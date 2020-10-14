DANVILLE — Behind victories from Rory Lieberman and Coyla Bartholomew, Danville dominated boys and girls cross-country races against Central Columbia and Mount Carmel on Tuesday.
Lieberman won the boys race in 16:45, more than 90 seconds ahead of teammate Nick Krohn, who was the runner-up. The Ironmen had the top seven runners cross the finish line to beat the Blue Jays and Red Tornadoes by scores of 15-50.
Adam Gallo (18:20), Gavin Fry (18:33) and Dane Spahr (18:37) also scored for the Ironmen with top-five finishes. Mount Carmel only had one runner, Caleb Gensemer, who was 22nd in 23:13.
Bartholomew won the girls race in 19:57. Grace Petrick was second in 21:15 as the Ironmen had the top four runners cross the finish line. Victoria Bartholomew was third in 21:22, and Bella Johns was fourth in 21:40.
Mount Carmel’s Caroline Fletcher broke up the run of Ironmen — who claimed 10 of the top 11 spots — by finishing fifth in 21:45. Danville defeated Central Columbia 15-50, and Fletcher was the only runner for the Red Tornadoes.
BOYS
Danville 15, Central Columbia 50
Danville 15, Mount Carmel 50
Central Columbia 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Rory Lieberman (D) 16:45; 2. Nick Krohn (D) 18:18; 3. Adam Gallo (D) 18:20; 4. Gavin Fry (D) 18:33; 5. Dane Spahr (D) 18:37; 8. Koy Seesholtz (CC) 20:01; 9. Anthony Augustine (CC) 20:11; 12. Addison Smargiassi (CC) 20:31; 19. Alton Smargiassi (CC) 22:15; 20. Eli Hosler (CC) 22:25; 22. Caleb Gensemer (MC) 23:13.
GIRLS
Danville 15, Central Columbia 50
Danville 15, Mount Carmel 50
Central Columbia 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 19:57; 2. Grace Petrick (D) 21:15; 3. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 21:22; 4. Bella Johns (D) 21:40; 5. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 21:45; 6. Alivia Shen (D) 21:52; 12. Theresa Amarante (CC) 24:45; 13. Lillian Bennett (CC) 24:59; 14. Addison Berlin (CC) 26:35; 16. Esha Patel (CC) 27:39; 18. Rachel Busch (CC) 29:59.
Selinsgrove sweeps Midd-West
SELINSGROVE — The Seals defeated the Mustangs by identical 15-50 scores as Midd-West did not have five runners in either race.
Derick Blair won the boys race for Selinsgrove in 18:28, 35 seconds ahead of teammate Zachary Wentz. Aiden Aitkins led the Mustangs with a third-place finish in 19:12.
On the girls side, Shaela Kruskie won for the Seals in 19:37. Zoe Tomko (19:56) and Breia Mayes (20:47) captured the next two places for Selinsgrove. Midd-West’s Lydia Bowersox placed fourth in 21:14.
BOYS
Selinsgrove 15, Midd-West 50
1. Derick Blair (S) 18:28; 2. Zachary Wentz (S) 19:03; 3. Aiden Aitkins (MW) 19:12; 4. Mason Reitenbach (S) 19:24; 5. Jarrett Lee (S) 20:23; 6. Brendan Long (S) 21:51.
GIRLS
Selinsgrove 15, Midd-West 50
1. Shaela Kruskie (S) 19:37; 2. Zoe Tomko (S) 19:56; 3. Breia Mayes (S) 20:47; 4. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 21:14; 5. Ade Leason (S) 21:32; 6. JaSayle Rivera (S) 22:01; 10. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 24:17; 11. Kirsten Stauffer (MW) 24:25.
Shikellamy sweeps Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — The Braves took four of the top six spots in the boys race to pick up a 18-39 victory, while on the girls side, Shikellamy took the top four spots for a 15-43 win over the Wildcats.
In the boys race, Paul Snyder won in 18:14 for the Braves, while Tim Gale finished second four seconds behind him. Eli Erickson was the top finisher for Mifflinburg. He finished third in 19:09.
On the girls side, Alyssa Keeley (20:06), Eli Ronk (20:22), Olivia Solomon (20:25) and Brianna Hennett (20:30) swept the top four spots for Shikellamy. Mifflinburg’s Marissa Allen finished fifth in 22:59.
BOYS
Shikellamy 18, Mifflinburg 39
1. Paul Snyder (Shik), 18:14; 2. Tim Gale (Shik), 18:18; 3. Eli Erickson (Miff), 19:08; 4. Micah Zellers (Shik), 19:18; 5. Cameron Lenner (Shik), 19:42; 6. Keegan Moylan (Shik), 19:49; 7. Landon Driggers (Miff), 20:17; 8. Daniel Reimer (Miff), 20:19; 9. Daniel Walter (Miff), 20:34; Harrison Abram (Miff), 20:42.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 15, Mifflinburg 43
1. Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 20:06; 2. Eli Ronk (Shik), 20:22; 3. Olivia Solomon (Shik), 20:25; 4. Brianna Hennett (Shik), 20:30; 5. Marissa Allen (Miff), 22:59; 6. Emma Bronowicz (Shik), 24:59; 7. Emma Hyder (Miff), 25:42; 8. Cassie Ebersole (Miff), 26:23; 9. Elaine Oberhiem (Miff), 28:07; 10. Kendall Houtz (Miff), 28:26.
Southern Columbia splits with Bloomsburg
CATAWISSA — Freshman Kate Moncavage won the girls race in 20:52 as the Tigers beat the Panthers, 23-33. On the boys side, the Panthers grabbed four of the top five spots to claim a 19-36 victory.
Josh Woodley won the boys race in 18:09 for Bloomsburg. Chase Derk finished third for Southern Columbia in 19:07.
BOYS
Bloomsburg 19, Southern Columbia 36
1. Josh Woodley (Bloom), 18:09; 2. Adam McGinley (Bloom), 18:51; 3. Chase Derk (SCA), 19:07; 4. Conner Yost (Bloom), 19:09; 5. Colby Walmsley (Bloom), 19:17; 6. Josh Robinson, (SCA), 19:30; 7. Roman Senano (Bloom), 19:33; 8. Jaron Ferrara (SCA), 19:41; 9. Ethan Rush (SCA), 18:56; 10. Branden Santore (SCA), 20:32.
GIRLS
Southern Columbia 23, Bloomsburg 33
1. Kate Moncavage (SCA), 20:52; 2. Annabel Peck (SCA), 21:35; 3. Heather Cecco (SCA), 22:06; 4. Myah Stackhouse (Bloom), 22:13; 5. Rebecca Mensch (Bloom), 24:08; 6. Kylee Danglaietti (SCA), 25:49; 7. Adriannan Howell (Bloom), 26:56; 8. Maci Stackhouse (Bloom), 28:07; 9. Maggie Hosley (Bloom), 31:22.