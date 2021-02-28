BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg’s Caleb Leaman led throughout Saturday’s District 4 Diving Championships to claim the district title.
He was announced as the leader after five rounds, and continued to produce high scores to win the championship by more than 50 points over runner-up Renzo Yuasa of Danville. His final total for 11 rounds of dives was 359.35.
“I am excited,” Leaman said. “I think I’ll have one or two practice between now and states. If I could get top eight and get a medal that would be ideal for me. It’s probably a high goal, but we’ll see.”
It was a similar story on the girls side, though the final margin was much slimmer. Danville’s Gabby Hackett led at every break, and held off Ava Snyder of Central Columbia to win the title by seven points.
Leaman hit on three difficult dives during the opening five rounds. It gave him a cushion to work with, but the scores just kept coming for the Green Dragon diver.
Seven of Leaman’s 11 dives were between 2.0 to 2.6 in difficulty. The next closest competitor to attempt that many difficult dives was Danville’s Ethan Reidhammer, who attempted three.
“I was trying to get some high-difficulty dives,” Leaman said. “Obviously with limited practice, it was hard to perfect those dives. I was happy with today. I feel like I did well.”
For Leaman, the strategy was a calculated risk.
“If I mess it up, I still get that multiplier factor to support me,” Leaman said.
Leaman — and any Lewisburg swimmers who qualify for states — will face something new at the next meet, as state swimming and diving was moved from Bucknell to Cumberland Valley.
“I’m used to practicing at Bucknell,” Leaman said. “I’m more comfortable at Bucknell for states. We’ll see how it goes. I’m excited.”
Hackett had 252 points after the semifinals, and maintained the lead by increasing the difficulty after her initial dive. It paid off for her as — much like Leaman — she was able to create a cushion to work with.
“I’m so excited, especially because I can actually compete in states, and last year we couldn’t,” Hackett said. “I’m glad I can do it this year. It’s senior year. I’m really excited.”
Hackett used the abrupt stop last year as motivation throughout the offseason.
“I was sad we couldn’t dive last year, so I wanted to do even better this year,” Hackett said. “I’m glad we get to have states. I’m glad we even had a season.”
District 4 Diving
at Bloomsburg M.S.
Boys
1. Caleb Leaman (Lewisburg), 359.35; 2. Renzo Yuasa (Danville), 307.25; 3. Joey Donovan (Towanda), 263.60; 4. Elias Hosler (Central Columbia), 258.85; 5. Ethan Reidhammer (Danville), 253.60.
Girls
1. Gabrielle Hackett (Danville), 339.20; 2. Ava Snyder (Central Columbia), 332.05; 3. Emma Roe (Athens), 317.05; 4. Alayna Lovelace (Bloomsburg), 315.30; 5. Lily Leh (Bloomsburg), 300.35; 6. Megan Stout (Central Columbia), 298.35; 7. Autumn Sena (Lewisburg), 232.10; 8. Lilla Oldfield (Danville), 228.20; 9. Raven Gardner (Athens), 202.95.