HERSHEY — As the defending Class 2A boys state cross-country champion, Lewisburg knew the other teams were gunning for them Saturday.
"There was 100 percent more pressure," Lewisburg senior Gianluca Perrone said. "I felt nerves like I've never felt before — on the line, and all morning. I thought it was going to impact me negatively, but it carried me through today and it opened a space that I've never been to before."
Perrone ran to an 18th-place finish overall and was one of three Green Dragons to earn individual medals as Lewisburg repeated as state team champions. Lewisburg finished with 57 points, 14 better than runner-up Central Cambria.
Last year, the Green Dragons won the state title on a sixth-runner tiebreak.
The second straight title was just as sweet as the first for Lewisburg.
"It feels just as great, if not better," junior Connor Murray said.
"To finish my senior year off like this feels great," senior Calvin Bailey said. "To have such a great squad, I'm just lucky to have all these guys and get a double state (championship)."
Jacob Hess led the way for the Green Dragons, placing second overall and in the team race. Perrone was ninth in the team race, and Bailey was 12th in the team race (23rd overall). The top 25 individuals earned a state medal.
"It's so awesome," Lewisburg coach Ron Hess said of three individual medalists. "It's the best I can remember, the best in my 12 years with the program. I'm just really impressed with the three that did it — two seniors and a really strong junior. Their leadership really showed, all three of them."
Those individual medals paled in comparison to the second state title, though.
"This is my last race with this team," Perrone said. "To follow through with a target on our back and to meet our goals, it feels empowering."
Bryce Ryder was 14th in the team race, and Thomas Hess was 20th. The top five finishers contribute to the team score. Connor Murray placed 29th, and Kieran Murray was 32.
Only two of the other 10 teams had five runners in the top 32, and none — except Lewisburg — had all seven finish that high.
"For each kid, I said, 'This is where you need to be,'" coach Hess said. "We set some goals out there, and we lined up pretty well. They were keyed in on what they needed to do and where they needed to be. They executed."
To encourage social distancing, the race was divided into four heats. Lewisburg ran in the first heat, which Jacob Hess won.
"My primary strategy was to kill that first bit," Jacob Hess said. "I wanted to take it out really fast, and try to hold on as best as I could. I wanted to break away from that pack."
The other Green Dragons were competing with both runners they could see, and those who were in the next heat.
"We knew every second there could be a person there, even though we couldn't see them," Murray said. "In that last stretch, you had to give everything you've got because every second matters."
A benefit to Lewisburg was that Central Cambria and Kennard-Dale (which placed third), were in the same heat as the Green Dragons.
"We were lucky enough to have the second- and third-best teams in our heat, so that gave us some peace of mind," Perrone said. "We knew that any last ounce of energy we had in us had to be put out in our race, because we weren't sure what was going to come next."
After Lewisburg's heat, the Green Dragons closely followed the second heat.
"It was a lot of looking at results," Bailey said. "We were getting back into not-race mode, but we were watching the races very closely and enjoying every minute of it. We were happy to see that states was pulled with everything going on in the world."
When the second heat was over, they knew they were state champions for the second year in a row.
"It felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders," Bailey said. "I'm so excited for the whole team, but for me and Gianluca, especially, to finish off our senior year with something amazing."
Lieberman grabs medals
Danville sophomore Rory Lieberman placed 14th in the Class 2A meet to earn a state individual medal.
"I was obviously really happy with my place," Lieberman said. "Everyone ran slow today. The weather affected so much than (districts where it was cold and rainy). The heat was so bad. It was so humid.
"I ran a little bit slower than last year at states, but it doesn't matter because everyone else ran slower."
Lieberman said it was a great end to the season that started with a lot of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's the greatest feeling ever," Lieberman said. "From thinking we were not going to have a season to being able to medal at states, there's nothing better."
Senior Nick Krohn placed 84th for the Ironmen.
Also in the Class 2A race, Milton junior Brody Bender placed 59th and classmate Timmy Marvin was 81st. Warrior Run senior Caden Dufrene finished in 64th place.
There were 133 runners in the race.