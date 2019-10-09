DANVILLE — The Lewisburg boys and Warrior Run girls swept cross-country quad meets Tuesday to finish unbeaten regular seasons.

The Green Dragon boys (19-0) defeated Danville, Warrior Run and South Williamsport.

Jacob Hess won the race for Lewisburg, topping teammate Peter Lantz by 21 seconds for the top spot. Damein Moser was third for the Defenders, and Eli Zakarian was sixth to lead the Ironmen.

On the girls side, Lauren Trapani won for Warrior Run, topping teammate Emma Miller by 1:20. Lewisburg's Delaney Humphrey placed third. Coyla Bartholomew placed seventh to lead the Ironmen.

 

BOYS

Lewisburg 18, Danville 41

Danville 23, Warrior Run 36

Danville 23, South Williamsport 36

Lewisburg 18, Warrior Run 44

Lewisburg 18, South Williamsport 44

Warrior Run 27, South Williamsport 28

Individual results

1. Jacob Hess (L) 17:03; 2. Peter Lantz (L) 17:24; 3. Damein Moser (WR) 17:32;  4. Port Habalar (SW) 17:42; 5. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:46; 6. Eli Zakarian (D) 17:51; 7. Thomas Hess (L) 17:55; 8. Rory Lieberman (D) 17:56; 9. Evan Hart (L) 18:07; 11. Caden Dufrene (WR) 18:14; 12. John Maize (D) 18:23; 13. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 18:25; 14. Cole Hasenbalg (D) 18:29; 18. Ethan Laudenslager (SW) 18:38; 20. Nick Krohn (D) 18:53; 21. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:55; 26. Ethan Kuriga (SW) 19:44; 29. Jason Wood (WR) 20:11; 35. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:37; 41. Riley Hockman (SW) 21:30.

GIRLS

Lewisburg 19, Danville 40

Warrior Run 17, Danville 41

Warrior Run 22, Lewisburg 33

Individual results

1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:31; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 20:51; 3. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:02; 4. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:10; 5. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:12; 6. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:12; 7. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 21:26; 8. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 21:40; 9. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:47; 10. Emma Mikita (D) 21:49; 11. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:52; 12. Maggie Daly (L) 22:00; 14. Grace Petrick (D) 22:18; 18. Olivia Huron (D) 22:47; 20. Rachel Buzzini (D) 23:08.

 

n Shik boys, girls sweep

ELYSBURG — The Braves defeated Southern Columbia and Montoursville in both the boys and girls races.

Carter Balliet, Nolan Reynolds and Paul Snyder finished in the top three spots for the Shikellamy boys (16-5). Brady Reese placed fourth to lead the Tigers.

On the girls side, Macy Carper edged teammate Alyssa Keeley by one second to win for the Braves (15-4).

Annabell Reck finished third for Southern Columbia.

 

BOYS

Shikellamy 17, Southern Columbia 46

Shikellamy 16, Montoursville 47

Southern Columbia 21, Montoursville 38

Individual results

1. Carter Balliet (Shik) 17:07; 2. Nolan Reynolds (Shik) 17:31; 3. Paul Snyder (Shik) 17:35; 4. Brady Reese (SC) 18:09; 5. Micah Zellers (Shik) 18:09; 6. Jeremiah Souloff (M) 18:21; 7. Nathan Hixson (Shik) 18:24; 11. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 19:07; 13. Chase Petro (SC) 19:42; 14. Chase Derk (SC) 19:45; 15. Josiah Schans (M) 20:08; 17. Alex McWilliams (M) 20:58; 19. Ezra Herb (SC) 21:17; 22. Adam Webster (M) 21:34; 23. Jack Watkins (M) 21:35.

GIRLS

Shikellamy 21, Southern Columbia 38

Shikellamy 22, Montoursville 33

Montoursville 26, Southern Columbia 29

Individual results

1. Macy Carper (Shik) 19:58; 2. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 19:59; 3. Annabell Reck (SC) 21:17; 4. Raya Pauling (M) 21:32; 5. Molly Cole (M) 21:42; 6. Heather Cecco (SC) 22:22; 7. Emma Strausser (Shik) 22:33; 8. Bri Hennett (Shik) 22:41; 9. Erin Witter (M) 22:42; 10. Melia Raker (Shik) 23:23; 11. Gabrielle Shearer (M) 23:24; 12. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 23:25; 13. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 23:28; 16. Kate Pollard (SC) 24:30; 18. Mallory Fry (M) 25:44.

 

 

n Selinsgrove girls sweep

WILLIAMSPORT — Mikayla Carnathan was the first across the finish line, leading four Seals in the top six, as Selinsgrove defeated Loyalsock, Mifflinburg and Bloomsburg.

Ade Leason was second, Zoe Tomko placed fifth, and Breia Mayes finished sixth for Selinsgrove. Marissa Allen placed eighth to lead the Wildcats.

Loyalsock swept the boys meet, and Mifflinburg picked up a pair of wins.

Tyler Foltz placed fifth to lead the Wildcats. Mason Reitenbach was the 10th to cross the finish line for the Seals.

 

BOYS

Loyalsock 23, Mifflinburg 32

Loyalsock 19, Selinsgrove 38

Loyalsock 24, Bloomsburg 33

Mifflinburg 18, Selinsgrove 37

Mifflinburg 25, Bloomsburg 31

Bloomsburg 19, Selinsgrove 40

Individual results

1. Alejandro Quintana (L) 15:24; 2. Alex Quintana (L) 17:40; 3. Josh Woodley (B) 17:44; 4. Alex Reed (L) 17:55; 5. Tyler Foltz (M) 17:59; 6. Harrison Abram (M) 18:07; 7. Izaak Grodotzke (M) 18:11; 8. Dominick Jennings (L) 18:24; 9. Daniel Reimer (M) 18:26; 10. Mason Reitenbach (S) 18:27; 11. Eric Dubartell (B) 18:36; 12. Ronan Serrano (B) 18:36; 13. Coby Walmsley (B) 18:39; 14. Connor Yost (B) 18:40; 16. Ben Malehorn (S) 18:56; 17. Jarrett Lee (S) 18:58; 18. Carson Brubaker (M) 19:15; 19. Zach Wentz (S) 19:16; 20. Rohin Sagar (L) 19:23; 24. Connor Andretta (S) 19:50.

GIRLS

Loyalsock 21, Mifflinburg 36

Selinsgrove 21, Loyalsock 40

Loyalsock 24, Bloomsburg 33

Selinsgrove 16, Mifflinburg 47

Bloomsburg 26, Mifflinburg 29

Selinsgrove 16, Bloomsburg 47

Individual results

1. Mikayla Carnathan (S) 20:08; 2. Ade Leason (S) 20:08; 3. Emma Tredinnick (L) 20:27; 4. Micah Sagar (L) 20:48; 5. Zoe Tomko (S) 20:50; 6. Breia Mayes (S) 21:01; 7. Anna Weber (B) 21:13; 8. Marissa Allen (M) 21:42; 9. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S) 22:21; 12. Megan Kendall (L) 23:09; 13. Rebecca Mensch (B) 23:16; 14. Alexis Scopelliti (M) 23:26; 15. Lily Leh (B) 23:29; 16. Jaime Ellis (L) 24:05; 17. Ashley Haberman (M) 24:18; 18. Sofia Pulizzi (L) 24:43; 20. Myah Stackhouse (B) 25:09; 21. Kendall Houtz (M) 25:25; 22. Kailie Stevens (M) 27:05; 24. Maggie Hosler (B) 28:02.

 

 

n Milton boys go 4-0

MILL HALL — Tanner Walter won for the Black Panthers, leading the team to wins over Mount Carmel, Central Mountain, Midd-West and Montgomery.

Brody Bender placed third and Timmy Marvin was fourth as Milton had three of the top four finishers. The Red Tornadoes' Krystof Lapotsky was the runner-up. Isaac Jordan placed 12th to lead the Mustangs.

Mount Carmel swept the girls races led by Caroline Fletcher's third place. Milton took the top two places as Leah Walter won and Ariane Raymond was the runner-up.

Lydia Bowersox finished fourth for Midd-West.

 

BOYS

Milton 20, Mount Carmel 40

Milton 18, Central Mountain 42

Milton 15, Midd-West 48

Milton 15, Montgomery 50

Central Mountain 27, Mount Carmel 28

Mount Carmel 15, Midd-West 35

Mount Carmel 15, Montgomery 44

Central Mountain 15, Midd-West 40

Central Mountain 15, Montgomery 44

Midd-West 23, Montgomery 32

Individual results

1. Tanner Walter (Milt) 17:39; 2. Krystof Lapotsky (MC) 18:02; 3. Brody Bender (Milt) 18:30; 4. Timmy Marvin (Milt) 18:55; 5. Michael Cashwell (CM) 19:10; 6. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 19:14; 7. Gino Serafini (CM) 19:34; 8. Derek Lawler (MC) 19:44; 9. Nathan Barnett (Milt) 19:51; 11. Bryce Gray (CM) 20:17; 12. Isaac Jordan (MW) 20:22; 13. Zach Lepley (MW) 20:29; 14. Andrew Rooney (MC) 20:36; 16. Pete Long (MC) 21:29; 17. Devin Millier (CM) 22:13; 19. Ben Streator (CM) 22:29; 20. James Troup (MW) 22:33; 21. Anthony Stutzcavage (MC) 22:42; 22. Hal Drick (Mont) 23:23; 23. Hunter Leet (Mont) 23:30; 24. Aden Keister (Mont) 23:53; 32. Shayne Spencer (MW) 38:19.

GIRLS

Mount Carmel 27, Milton 28

Milton 25, Midd-West 30

Central Mountain 28, Milton 28*

Milton 15, Montgomery 50

Mount Carmel 22, Midd-West 33

Mount Carmel 21, Central Mountain 34

Mount Carmel 15, Montgomery 47

Central Mountain 25, Midd-West 31

Midd-West 15, Montgomery 50

Central Mountain 15, Montgomery 50

* — won on sixth-place tiebreak

Individual results

1. Leah Walter (Milt) 21:48; 2. Ariane Raymond (Milt) 22:12; 3. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 22:40; 4. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 22:47; 5. Kolbi Krebs (MC) 23:42; 6. Claudia Morris (MC) 24:43; 7. Fatima Kaba (CM) 24:44; 8. Molly Petrucci (MC) 24:46; 9. Gianna Dressler (CM) 24:47; 10. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 24:51; 11. Maddie Jones (CM) 24:56; 12. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt) 25:07; 13. Ellyn Newman (CM) 26:01; 14. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 26:06; 15. Kirsten Stauffer (MW) 26:19; 16. Karenza Musser (Milt) 26:24; 17. Autumn Garman (CM) 26:33; 18. Eliza Nevis (MC) 27:04; 20. Jillian Hopple (Milt) 28:03; 21. Emily Dalawy (MW) 28:06.

