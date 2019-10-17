SELINSGROVE — It wasn’t easy Wednesday night, but Selinsgrove finished off a perfect Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer season.
The Seals got a penalty kick with 13:30 left to defeat Danville 1-0, setting its record at 12-0 in HAC-I play. This is Selinsgrove’s first division title since 2002.
“The kids were aggressive and I have no complaints,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. “I wish we would have scored on a few of our scoring opportunities. We created some but just couldn’t put it in.”
Danville was the team that got the better early opportunities.
With 31:57 remaining in the opening half, Danville’s Nick Cera earned possession of the ball near the Selinsgrove end line. Cera crossed the ball into the middle of the box to Matt Bucaloiu, who put a shot just over the crossbar.
“We created a lot of good chances in the first half,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said. “We worked really hard tonight. You can see that we’ve clearly been better in the second half of the season.”
Selinsgrove’s first chance came a few minutes later. Noah Derr took a corner kick that crossed the face of the goal, but it was cleared away safely by the Danville defense.
Selinsgrove (16-2) kept racking up chances to close out the opening half. Five minutes later, Derr fired a long shot from well outside the 18-yard box. Danville keeper Evan Haas jumped up to deflect the shot which hit the crossbar and bounced back into play. Owen Magee then fired a shot that was saved by Danville defender Ben Bulger.
The ball was eventually cleared and the game remained tied.
“Selinsgrove had some chances, but we didn’t give them a lot of clear-cut chances,” Dressler said. “There were guys in the way. We had numbers back. We made it difficult for them to score. We played some good team defense tonight.”
Selinsgrove’s Nick Ritter brought the ball down the field, but had a host of Danville defenders to beat. He nearly beat them all, but his shot was stopped by a nice save from Haas.
Ritter drew a foul inside the box to draw a penalty kick with fewer than 15 minutes to play.
Magee took the kick for the Seals and promptly deposited it in the bottom right corner of the net.
“I was a little nervous,” Magee said. “Coach told me to take it, so I just tried to keep it down. Those are usually harder for goalies to save.”
Danville (10-5-2) had a pair of corner kicks in the final 10 minutes, but could not score an equalizer.
“The guys worked hard tonight,” Dressler said. “We know Selinsgrove is a really, really good team and I feel like we kind of took it to them at times tonight.”
Lupolt praised his team for finishing the season on a strong note.
“We wanted to finish the regular season strong and get right for the playoffs,” he said. “I think we were able to possess the ball very well and use our speed to move the ball quickly across the field.”
SELINSGROVE 1, DANVILLE 0
Second half
S-Owen Magee (penalty kick), 13:30
Shots: S, 11-1. Corners: T, 3-3. Saves: Danville 9 (Evan Haas); Selinsgrove 1 (Cole Catherman).