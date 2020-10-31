WELLSBORO — Lewisburg scored four goals in the final 14 minutes to pull away for a 5-0 win over Wellsboro in a District 4 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal Friday.
The Green Dragons (11-5-1), seeded sixth, took the lead when Chelsea Stanton scored on a volley. Stanton then scored with 14 minutes left, and again with 10 minutes left to grab a hat trick.
Ella Reish and Mikayla Long added insurance goals for Lewisburg, which advances to play Bloomsburg in the district semifinals next week.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
Lewisburg 5, Wellsboro 0
Second half
L-Chelsea Stanton. L-Stanton, 14:00. L-Stanton, 10:00. L-Ella Reish (Amelia Kiepke), 4:00. L-Mikayla Long, n/a.
Shots: L, 20-5. Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Lauren Gross); Wellsboro 15 (Lily Abadi).
THURSDAY
BOYS SOCCER
n Midd-West 8, Milton 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs scored four goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half to pull away for an 8-0 win in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal.
Midd-West (13-3-1) led 2-0 after halftime after Stefan Leitzel and Nolan Stahl scored goals two minutes apart.
Easton Erb scored a minute into the second half. Nick Eppley scored two minutes later. Kynn Loss followed with a goal six minutes, and Eppley scored four minutes later.
Tyler Flederbach made 10 saves for the Black Panthers, who end their season at 12-5. The Mustangs take on Wellsboro in the district semifinals next week.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
Midd-West 8, Milton 0
First half
MW-Stefan Leitzel (PK), 12:00; MW-Nolan Stahl (Owen Solomon, Preston Arbogast).
Second half
MW-Easton Erb (Arbogast), 1:00; MW-Nick Eppley (Arbogast), 3:00; MW-Kynn Loss (Stahl), 9:00; MW-Eppley, 13:00; MW-Noah Romig (PK); MW-Nathan Hartman (Romig), 36:00.
Shots: MW, 18-1. Corners: MW, 5-3. Saves: Milton 10 (Tyler Flederbach); Midd-West 1.
n Lewisburg 11,
Bloomsburg 1
LEWISBURG — Ben Liscum recorded a hat trick in the first 11:55, and the Green Dragons (16-0) rolled in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal.
Liscum finished with four goals and three assists, and Anthony Bhangdia and Jack Dieffenderfer each scored a pair of goals.
The Green Dragons, who had a 19-2 advantage in shots, will face the winner of today’s game between Warrior Run and South Williamsport in a semifinal next week.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
Lewisburg 11, Bloomsburg 1
First half
L-Ben Liscum (Lucas Jordan), 37:47; L-Liscum (James Koconis), 34:45; L-Liscum (Philip Permyashkin), 28:05; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Liscum), 25:00;
L-Koconis (Eli Adams), 10:10; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Carter Hoover), 1:06; L-Dieffenderfer (Koconis), 0:45.
Second half
L-Liscum, 34:03; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 31:15; L-Stephen Tiffin (Liscum), 29:00; L-Alfred Romano (Tiffin), 19:00; B-Cameron McCarthy, 6:45.
Shots: L, 19-2. Corners: L, 6-0. Saves: Bloomsburg 8 (Francis Curran); Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns 0, Evan Hopkinson 1, Henry Harrison 0).