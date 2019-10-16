The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Gaby Markunas and Izabel Zaleski each had a goal and an assist in the first half to stake Lewisburg to an early lead Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey.
The Green Dragons scored three goals in the final 15:34 to seal a 5-0 victory.
Markunas scored with an assist from Zaleski a little more than three minutes into the game to put Lewisburg ahead early. Zaleski doubled the Green Dragons’ lead with a pass from Markunas with 13:18 left in the opening period.
That was how the score remained for nearly the next 28 minutes, until Rylee Dyroff scored midway through the second half for the Green Dragons. Maddie Miller scored a pair of goals in the last 8:20 for the final margin.
Kerstin Koons stopped the only shot she faced to earn the shutout for Lewisburg (14-2-1). The Green Dragons are scheduled to host Dallas on Thursday in their regular-season finale. Lewisburg appears destined for the No. 2 seed when the District 4 Class 2A playoffs open, behind only Bloomsburg. The Green Dragons and the Panthers tied last week.
Midd-West closes its regular season at 10-8, and is currently in line for the No. 6 seed in the district playoffs.
Shikellamy 1, Southern Columbia 0
SUNBURY — Julia Boyle scored with 19:30 left in the first half for the Braves only goal in the HAC-I matchup.
Shai Alvarez had the assist for Shikellamy (8-7-1 overall, 4-4 HAC-I). Kailynn Smith had four saves in the shutout for the Braves.
Jocelyn Madara stopped 19 shots for the Tigers (7-9. 2-5).
Shikellamy 1, Southern Columbia 0
First half
S-Julia Boyle (Shai Alvarez), 19:30.
Shots: S 21-4. Corners: S 11-7. Saves: Southern Columbia 19 (Jocelyn Madara); Shikellamy 4 (Kailynn Smith).
Lewisburg 5, Midd-West 0
First half
L-Gaby Markunas (Izzy Zaleski), 26:57; L-Zaleski (Markunas), 13:18.
Second half
L-Rylee Dyroff, 15:34; L-Maddie Miller (Allie Mast), 8:20; L-Miller, 0:37.
Shots: L, 14-1. Corners: L, 13-1. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Kerstin Koons); Midd-West 9.