LEWISBURG — Up by three touchdowns one play into the second quarter, Lewisburg seemed poised for an easy win.
Lewisburg earned a lopsided 48-18 victory over Central Mountain on Friday night, but there were several things over the last three quarters that the Green Dragons want to clean up heading forward.
“For as good as we played offensively, we played that poor at times defensively,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “With all due respect to Central Mountain, Mount Carmel is going to be a completely different animal, so we need to shore things up in a hurry before we give up 50 points next week.”
Lewisburg gave up 314 passing yards and three touchdown passes to Central Mountain. On the positive side, the Green Dragons held Central Mountain to 75 rushing yards.
The Green Dragons had little trouble moving the ball for most of the night.
Max Moyers ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass. Ethan Dominick had 104 yards on five carries and scored two touchdowns — one on a 60-yard run late and one on a fumble return early. Nick Shedleski threw for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just six completions. Lewisburg also scored a pair of touchdowns off two Central Mountain turnovers.
“Our overall effort was way better than Week 1 and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Persing. “We’ve got some inexperienced guys, and we’re just asking them to get better on a weekly basis. Our focus next week is going to be on securing the secondary because at times it just looked like we were lost.”
Lewisburg took the lead on its first possession, covering 48 yards on 11 plays capped by the first of Moyers’ three touchdowns — this one from 1 yard out — to take an early 7-0 lead.
On Central Mountain’s ensuing possession, Camron Sonnie fumbled after hauling in a Zane Probst pass. It was recovered, and returned 22 yards by Dominick to put the Green Dragons up 14-0.
After a Central Mountain punt on its next drive, Lewisburg needed just four plays to go 65 yards, and go up 21-0 when Shedleski found Moyers in the end zone.
Central Mountain marched down the field for its first points on the ensuing drive.
“Our kids fight, they don’t give up, but we’re not a good enough football team where we can turn the ball over multiple times,” said Central Mountain coach James Renninger. “Two of our offensive linemen got hurt early — including Jake Welch, our senior caption — so we had to go with two young kids on the offensive line that just weren’t ready to handle kids that big and aggressive.”
Probst finished with 280 passing yards on 22-of-34 passing, with three touchdowns and an interception.
Lewisburg scored touchdowns on its next two drives — one on a quarterback sneak by Shedleski and one on a 38-yard pass from Shedleski to Dante Sims — to take a 35-6 lead with 2:32 remaining in the half following a Gavin Sheriff interception near midfield.
LEWISBURG 48, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 18
Central Mountain (0-2) 0 12 6 0 — 18
Lewisburg (1-1) 14 21 13 0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Max Moyers 1 run (Logan Moore kick)
L-Ethan Dominick 22 fumble return (Moore kick)
Second quarter
L-Moyers 26 pass from Nick Shedleski (Moore kick)
CM-Rocco Stark 23 pass from Zane Probst (kick failed)
L-Shedleski 1 run (Moore kick)
L-Dante Sims 38 pass from Nick Shedleski (Moore kick)
CM-Peyton Johnson 35 pass from Probst (pass failed)
Third quarter
L-Moyers 56 run (Moore kick)
CM-Conner Soo 12 pass from Probst (pass failed)
L-Dominick 60 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CM L
First downs 24 19
Rushes-yards 31-75 30-293
Passing yards 314 112
Passing 28-46-1 6-12-0
Fumbles-lost 5-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-61 7-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Mountain: Ryan Pentz 11-82, Zane Probst 9-9, Rocco Stark 4-minus-2, team 3-minus-11, Brett Gerlach 2-minus-7, Camron Sonnie 1-4, Nick Long 1-0; Lewisburg: Max Moyers 13-126, 2 TDs, Ethan Dominick 5-104, TD, Cameron Michaels 4-27, Nick Shedleski 4-17, TD, Logan Callison 3-19, Michael Farronato 1-0.
PASSING — Central Mountain: Zane Probst 22-34-1, for 280 yards, 3 TDs; Brett Gerlach 5-11-0, for 26- yards; Ryan Pentz 1-1-0, for 8 yards; Lewisburg: Nick Shedleski 6-11-0 for 112 yards, 2 TDs; Michael Farronato 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Central Mountain: Peyton Johnson 7-78, TD; Conner Soo 7-78, TD; Rocco Stark 6-99, TD; Nick Long 2-12; Camron Sonnie 2-22; Tanner Williamson 2-12; Tyler Weaver 1-8; Ashton Probst 1-5; Lewisburg: Dante Sims 3-52, TD, Moyers 1-26, TD; Dominick 1-22, Owen Ordonez 1-12.