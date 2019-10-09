DANVILLE — The Lewisburg boys and Warrior Run girls swept cross-country quad meets Tuesday to finish unbeaten regular seasons.
The Green Dragon boys (19-0) defeated Danville, Warrior Run and South Williamsport.
Jacob Hess won the race for Lewisburg, topping teammate Peter Lantz by 21 seconds for the top spot. Damein Moser was third for the Defenders, and Eli Zakarian was sixth to lead the Ironmen.
On the girls side, Lauren Trapani won for Warrior Run, topping teammate Emma Miller by 1:20. Lewisburg's Delaney Humphrey placed third. Coyla Bartholomew placed seventh to lead the Ironmen.
BOYS
Lewisburg 18, Danville 41
Danville 23, Warrior Run 36
Danville 23, South Williamsport 36
Lewisburg 18, Warrior Run 44
Lewisburg 18, South Williamsport 44
Warrior Run 27, South Williamsport 28
Individual results
1. Jacob Hess (L) 17:03; 2. Peter Lantz (L) 17:24; 3. Damein Moser (WR) 17:32; 4. Port Habalar (SW) 17:42; 5. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:46; 6. Eli Zakarian (D) 17:51; 7. Thomas Hess (L) 17:55; 8. Rory Lieberman (D) 17:56; 9. Evan Hart (L) 18:07; 11. Caden Dufrene (WR) 18:14; 12. John Maize (D) 18:23; 13. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 18:25; 14. Cole Hasenbalg (D) 18:29; 18. Ethan Laudenslager (SW) 18:38; 20. Nick Krohn (D) 18:53; 21. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:55; 26. Ethan Kuriga (SW) 19:44; 29. Jason Wood (WR) 20:11; 35. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:37; 41. Riley Hockman (SW) 21:30.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 19, Danville 40
Warrior Run 17, Danville 41
Warrior Run 22, Lewisburg 33
Individual results
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:31; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 20:51; 3. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:02; 4. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:10; 5. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:12; 6. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:12; 7. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 21:26; 8. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 21:40; 9. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:47; 10. Emma Mikita (D) 21:49; 11. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:52; 12. Maggie Daly (L) 22:00; 14. Grace Petrick (D) 22:18; 18. Olivia Huron (D) 22:47; 20. Rachel Buzzini (D) 23:08.
n Shik boys, girls sweep
ELYSBURG — The Braves defeated Southern Columbia and Montoursville in both the boys and girls races.
Carter Balliet, Nolan Reynolds and Paul Snyder finished in the top three spots for the Shikellamy boys (16-5). Brady Reese placed fourth to lead the Tigers.
On the girls side, Macy Carper edged teammate Alyssa Keeley by one second to win for the Braves (15-4).
Annabell Reck finished third for Southern Columbia.
BOYS
Shikellamy 17, Southern Columbia 46
Shikellamy 16, Montoursville 47
Southern Columbia 21, Montoursville 38
Individual results
1. Carter Balliet (Shik) 17:07; 2. Nolan Reynolds (Shik) 17:31; 3. Paul Snyder (Shik) 17:35; 4. Brady Reese (SC) 18:09; 5. Micah Zellers (Shik) 18:09; 6. Jeremiah Souloff (M) 18:21; 7. Nathan Hixson (Shik) 18:24; 11. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 19:07; 13. Chase Petro (SC) 19:42; 14. Chase Derk (SC) 19:45; 15. Josiah Schans (M) 20:08; 17. Alex McWilliams (M) 20:58; 19. Ezra Herb (SC) 21:17; 22. Adam Webster (M) 21:34; 23. Jack Watkins (M) 21:35.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 21, Southern Columbia 38
Shikellamy 22, Montoursville 33
Montoursville 26, Southern Columbia 29
Individual results
1. Macy Carper (Shik) 19:58; 2. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 19:59; 3. Annabell Reck (SC) 21:17; 4. Raya Pauling (M) 21:32; 5. Molly Cole (M) 21:42; 6. Heather Cecco (SC) 22:22; 7. Emma Strausser (Shik) 22:33; 8. Bri Hennett (Shik) 22:41; 9. Erin Witter (M) 22:42; 10. Melia Raker (Shik) 23:23; 11. Gabrielle Shearer (M) 23:24; 12. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 23:25; 13. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 23:28; 16. Kate Pollard (SC) 24:30; 18. Mallory Fry (M) 25:44.
n Selinsgrove girls sweep
WILLIAMSPORT — Mikayla Carnathan was the first across the finish line, leading four Seals in the top six, as Selinsgrove defeated Loyalsock, Mifflinburg and Bloomsburg.
Ade Leason was second, Zoe Tomko placed fifth, and Breia Mayes finished sixth for Selinsgrove. Marissa Allen placed eighth to lead the Wildcats.
Loyalsock swept the boys meet, and Mifflinburg picked up a pair of wins.
Tyler Foltz placed fifth to lead the Wildcats. Mason Reitenbach was the 10th to cross the finish line for the Seals.
BOYS
Loyalsock 23, Mifflinburg 32
Loyalsock 19, Selinsgrove 38
Loyalsock 24, Bloomsburg 33
Mifflinburg 18, Selinsgrove 37
Mifflinburg 25, Bloomsburg 31
Bloomsburg 19, Selinsgrove 40
Individual results
1. Alejandro Quintana (L) 15:24; 2. Alex Quintana (L) 17:40; 3. Josh Woodley (B) 17:44; 4. Alex Reed (L) 17:55; 5. Tyler Foltz (M) 17:59; 6. Harrison Abram (M) 18:07; 7. Izaak Grodotzke (M) 18:11; 8. Dominick Jennings (L) 18:24; 9. Daniel Reimer (M) 18:26; 10. Mason Reitenbach (S) 18:27; 11. Eric Dubartell (B) 18:36; 12. Ronan Serrano (B) 18:36; 13. Coby Walmsley (B) 18:39; 14. Connor Yost (B) 18:40; 16. Ben Malehorn (S) 18:56; 17. Jarrett Lee (S) 18:58; 18. Carson Brubaker (M) 19:15; 19. Zach Wentz (S) 19:16; 20. Rohin Sagar (L) 19:23; 24. Connor Andretta (S) 19:50.
GIRLS
Loyalsock 21, Mifflinburg 36
Selinsgrove 21, Loyalsock 40
Loyalsock 24, Bloomsburg 33
Selinsgrove 16, Mifflinburg 47
Bloomsburg 26, Mifflinburg 29
Selinsgrove 16, Bloomsburg 47
Individual results
1. Mikayla Carnathan (S) 20:08; 2. Ade Leason (S) 20:08; 3. Emma Tredinnick (L) 20:27; 4. Micah Sagar (L) 20:48; 5. Zoe Tomko (S) 20:50; 6. Breia Mayes (S) 21:01; 7. Anna Weber (B) 21:13; 8. Marissa Allen (M) 21:42; 9. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S) 22:21; 12. Megan Kendall (L) 23:09; 13. Rebecca Mensch (B) 23:16; 14. Alexis Scopelliti (M) 23:26; 15. Lily Leh (B) 23:29; 16. Jaime Ellis (L) 24:05; 17. Ashley Haberman (M) 24:18; 18. Sofia Pulizzi (L) 24:43; 20. Myah Stackhouse (B) 25:09; 21. Kendall Houtz (M) 25:25; 22. Kailie Stevens (M) 27:05; 24. Maggie Hosler (B) 28:02.
n Milton boys go 4-0
MILL HALL — Tanner Walter won for the Black Panthers, leading the team to wins over Mount Carmel, Central Mountain, Midd-West and Montgomery.
Brody Bender placed third and Timmy Marvin was fourth as Milton had three of the top four finishers. The Red Tornadoes' Krystof Lapotsky was the runner-up. Isaac Jordan placed 12th to lead the Mustangs.
Mount Carmel swept the girls races led by Caroline Fletcher's third place. Milton took the top two places as Leah Walter won and Ariane Raymond was the runner-up.
Lydia Bowersox finished fourth for Midd-West.
BOYS
Milton 20, Mount Carmel 40
Milton 18, Central Mountain 42
Milton 15, Midd-West 48
Milton 15, Montgomery 50
Central Mountain 27, Mount Carmel 28
Mount Carmel 15, Midd-West 35
Mount Carmel 15, Montgomery 44
Central Mountain 15, Midd-West 40
Central Mountain 15, Montgomery 44
Midd-West 23, Montgomery 32
Individual results
1. Tanner Walter (Milt) 17:39; 2. Krystof Lapotsky (MC) 18:02; 3. Brody Bender (Milt) 18:30; 4. Timmy Marvin (Milt) 18:55; 5. Michael Cashwell (CM) 19:10; 6. Chase Bilodeau (Milt) 19:14; 7. Gino Serafini (CM) 19:34; 8. Derek Lawler (MC) 19:44; 9. Nathan Barnett (Milt) 19:51; 11. Bryce Gray (CM) 20:17; 12. Isaac Jordan (MW) 20:22; 13. Zach Lepley (MW) 20:29; 14. Andrew Rooney (MC) 20:36; 16. Pete Long (MC) 21:29; 17. Devin Millier (CM) 22:13; 19. Ben Streator (CM) 22:29; 20. James Troup (MW) 22:33; 21. Anthony Stutzcavage (MC) 22:42; 22. Hal Drick (Mont) 23:23; 23. Hunter Leet (Mont) 23:30; 24. Aden Keister (Mont) 23:53; 32. Shayne Spencer (MW) 38:19.
GIRLS
Mount Carmel 27, Milton 28
Milton 25, Midd-West 30
Central Mountain 28, Milton 28*
Milton 15, Montgomery 50
Mount Carmel 22, Midd-West 33
Mount Carmel 21, Central Mountain 34
Mount Carmel 15, Montgomery 47
Central Mountain 25, Midd-West 31
Midd-West 15, Montgomery 50
Central Mountain 15, Montgomery 50
* — won on sixth-place tiebreak
Individual results
1. Leah Walter (Milt) 21:48; 2. Ariane Raymond (Milt) 22:12; 3. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 22:40; 4. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 22:47; 5. Kolbi Krebs (MC) 23:42; 6. Claudia Morris (MC) 24:43; 7. Fatima Kaba (CM) 24:44; 8. Molly Petrucci (MC) 24:46; 9. Gianna Dressler (CM) 24:47; 10. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 24:51; 11. Maddie Jones (CM) 24:56; 12. Ryleigh Stewart (Milt) 25:07; 13. Ellyn Newman (CM) 26:01; 14. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 26:06; 15. Kirsten Stauffer (MW) 26:19; 16. Karenza Musser (Milt) 26:24; 17. Autumn Garman (CM) 26:33; 18. Eliza Nevis (MC) 27:04; 20. Jillian Hopple (Milt) 28:03; 21. Emily Dalawy (MW) 28:06.