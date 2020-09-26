MILTON — One couldn’t help but wonder if a sputtering Shikellamy football team could withstand one more blow to its psyche.
In a scoreless game, tight end Connor Fitzgerald ended up behind the Milton secondary — all by himself — but the pass bounced just off his fingertips, and the Braves ended up turning the ball over downs with about 30 seconds left in the first half.
“Obviously, we were bummed out we didn’t connect,” Shikellamy quarterback Drew Balestrini said. “But we didn’t let it get us down.”
Coltyn Sempko forced a fumble — recovered by Kurtis Raker — on the next Milton play from scrimmage, and Balestrini and Fitzgerald hooked up for a 38-yard touchdown with 9.6 seconds left in the first half as Shikellamy gave new coach Jim Keiser his first victory at the school, 14-0, at Alumni Field at Milton High School.
“It got us all fired up, all hyped up, and ready to go (in the second half),” Fitzgerald said. “Drew just threw me a great ball, and I went up and got it.”
Keiser said: “I thought we moved the ball pretty well in the first half, we just couldn’t cash anything in. They made a huge mistake, and Drew made a hell of a throw.”
That late first-half touchdown propelled the Braves in the second half, who used their defense and running game to grind down the Black Panthers in the second half.
Balestrini picked off a pass on Milton’s opening possession, and Shikellamy stopped the Black Panthers on fourth down with 4:21 left in the third quarter to get the ball back on its own 35.
The Braves ran seven straight times, the last a quarterback run by Balestrini from 11 yards out for a touchdown. Jon Gittens’ extra point gave Shikellamy a 14-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was a confidence booster for a banged-up offensive line, which had a fullback at center — junior Alex Geiser — in his first start of the season. The Braves ran the ball 27 times for 117 yards in the second half, limiting the Milton offense just 16 snaps after halftime.
“It was great (for them). All week, I told them, ‘You guys have it up front, and we’ll make the plays behind you,’” Balestrini said. “They did exactly what we needed.”
Keiser said: “Alex Geiser stepped up huge. He did a great job, and having Jared (Oakes) back at right tackle was huge, too. He’s like having an extra coach out on the field.”
Defensively — after giving up 50 points against Jersey Shore, and a 20-play drive in the loss against Central Mountain — the Braves limited Milton to just 90 totals yards, and forced three turnovers. Both Keiser and Fitzgerald pointed to moving Sempko to an outside linebacker spot as something that helped.
“Our defense balled out. Coltyn Sempko did a great setting the edge on our defense. Guys like that are just carrying our defense,” Fitzgerald said.
“Moving Sempko outside was huge for us,” Keiser said. “We just played a real strong game defensively.”
SHIKELLAMY 14, MILTON 0
Shikellamy (1-2)`0`7`7`0 — 14
Milton (0-3)`0`0`0`0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Shik-Connor Fitzgerald 38 pass from Drew Balestrini (Jon Gittens kick)
Third quarter
Shik-Balestrini 11 run (Gittens kick)
Team statistics
`SHS`MHS
First downs`16`5
Rushes-yards`47-181`27-84
Passing yards`116`6
Passing`7-22-0`1-11-2
Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-1
Penalties-yards`4-35`5-50
Invidiual statistics
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko 22-63; Drew Balestrini 8-53, TD; Gage Wolfe 6-35; Jayden McCormick 9-28; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz 1-7; team 1-(-5). Milton: Jason Valladares 11-57; Xzavier Minium 6-16; Ashton Canelo 6-15; Ethan Rowe 4-(-4).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Balestrini 7-21-0 for 116 yards, TD; Duncan Weir 0-1-0. Milton: Rowe 1-11-2 for 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Connor Fitzgerald 2-45, TD; Davis Marshall 4-44; Weir 1-27. Milton: Minium 1-6.