 team that beat York Suburban on a sixth-runner tiebreak.
The Warrior Run girls team placed fifth in 2018 and third in 2019, so the Defenders knew they were in the top echelon of teams.
Warrior Run’s title aspirations really solidified in March when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the track and field season before it truly began.
Lewisburg and Warrior Run both thought if there was a state championship meet this season, they had a chance to win it.
On Saturday, both the Green Dragons and Defenders did just that.
“Especially with how this year was, so much indecision — to be able come here, have it end with us on top — we worked hard through the whole thing,” Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said. “At times it felt like, ‘Why?’ This group of kids was willing to do the work regardless of what the outcome was. I’m so happy to see it come through.”
Warrior Run coach Corey Dufrene saw a similar work ethic during the pandemic from his team.
“I knew in the offseason,” Dufrene said. “When track was abruptly canceled because of the pandemic, they worked their tails off. I knew when I was seeing their workouts and what they were doing that if they continued to do it, they would be a force to be reckoned with.”
The Defenders — Lauren Trapani, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Sienna Dunkleberger, Alanna Ranck, Mikaela Majcher and Kelsey Hoffman — kept working, and it paid off. Warrior Run finished with 40 points, 37 ahead of runner-up Central Cambria and 77 ahead of third-place North Catholic.
“The past three years have been a build up,” said Trapani, who placed fifth overall. “Having four seniors, we knew this was the year to do it. We’ve been waiting for a while. We all had the mindset that we could do this. We deserved to be here. We knew we had the chance to do, but actually doing it is even better.”
Majcher said the closeness of the team — as well as their skill — was what helped the Defenders realize they had a shot to be the best in the state.
“We realized this was the best group we’ve ever had,” Majcher said. “We’re really tight, and we’re always pushing each other, working together. We’re very positive and have good vibes all the time.”
The response to the coronavirus pandemic made 2020 a strange cross-country season. Most — if not all — large invitationals were canceled, which meant the Defenders were only racing against one team at a time.
That changed with the district meet when every District 4 Class 2A school competed at once, likely the largest race of the season.
“At districts, we all got a lot of confidence,” Alyssa Hoffman said. “That was a big thing. It was the first time this year we had a big meet. All of the others were dual meets. Districts was a big time where we were like, ‘OK, we can do this.’”
Pressure to repeat
The Lewisburg boys knew what it take to win a state title, but Saturday they had the added pressure of a repeat.
“After last year, we were a target, and we were able to rise to the occasion when it counted,” Lewisburg junior Jacob Hess said. “It says something about our team — and the people we’re running with — that we were able to do it when we had to.”
Jacob Hess, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, Thomas Hess and Connor Murray all were in Lewisburg’s top seven for both state titles.
“We had confidence because we knew we had a lot of returners,” Murray said. “We didn’t know if we were even going to get to be here and actually race. ... We knew we had a target on our back, but we knew if we showed up we had a really good shot.”
Similar to Warrior Run, the Green Dragons also missed competing in large invitationals this season.
In addition to Lewisburg’s team title, the Green Dragons were one of only two Class 2A boys teams to have three individual medalists — Jacob Hess, Perrone and Bailey.
“We didn’t have the races that we normally have this year, but we had each other,” coach Hess said. “To have three guys that solid is an asset to everything we were trying to do.”
Lewisburg finished with 57 points, 14 better than runner-up Central Cambria and 24 ahead of third-place Kennard-Dale. Kennard-Dale was the other team with three individual medalists, but Lewisburg had its fifth, sixth and seventh runners all finish before Kennard-Dale’s fifth runner, showcasing the Green Dragons’ depth.
That allowed Lewisburg to celebrate with its second straight championship.
“It really doesn’t get old,” Jacob Hess said. “It’s a huge thing that we just did. It’s nice to be able to do it again with the team, and to follow through.”