ALMEDIA — Tired of kicking each other in training sessions since they’d gone more than a week without a game, an anxious Lewisburg boys soccer team was more than ready to start the playoffs.
Once things got going, the Green Dragons quickly took control.
Anthony Bhangdia netted three goals, while Ben Liscum chimed in with a goal and two assists as top-seeded Lewisburg throttled No. 8 Hughesville 7-0 in a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal-round clash Saturday at Central Columbia’s Blue Jay Stadium.
James Koconis, Alan Daniel and Carter Hoover also scored for the unbeaten Green Dragons (18-0-1), who will take on fourth-seeded Wellsboro in the semifinals Tuesday (4 p.m.) at the Balls Mills Soccer Club in Hepburnville.
“We knew coming into this game that we (wanted) to make this a statement game so we could go further into the playoffs, and so we knew we had to win by a lot,” Bhangdia said. “So we put the pedals to the metal and didn’t let up.”
While Bhangdia needed just 39 seconds to push the Green Dragons in front — Anton Permyashkin’s cross set up score No. 1 — the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II champs didn’t strike again until nearly 10 minutes had run off the clock.
What transpired was a splashy counterattack that began when Permyashkin claimed a ball on Lewisburg’s side of the midfield stripe and quickly dished off to an overlapping Liscum near the left boundary. Several touches later, Liscum sent a well-struck delivery across that Bhangdia dummied before a charging Koconis buried a shot at the 9:44 mark.
Although Bhangdia’s 30-yard blast with 9:27 to go in the first half made it 3-0, Hughesville (12-8-0) had two terrific chances at the beginning of the second half that generated quality looks that Nick Trevouledes could not put away.
Once Liscum struck from well out on the right wing at 49:36, Hughesville heads went down.
“I thought when Ben hit that big shot, it kind of just put the (finishing touches) on them,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “They were done.”
Later finishes from Bhangdia, Daniel and Hoover displayed the Green Dragons’ balance.
“It really helps having a lot of versatility on this team and a lot of different ways we can score in the future,” said Bhangdia, who leads the Green Dragons with 34 goals.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
LEWISBURG 7, HUGHESVILLE 0
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Anton Permyashkin), 0:39; L-James Koconis (Ben Liscum), 9:44; L-Bhangdia (Cole Temple), 30:33.
Second half
L-Ben Liscum, 49:36; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 54:57; L-Alan Daniel (Koconis), 58:40; L-Carter Hoover (Permyashkin), 63:28,
Shots: L, 16-1. Corners: L, 7-3. Saves: Hughesville 7 (Austin Sheatler); Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns).