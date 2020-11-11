DANVILLE — Lewisburg wanted to set the tone early Tuesday in its boys soccer Class 2A first-round state game.
“Obviously, we try to come out hard every game,” Lewisburg senior Lucas Jordan said. “That’s really important for us. It gets the team going. If we get an early goal, usually the other team will put their heads down. ... That’s what sets the stage for a dominant game.”
Just more than a minute into the game, Jordan took a free kick that turned into a goal by Alan Daniel. The Green Dragons added a second goal in the first 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 6-0 victory over Wyoming Seminary.
“It was definitely big,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said of the start. “It was one of our focuses to come in and own the first 10 minutes. If we do that, we can set the tone. If we get a good chance of scoring in the first 10, it can change the complexion of the game.”
Lewisburg (19-0) advances to play Notre Dame-Green Pond in the quarterfinals Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“It feels good, but we still have a job to do,” Jordan said. “This is just the first step in the state tournament. We’re going to celebrate, but as soon as we get off the bus at the high school we’re going to turn toward the next game Saturday. That’s really what’s on our mind.”
The Green Dragons drew a foul near the end line one minute into the game. Jordan came up from his spot on defense to take the kick. He whipped the ball across the face of the goal where a leaping Elijah Adams headed it to Daniel in front of the goal. Daniel drilled the ball off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net.
Six minutes later, Anthony Bhangdia chested down a long pass from Adams and hit it a half-volley into the net for a 2-0 lead just 7:12 into the game.
“We knew coming in that they are hard-working team, and we had to match their motor,” Bhangdia said. “We beat their motor early. We put them on the back foot, and we got some goals.”
Wyoming Seminary limited Lewisburg’s offensive chances the rest of the half.
“They’re a well-organized, very defensive-minded team,” Kettlewell said. “We had to score two great goals in the first half.
“They took it to us, and we kind of lost focus in the first half. We were able to refocus and work on some small little things in the second half to open up the scoring.”
The Green Dragons wanted to reassert control in the second half, and they were able to do just that.
“We were kind of jittery at the end of the first half,” Bhangdia said. “We were not playing our game. At the beginning of the second half, we settled back in and started playing our game more.”
Bhangdia scored his second goal 11 minutes into the second half. He dribbled along the end line, beating a pair of defenders, and squeezed the ball into the net.
“That was one of my best goals,” Bhangdia said. “You’re not going to score like that every day. I have no idea (how I got through), honestly. It just kind of happened.”
Jack Dieffenderfer scored with an assist from Jordan, and Adams headed home a Ben Liscum cross in the seven minutes following Bhangdia’s goal to put the game out of reach.
“I thought (Bhangdia’s) goal was really huge for us,” Kettlewell said. “It relaxed us, and I think it broke their back a little bit. Their energy dropped after that goal went in. We were able then to move the ball around, and pick-and-choose our moments to attack.”
Nick Passaniti scored with 4:16 to play for the final margin.
As good as Lewisburg’s offense was, the defense allowed only three shots — one on goal — to Wyoming Seminary (15-2).
“We have each other’s backs, and we just lock it in,” Jordan said.
“I credit Alan Daniel and my defensive line,” Kettlewell said. “They back each other up. They communicate.”
PIAA CLASS 3A BOYS SOCCER
FIRST ROUND
at Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 6, WYOMING SEMINARY 0
First half
L-Alan Daniel (Elijah Adams), 1:11; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Adams), 7:12.
Second half
L-Bhangdia, 50:52; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Lucas Jordan), 56:56; L-Adams (Ben Liscum), 57:39; L-Nick Passaniti, 75:44.
Shots: L, 22-3. Shots on goal: L, 13-1. Corners: L, 8-2. Saves: Wyoming Seminary 7 (Gavin Flanley); Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns). Fouls: Wyoming Seminary 6; Lewisburg 2. Offsides: Wyoming Seminary 1; Lewisburg 1.