LEWISBURG — Lewisburg coach Marc Persing entered Saturday scrimmage with Montoursville knowing what to expect out of standout tailback Max Moyers, so the junior didn’t get many carries at the Pawling Complex on Saturday morning.
What Persing wanted to see was how his group of young receivers looked with quarterback Nick Shedleski, a four-year starter.
“Obviously, we wanted to save Max. In a game, he’s going to get his fair share (of carries). We know what Nick can do. We know what some of the linemen can do,” Persing said. “We really wanted to evaluate some of the younger kids.
“And we’re quite pleased right now.”
One could tell that Lewisburg is still playing with young receivers. Persing spent a lot of time lining them up when the Green Dragons when trips to one side, making sure they knew the proper splits.
“When you lose 16 kids — no matter how good or average they were — the next group could be better, even — there is still a readjustment period,” Persing said. “We could lineup with anyone on 7-on-7 and work our stuff. But as soon as you put the pads on it’s a different ball game.”
This was an important first step for the Green Dragons.
“It’s great to be on the field, but now it means next week is game week,” Shedleski said. “Scrimmages are where we learn, that’s why we do this. We’ll go watch film and figure it out for Friday night.”
Lewisburg wasn’t able to score against Montoursville, while the Warriors — who have among their returners quarterback Hunter Shearer and wide receiver Jaxon Dalena — scored twice against the Lewisburg first-team, both coming on a long pass plays.
The Green Dragons got a strong day from their defense in stopping the Warriors’ running game, while going against a veteran offensive line.
“Our effort, that’s one of our biggest things this year, we are going to have to put in 100 percent effort all season,” Shedleski said. “I thought we fought well today and gave it our best effort.”
Overall, Persing was happy with what he saw.
“When you have 38, 39 kids, your first group is typically going against, the jayvee kids,” Persing said. “Then your first test out of the gate is the defending district 3A champs. They return a lot of people on both sides of the ball.
“We did some very, very good things though.”
Lewisburg opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday on the road at Selinsgrove. Montoursville opens on the road at North Penn-Mansfield.