BLOOMSBURG — For more than 79 minutes Thursday, Lewisburg goalkeeper Lauren Gross and a defense led by junior Elena Malone shut down every Bloomsburg scoring chance.
Unfortunately for the Green Dragons, there are 80 minutes in regulation of a girls soccer game. Allie Lewis headed home a free kick by Kelsey Widom with 29 seconds to play to lift the Panthers to a 1-0 victory in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal.
“We knew what we were facing,” Gross said. “We watched some of the film against Midd-West. ... We talked about it at practice over the last few days to make sure we made the adjustments.”
Those adjustments made things difficult on the offense of the Panthers (18-1), who averaged more than 4.5 goals per game in the regular season.
“We like to run gaps; we like to play the ball through; we like to get the ball behind the defense to get a great finish,” Bloomsburg coach Aaron Flook said. “Lewisburg did a fantastic job with the way they were playing their defense, and getting that center back — Malone — back made a big difference. She can track across the field like nobody else.
“She did a great job taking away those gaps.”
At least six times, Malone raced to win a long ball before a Bloomsburg forward, despite often starting 10 or more yards farther away. Three other times, Bloomsburg won the ball, but Malone immediately stole it back.
“We knew they like to keep a girl out wide,” Malone said. “We knew how they play. They like to send that ball. Our whole defense, we said to each other before the game, ‘We need to keep a high line. We need to keep high communication,’ which we did throughout the whole game. I’m very proud of all the girls I play next to, and very thankful. We went into it giving our complete all.”
The few times Bloomsburg did get it around Malone, Madeleine Still, Madison Cardello or Tonya Omlor were waiting to make a defensive play.
“Elena can chase down anyone,” Gross said. “It was just how quickly the outside back could fill. I thought Tonya and Maddie (Cardello) both did a great job. Maddie Still was directing traffic back there.
“Everyone did a great job getting behind the ball.”
That limited Bloomsburg to mostly long shots that Gross saved, or passes that went even farther than Malone could run down, which Gross came out to clean up.
“Our defense was great,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. “Elena covered just about anything that ran out. They were fairly organized in the back.”
Bloomsburg’s best chance in the first half came on a corner kick that Ava Billmeyer headed. The shot seemed destined to be a goal, but Gross deflected it off the crossbar and then caught it as the ball bounced straight back down.
“I just saw the girl head it, and I was like, ‘Oh here’s the ball,’” Gross said. “I just made sure to hold on to it for dear life. I knew if I spilled it, it was going in the back of the net. Getting down and getting behind it helped make sure it was not going across the line.”
Lewisburg (11-6-1) had a handful of good chances, but Lewis made a great defensive play to stop the best one midway through the second half.
“In the second half, we lost the midfield a little bit,” Gerlinski said. “They were pressing us, but I thought we played well. It was a good game.”
The game seemed destined for overtime, but Bloomsburg was able to cash in late.
“Set pieces are big part of this time of the year,” Flook said. “They can make or break you sometimes. We had a couple of very good chances on corners.”
The Green Dragons were called for a foul with 37 seconds left, and a Lewisburg player was injured on the play. Flook said that stoppage may have been what allowed the Panthers to score.
“I think that (injury) gave us a chance to get some composure,” Flook said. “Otherwise the clock would have been winding down. We would have looked at the clock, rushed the kick and probably would be playing overtime.
“Having that chance to settle and regroup (was big).”
Widom lofted a ball about 30 yards in the air, Lewis ran onto it from Gross’ left to the middle of the field and powered it into the corner of the net.
“Kelsey can place the ball very well,” Flook said. “She gets a lot of heighth on the ball, too, so our runs can get underneath it. Allie is a weapon ... on set pieces. She gets to balls like nobody else does.
“That was just a beautiful play.”
Bloomsburg will host Montoursville, a 2-1 victor over top-seeded Central Columbia in the other semifinal, in the district final on Saturday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
Girls soccer semifinal
BLOOMSBURG 1, LEWISBURG 0
Second half
B-Allie Lewis (Kelsey Widom), 79:39.
Shots: B, 14-6. Shots on goal: B, 5-3. Corners: B, 4-1. Saves: Lewisburg 4 (Lauren Gross); Bloomsburg 3 (Abbey Gerasimoff). Offsides: Lewisburg 2; Bloomsburg 5. Fouls: Lewisburg 12; Bloomsburg 8.