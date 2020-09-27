WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s powerful offense was almost held at bay by Williamsport on Saturday — almost.
Ben Liscum scored less than 10 minutes into the game to lift the Green Dragons to a 1-0 victory, and extend their winning streak to six games.
Lewisburg (6-0) put pressure on Williamsport’s goal all game, but only capitalized the once. Liscum scored with a shot just inside the near post that James Koconis set up with a cross through traffic.
“The ball was on the opposite side of the 18 and he just did a good job finding me,” Liscum said. “They didn’t close down in time and I was just able to slot it in.”
The Green Dragons dominated possession with passing, forcing the Millionaires (3-2) to defend for nearly all 80 minutes
“This year we have three midfielders who can switch the ball and ping it 40 yards,” Liscum said. “We also have the two fastest wingers in the district in my opinion. There are just so many ways we can attack the opposition this year. It’s a strength.”
Lewisburg took 32 shots with 14 going on goal. Liscum helped produce the first shot on goal when he pushed a feed into the box for Anthony Bhangdia. Liscum then missed on a header before he broke through.
Williamsport’s defense packed into the box. The Millionaires were willing to let Lewisburg shoot from the outside, and Elliot Wannop made 13 saves.
“We’ll give them shots at 25 yards — obviously not Liscum — but even his goal was from inside the box,” Williamsport coach Lee Kaar said. “We were content with Elliot being able to not have very many issues with shots from 25 out. We were a little more compact than we normally are. When you go up against a team like Lewisburg, you need to adjust. Our guys adjusted to the game plan.”
Williamsport had a scoring chance in each half, but struggled to possess the ball.
“It’s always a value to play Williamsport,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We want to play the best teams in the area. They are well-coached and well-organized. They really make you work for everything.”
LEWISBURG 1, WILLIAMSPORT 0
First half
L-Ben Liscum (James Koconis), 9:49.
Shots: L, 32-2. Shots on goal: L, 14-0. Corners: L, 10-2. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Anthony Burns); Williamsport 13 (Elliot Wannop). Cards: Lewisburg (Bench, yellow, 46:54); Williamsport (Hemberth Pena-Vasquez, yellow, 35:24; Jimmy Pombor, yellow, 71:52; bench, yellow, 77:21).